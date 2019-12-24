Here are all the music megastars coming to Dubai in 2020…

2020 is swiftly approaching and after a stellar number of music performances in the UAE in 2019 from world-famous artists, we’re excited to see who will visit next year.

We’ve rounded up all the stars with confirmed gigs coming up – mark these dates in your diary and be sure to keep your eyes peeled as we’ll add more as soon as we know!

These are the artists set to perform in the UAE in 2020…

January

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi will play his first UAE show at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah on Friday January 17, 2020. The Scottish hitmaker began releasing music in 2017, when his first track Bruises made him the fastest selling unsigned artist to amass 25 million plays on Spotify. He kicked off 2019 with the release of his debut single, Someone You Love, which charted in 29 different countries and spent seven week at the top of the UK singles chart.

Lewis Capaldi live, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah, UAE, 9pm onwards, Friday January 17, 2020, from Dhs156. platinumlist.net

February

a-ha

35 years after the release of their debut album, Norwegian pop trio a-ha are set to bring their Hunting High And Low tour to the UAE. The pop band, who enjoyed worldwide success during the 1980s, will perform on February 10 and 11, 2020 at Dubai Opera. Most famous for their classic hit, Take On Me, a-ha have sold more than 55 million albums worldwide, and remain one of Europe’s best loved pop bands from the 80s. Tickets are priced from Dhs250.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Tuesday 10 and Wednesday February 11, 2020, from Dhs250. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Lauryn Hill

Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival is back for its 18th year on Wednesday February 26, 2020 to Friday February 28, 2020. Opening the show, legendary singer Lauryn Hill, famous for the smash-hit song Killing Me Softly, will perform at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Wednesday February 26. Expect to hear some of the former-Fugees band member’s biggest songs like Doo-Wop (That Thing) and Everything is Everything.

Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai, Wednesday Feb 26, 2020 to Friday Feb 28, 2020, from Dhs350. dubaijazzfestival.com

Lionel Richie

Get ready to say Hello to Lionel Richie, The second artist to perform at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival 2020. The All Night Long hitmaker will be taking the stage at the 18th edition of the award-winning festival on Thursday February 27. Best known for producing countless easy-listening soulful hits such as Three Times A Lady, My Love and Easy, fans can expect to hear all of these iconic tunes and more when he heads to Dubai early next year.

Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai, Wednesday Feb 26, 2020 to Friday Feb 28, 2020, from Dhs350. dubaijazzfestival.com

One Republic

We’ll be Counting Stars when American pop-rock band, One Republic perform at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival in February. They’ll take to the stage on Friday February 28, closing the three-day festival that will also see performances from Lionel Richie and Lauryn Hill. Sing your heart out to some of their biggest songs like Apologize, Rescue Me and Stop and Stare. They’ll be supported by Jazz band Sammy Miller & The Congregation.

Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai, Wednesday Feb 26, 2020 to Friday Feb 28, 2020, from Dhs350. dubaijazzfestival.com

March

Madness

British ska band Madness will be heading to Dubai next year to perform at The Irish Village, Garhoud. The legendary group will be turning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium into their House of Fun to perform all of their biggest hits on Thursday March 5, 2020. The band formed in Camden, London in 1976, with six original members still in Madness to this day. The One Step Beyond hitmakers were most prevalent in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but many of their songs have remained popular throughout the decades. If come next March, you’re putting on your best pair of Baggy Trousers and start Driving In My Car as you make your way to The Irish Village to see Madness, then we think It Must Be Love.

Madness at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, The Irish Village, Garhoud, Dubai, Thursday March 5, Dhs275 seated, Dhs315 standing. Tel:(04) 239 5000. theirishvillage.com

Gipsy Kings

Back by popular demand, one of France’s most famous musical exports, Gipsy Kings, will be returning to Dubai in 2020 with a performance at Dubai Opera. If you’re a fan, you better snap up your tickets fast as they will be on stage for one night only. Never heard of them? We bet you’ve heard of Bambaleo, one of their most famous tracks. Although they hail from France, they actually perform in Andalusian Spanish with influences of flamenco, salsa and pop.

Gipsy Kings, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Thursday March 12 2020, from Dhs195. dubaiopera.com

Russ

American rapper, singer and record producer Russ is set to make his return to Dubai in 2020. The hitmaker behind tracks including Losing Control and What They Want will perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for the first time on Friday March 27. The 27-year-old rapper has released 13 studio albums to date, and saw his twelfth studio album, There’s Really A Wolf certified platinum. Tickets are available now, priced from Dhs250.

Russ live in Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Friday March 27, from Dhs250. doneevents.com/russ

April

Louis Tomlinson

Former One Direction star, Louis Tomlinson, will be performing live at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday April 18, 2020. His performance in Dubai will be in the middle of his 43-date world tour and fans can expect to sing along to some of his biggest hits including Just Like You, Back To You and Just Hold On as well as some new material from his upcoming debut album, Walls. Tickets are on sale from Dhs295.

Louis Tomlinson, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Saturday April 18, 2020, from Dhs295. coca-cola-arena.com

May

Iron Maiden

British heavy metal band Iron Maiden are set to bring their worldwide Legacy of the Beast tour to Dubai next year. The legendary band will take to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk on Wednesday May 27, 2020. A stalwart band on the heavy metal scene, Iron Maiden formed in 1975 and have been performing and releasing music for more than 40 years. They began their Legacy of the Beast tour back in 2018, and it’s already been seen by more than 2 million heavy metal fans around the world.

Legacy of the Beast tour by Iron Maiden, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Wednesday May 27, 2020, from Dhs250. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Instagram/Getty