Want to be healthy in 2020? Try these healthy meal delivery services in Dubai

Does your New Year resolution include bettering yourself? Be it to loose some pounds, build muscles, or just get yourself healthy, a healthy meal delivery service is a quick and easy way to make sure you’re eating right without taking hours out of your day.

Here are six of the best healthy meal delivery services in Dubai to try.

Beast Mode Nutrition

Relative newcomer on Dubai’s meal prep scene, Beast Mode Nutrition has locations in Business Bay and JLT, as well as being available on Deliveroo. They typically have two plans: beast and burn, and both can be customised to be paleo, ketogenic, gluten free, lactose-free, vegetarian and plant-based. The burn mode is a low-calorie plan designed for customer wanting to burn fat and be super lean which includes two to three meals and two to three snacks. It will cost you Dhs2800 per month (for 20 days, 5 times a week). Beast mode is for professional athletes or customers looking to increase mass significantly with a high calorie nutrient-dense plan that includes three meals and three to four snacks per day depending on menu selection. It will cost you Dhs3,800 (for 20 days, 5 times a week)

beast-mode-nutrition.com

Kcal Extra

No healthy meal delivery round-up would be complete without Kcal, one of the original and best in the market. There’s an array of food plan options, which vary from weight loss, muscle building and weight management (for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.) Your calorie count for the day will differ from the plan you pick but you will get breakfast, lunch, dinner and 2 snacks delivered daily to your door. Once you start your plan, they’ve over 800 dishes on the menu, so if you don’t like something, you can contact your account manager to switch it for something else going forward.

kcalextra.com

RightBite

One of the UAE’s longest-standing meal plan services, RightBite has an array of meal plans which include a weight loss option, low carb, fuel up, simple healthy eating and more. Choose your plan online after getting a sneak peak at what your menu looks like, and then schedule an appointment to tailor-make your meal plan with one of RightBite’s dietitians. Each day, you’ll receive breakfast, lunch, dinner, two snacks, and two sides to go with lunch and dinner, and packages start from Dhs135 per day.

rightbite.com

My Sixpak

Meal plans at MySixpak are designed specially designed keeping in mind your gender and your goal. The four packages include ToneUp and CurveUp for women, and LeanUp and BulkUp for men. Each have their own calorie count starting from 1000 cal to 3000cal – so pick wisely. The over 100 meal plan variations cater to customers with different needs including paelo, dairy free, gluten free, and more, but also allergies, intolerances and general dislikes. Most meal plans are Dhs3,465 per month (for 20 days), which works out at Dhs173 per day for five meals and a freshly blended juice.

mysixpak.com

Pura

Pura plans are based on three meals a day, without snacking, and they’ll deliver your three daily meals at a time to suit you. They have set menus, but you can also create meal plans based on your preferences. They cater for an array of dietary requirements, customising menus that are gluten free, dairy free, sugar free, seafood free and nut free upon request. Not necessarily just for weight loss, Pura is designed for those looking to maintain a healthy eating routine, although you can opt for the 1500 calorie plan if you’re looking to curb your calorie count. Packages start from Dhs120 per day for a vegan plan, Dhs125 per day for a 1500 calorie plan and Dhs135 for a personalised plan.

pura.ae

Iheartfoodae

Iheartfoodae has four meal plans designed for weight loss, muscle building, eating healthy or a healthy, dinner-only option. These plans are much easier to tailor in terms of how many days you wish to do the plan for (select 5, 10, 15 or 20) and how many meals you receive a day (you can choose between 3 and six). Plans for three meals a day start from Dhs88.

iheartfoodae.com