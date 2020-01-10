We bring you some of the UAE’s lesser-known treasures…

It’s no secret the UAE is pretty photogenic. With its sprawling desert, sun-soaked beaches and mind-boggling buildings, we’re spoiled when it comes to eye candy.

But we’ve scouted out a few places you might not know about – from wild flamingo sanctuaries to breathtaking mountain trails, here are 10 amazing hidden gems.

1. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

It might look like something out of an African safari, but the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is located just a few minutes’ drive from Dubai Mall. More than 20,000 birds of 67 species inhabit the area, which is most famous for its magnificent flock of flamingos. To see them, head to one of three viewing hides dotted around the perimeter of the sanctuary. These are open from 9am to 4pm Saturday to Thursday, and entrance is free (there are binoculars available to borrow, too).

2. Iranian Mosque, Bur Dubai

Not too many people know about this beautiful mosque, but you might be lucky enough to stumble upon it while wandering around the area near the Textile Souk. Also known as the Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque, the building is adorned with intricate blue tiles. It’s one of two ornately decorated Iranian mosques in Dubai – the other, Imam Hussein Mosque, is located in Satwa.

3. Banan Beach

If you think five-star hotels are the only way to staycay in Dubai, you clearly haven’t heard of Banan Beach. Set on the shoreline near Jebel Ali, this picture-perfect camping spot is kitted out with dozens of colourful wooden-framed tents, a barbecue area, and hammocks. It’s the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

4. Hatta Dam

Believe it or not, this stunning turquoise dam is less than a two-hour drive from Dubai. Surrounded by rocky mountains, you’ll enjoy some spectacular views along the way – don’t forget to bring a picnic. To make the most of the calm waters, we recommend renting a kayak or pedal boat from Hatta Kayak.

5. Al Ain Oasis

Al Ain Oasis had the honour of becoming the UAE’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site back in 2011. Spread over 3000 acres, the oasis is one of the world’s oldest permanently inhabited settlements, dating back more than 4000 years. You can wander through its tranquil pathways, with more than 147,000 date palm trees providing a lovely green canopy.

6. Snoopy Island, Fujairah

Named after the cartoon dog which the island is said to resemble in shape, Snoopy Island is a marine paradise offering some of the best snorkeling in the GCC. Turtles, fish every colour of the rainbow and even little white tip reef sharks have made this sparkling cerulean sea their home.

7. Al Wathba Wetland Reserve

About a 45-minute drive from Abu Dhabi is the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, a five-square-kilometre area of water bodies, salt flats and dunes. Its star attraction is flamingos – the birds bred there for the first time in 1998, and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan established the reserve as a protected area. It’s now the only site in the UAE where the birds continue to breed regularly.

8. Dubai Ladies Beach Club

This might look like a scene you’d be more likely to find at a five-star resort in the Maldives, but you’ll actually find this pretty ocean swing at the Dubai Ladies Beach Club in Jumeirah. Non-members can purchase a guest pass to use the private beach – visit the Dubai Ladies Club website for more details.

9. Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain

Abu Dhabi’s highest peak at 1,240 metres, you’ll find the “empty mountain” as it’s called in Arabic in Al Ain. Its winding turns make it a great road to drive up, and you’ll be rewarded with stunning views at the top. At its base are ancient burial tombs that date back an incredible 5,000 years.

10. Stairway to Heaven, Ras Al Khaimah

Did you know that Ras Al Khaimah is home to a Stairway To Heaven? The breathtaking mountain trail, located in Wadi Ghalilah near the Oman border, is not for the faint-hearted – only experienced climbers should attempt it – but making it up the 1900 metres to the top will not only score you an epic photo, but some serious bragging rights.

