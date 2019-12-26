Why not upgrade to a 24 karat dining experience?

Dubai is well-known for its gilded lifestyle, with fabulous buildings and fine-dining restaurants aplenty. So where else then, would there be so many menus dripping in real gold?

From 24 karat cappuccinos to a shiny steak or sea bass wrapped in the stuff, these Dubai restaurants all serve up dishes with edible gold.

Instagrammers, take note…

Sahn Eddar

Being the one of world’s most iconic and only 7-star hotels, it’s not really any surprise that the Burj Al Arab has dedicated gold menu items. At Sahn Eddar, order the 24k gold cappuccino, where gold is blended into the foam and then heaped on top.

Sahn Eddar, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, 6pm to 2am Mon to Sat, 6pm to 12am, Sunday. Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

ALSO READ: 18 of the most expensive properties for sale in Dubai right now

Atelier M

Atelier M is found on the top three levels of Pier 7, and serves up a shiny 24 carat gold menu for Dhs249 every day of the week except Fridays. Expect to dine like a king on dishes such as tuna tartare and truffle porcini risotto and Wagyu ribs, with tender meat falling off the bone.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, available 7pm to 12am, Saturday to Thursday, Dhs249. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Hard Rock Dubai

Not satisfied with a regular burger? Well fear not as Hard Rock cafe have put a shine on the humble treat. It’s piled high with all your favourite ingredients – lettuce, cheese, tomato and onion, however the burger patty is topped with read 24K gold leaf. The fancy burger will set you back Dhs135 but Dhs10 of that is donated to charity.

Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City, 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (04) 232 8900. hardrockcafe.com

Prime 68

Why have normal steak when you could have 24 karat steak? Sophisticated steakhouse, Prime 68 offer up just that every day of the week. Their 24 day aged steak is coated in edible 24 carat gold flakes and is served with a side dish of your choice for Dhs330. It’s great for a date night when you’re looking to impress, with stunning views of Dubai from its vantage point on the 68th floor of the JW Marriott Marquis on Sheikh Zayed road.

Prime 68, 68th floor, JW Marriott Marquis, Sheikh Zayed road, Dubai, daily from 6pm, Dhs350. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/dining/prime68

Doors Freestyle Grill

Fancy adding a little sparkle to your seabass? Head to Doors Freestyle Grill in Al Seef where you can get a 24 karat gold version of the popular white fish from the Chef’s Selection. Dining this fancy will set you back Dhs675 for the seabass and they also do gold beef brisket, striploin and kaymak.

Doors Freestyle Grill, Al Seef St, Dubai, 4pm to 1am, Sun to Thurs, 4pm to 2am, Wednesday to Thursday, 12pm to 1am, Friday & Saturday. Tel: (050) 700 0375. doorsdubai.com

24 Karat Restaurant

The clue is in the name here: Unsurprisingly, you can add gold to pretty much everything on the menu at this fancy Dubai concept, from soups and salads to pasta, steaks and desserts.

24 Karat Restaurant, Marriott Al Jaddaf Hotel, Dubai, 12pm to 11pm, Sun to Wed, 12pm to 12am, Thurs to Sat. Tel: (04) 357 7733. 24karatrestaurant.com

— For the best of Dubai straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.