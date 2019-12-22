The new toll gate system charges will come into effect from Thursday January 2, 2020…

It’s good news for motorists travelling to and from Abu Dhabi, as the UAE Department of Transport has announced that planned road toll charges in the capital will now be free during off peak hours.

From January 2 2020, motorists in the capital will be charged Dhs4 during peak hours, between 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm, Saturday to Thursday. All other times, and on Fridays and public holidays will be free to pass through the toll gates.

The Dhs4 fee applies to each passing, but there are fee caps for private vehicles, which extends to Dhs16 per day. Your first vehicle will be capped at Dhs200 per month, meaning you can’t go over this fee in a one-month period. If you have a second vehicle, this will be capped at Dhs150, and then Dhs100 for each vehicle after that.

Since October 15, the gates have been active but regarded as a free trial period, to allow motorists to adapt to the new system. The charges will officially come into effect from Thursday January 2, 2020.

.@AbuDhabiDMT announces that Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System will start operating on 4 bridges from 2 Jan 2020, with fees to be levied only during peak hours, 7:00-9:00 AM and 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday to Thursday. pic.twitter.com/nMSqFxOTK5 — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) December 22, 2019

You might also like Here's how to register your Dubai car for Abu Dhabi toll gates

Senior citizens, low-income earner citizens, people of determination and retired citizens are all exempt from the charges, as well as buses including school buses, ambulances, motorcycles and taxis that are Abu-Dhabi registered.

In a system that’s similar to Dubai’s Salik scheme, the toll charges will be implemented at four tollgates on bridges leading to Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa, Al Maqtaa and Mussafah.

Whilst the scheme is quite similar to Dubai’s Salik system, vehicles in Abu Dhabi will be identified by their number plates. Any motorists that don’t comply with the rules, for example driving non-registered vehicles, face fines of up to Dhs10,000.

Unregistered vehicles found violating the rules will be allowed a ten working day grace period, chargeable at Dhs100 on day one, Dhs200 on day two and Dhs400 on day three, adding up to a maximum of Dhs10,000.

— For the best of Dubai straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Images: Getty