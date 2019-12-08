Celebrate Christmas, see a rapper perform or check out a new ladies’ day…

Christmas is just around the corner and there’s so much to do if you’re staying in the city. Whether you’re on the hunt for all things festive or fancy checking out a new adrenaline-fuelled attraction, we’ve got you covered with 8 awesome things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday December 22

1. Attend a lunch for a good cause

On Sunday December 22 from 12pm to 2pm, LOWE is hosting a one-off lunch in celebration of the Dubai Foundation For Women & Children. The lunch is created through repurposed waste scraps in order to prevent any food waste. Produce has been donated by Emirates Biofarm, Spinneys and 1004 Gourmet to create the delicious meal.

LOWE, KOA Canvas, Wadi Al Safa 3, Dubai, Sunday December 22, 2pm to 2pm. Tel: (04) 320 1890. lowe-dubai.com

2. Check out a new adrenaline-fuelled activity

Xstrike is now open in Al Quoz, Dubai. The brilliant new live-action combat simulation concept combines laser quest and paint ball without any of the mess, using cutting edge technology that ensures it’s as immersive and realistic as you can get.

Xstrike, Al Quoz, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 10am to 12am, from Dhs89. Tel: (800) 9787453. xstrike.com

Monday December 23

3. Catch a free screening of Home Alone

Cinema Akil will be screening Home Alone on Monday December 23 at 7pm and all you have to do to get your free entry is download the Surkus app, sign up and complete a couple of in-app requirements like ‘checking’ in or posting to Instagram. You can find the cool arthouse cinema tucked away in Alserksal Avenue, where the screen room is reminiscent of a quirky artisanal coffee shop with cushy mismatched chairs and a cosy atmosphere.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, Monday December 23, 7pm. Tel: (04) 223 1139. cinemaakil.com

4. See French rapper Lacrim live

This Monday December 23, Toy Room will be hosting talented French rapper Lacrim at its Meydan nightclub. Best known for hits such as Traîtres, Colonel Carrillo and Noche featuring Damso, Lacrim is expected to play all of these and more in his Monday night set. What’s more, it’s also ladies’ night until 1am.

Toy Room, Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Monday December 23, 11pm to 4am. Tel: (052) 463 3338. toyroomdxb.com

Tuesday December 24

5. Check out a new ladies’ day

Not long after opening its doors at Atlantis The Palm, stunning beach club White Dubai is making its mark in Dubai’s stellar ladies’ day scene. Flawless Ladies Day runs every Tuesday from 12pm to 5pm, where ladies are invited to enjoy a day by the pool, sipping on unlimited rose wine and cocktails for Dhs100. For an additional Dhs50, there’s free-flowing house beverages on offer too and there’s also enjoy a special food menu which comes with a 50 per cent discount.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 12pm to 5pm, from Dhs100. Tel: (04) 426 2000. @whitebeach

6. Enjoy Christmas Eve at Matto

Indulge in a delicious Italian three-course set menu at Matto, where dishes will include some classic Italian cuisine with a festive twist as well as a welcome drink. Watch out for the Italian Santa Claus who will also be making an appearance.

Matto, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Dubai, Tuesday Dec 24, Dhs250. Tel: (04) 444 1335. @mattodubai

Wednesday December 25

7. Indulge in a lavish Christmas Day brunch

One of Dubai’s most lavish brunches will be getting a festive makeover for Christmas Day. You’ll be able to dine your way through three restaurants, offering no less than 10 live cooking stations. Expect plenty of fun for all the family.

Bubbalicious, Mina’s Kitchen, Sui Mui and Baba, The Westin Mina Seyahi, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs595 soft, Dhs795 house beverages and champagne. Tel: (04) 511 7373. marriott.com

8. Visit a gorgeous festive market

Arguably the city’s biggest and best Christmas market, the ever popular Fort Island festive market at Madinat Jumeirah is running until the end of the week. There’s traditional food, drink, live music and, of course, the infamous giant Christmas tree. There’s loads for the little ones to get involved in, with a giant snow ball zone, play area, four-lane bungee jump and they can even get creative at a gingerbread house making station.

Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah, 3pm to late Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm to late Thursday to Saturday, Friday December 13 to Saturday December 28. jumeirah.com

