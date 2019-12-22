What a way to spend a day…

Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) malls are throwing an exclusive 12-hour sale to kick off Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) this weekend. On Thursday December 26 between noon and midnight, you’ll be able to shop up to 90 per cent off stores across six of the MAF malls.

If you’re on the hunt for a bargain this weekend, get down to either Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, My City Centre Al Barsha, City Centre Me’aisem or City Centre Al Shindagha. Stores are expected to knock between 25 and 90 per cent off their products, so get ready to shop ’til you drop.

As Dubai Shopping Festival is about so much more than just shopping, you can also expect an abundance of entertainment, from live family-friendly shows to surprise giveaways. In celebration of the 25th annual Dubai Shopping Festival, you’ll be able to enter an exclusive raffle draw. Just spend a minimum of Dhs300 and you could win a MAF gift card worth Dhs10,000.

In addition to the huge exclusive sale, Dubai Shopping Festival will kick off another 38 days of exciting festival action with a free concert in Burj Park. Global superstars are due to take the stage over two days this weekend, to help launch the 25th edition of DSF.

On Thursday December 26, you can see Arabic superstars Cheb Khaled, Sherin Abdel Wahab and Hussain Al Jassmi take the stage in a free Dubai concert kicking off from 3pm. Day two will also start from 3pm, with performances from former One Direction member Liam Payne and British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith.

Free tickets for Day One of the concert are still available, however Day Two has now sold out. If you missed out though, there’s still plenty of exciting entertainment planned for the rest of the festival, which will be closing on February 1, 2020.

