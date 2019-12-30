It’s already found in The Shard in London, New York, Miami and Hong Kong…

DIFC’s dining scene is thriving. As well as being home to long-standing success stories like Zuma, Le Petit Maison and Roberto’s, it’s recently welcomed an influx of new concepts including Madrid’s Amazonico, Marea from New York, Shanghai Me and Saltbae Burger.

But, it’s set to welcome one more, as award-winning upscale Chinese restaurant, Hutong, is opening in January 2020 in the city’s financial centre.

Hutong Dubai will be open for lunch and dinner

Interior image of Hutong in Hong Kong

If you’re not familiar with the brand, Hutong is an upscale Chinese restaurant that focuses on Northern Chinese cuisine. It is the one of the first Chinese restaurants to ever be awarded a Michelin star.

The restaurant in Dubai will consist of an indoor restaurant, a lounge bar, a private terrace and two private dining rooms. Intricate details of the restaurant will include hand-crafted sandstone wall, embodying the crossover between the Chinese and Islamic worlds of design and a Wishing Tree structure positioned in the center of the restaurant – an homage to the famous Lam Tsuen Wishing Trees in Hong Kong.

The menu will feature signature dishes from Hong Kong and London, including the famous Red Lantern – a crispy soft-shelled crab with dried chilli, and the Halibut Red Star Noodles, as well as new dishes created exclusively for the Dubai restaurant.

From the bar, guests will be able to enjoy intriguing selection of cocktails and mocktails incorporating Chinese spices and herbs to deliver complex and elevated flavours.

We can’t wait to go check it out once its opens!

Hutong Dubai, round floor of Legatum Plaza, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai, opening Jan 2020

Images: provided