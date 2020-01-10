From pole fit to HIIT, try before you buy with these gyms and studios that offer the first class for free…

Dubai is filled with brilliant workouts whether you want to spin, box or HIIT your way to healthy. But fitness classes in Dubai can be quite pricey, and often a monthly membership or packs of classes can be Dhs1000 and above.

So, we’ve rounded up some top workouts in Dubai where you can try before you buy, that offer the first class – or day pass – for free if you’re new to the facility.

Crank

At Crank, the boutique fitness studio in Al Quoz, there’s a choice of three classes: Ride, Shape and Stretch. Engaging and knowledgeable instructors lead you through 450minute workouts that are sure to leave you sweaty, and feeling like you’ve been pushed to the limit. Classes are fun and friendly, and after your first free class, it’s Dhs120 a class or Dhs1,500 for a monthly membership.

Crank, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, daily from 7am, Dhs120 for single classes. Tel: (04) 321 2095. crank-fit.com

NRG Fitness

If you’re new to NRG Fitness in Dubai Marina, your first class is free this summer. There’s three state of the art studios, where you can find everything from boxing to spinning, HIIT, yoga, zumba and weights. After that, single classes are Dhs84, or monthly packages start from Dhs499 for eight class credits.

NRG Fitness, Marina Walk, Dubai Marina, daily 7am to 9pm, Dhs84 per class, packages from Dhs499. Tel: (050) 6527722. nrgfitness.me

Flywheel

Flywheel has a new location at Springs Souk. Spin classes are 45 or 60 minutes long, and riders work their way through climbs and descents cycling as hard as they can to the pumping music. The studio offers stadium-style seating, making every seat in the house a good one – especially for newbies who want to see the instructor without placing themselves front and centre. After your free class, it’s Dhs120 per class, or an unlimited monthly membership is Dhs1,200.

Flywheel, Warehouse Gym, Spring Souk, classes from Dhs120. dubai.flywheelsports.com

GFX

GFX is a premium fitness club found in Business Bay. It’s classes-only, although there’s a mix of live and video classes each day, and for your first free class, you can pick from a selection such as bodypump, yoga, spin and zumba. Classes thereafter are Dhs95 per class (Dhs60 for virtual) or Dhs1,365 for a block of 20.

GFX, F52 Bay Avenue, Mezzanine Floor, Executive Towers, Business Bay, 6.30am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday, 9am to 10pm

Friday and Saturday. Tel: (04) 425 5940. gfx.ae

9Round

Found in both Al Wasl and Jumeirah, 9Round is a gym with a difference. There’s no class schedules, so you can show up for a 30-minute class when you like. The workout is split into nine stations, and a trainer will show you how to do each exercise depending on your fitness level, and then every three minutes you move onto the next station. Workouts change daily too, so you won’t get bored or used to the same routines.

9Round, Indo 6, Mazaya Building, Al Manara, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun to Thur 7am to 10pm, Fri 4pm to 10pm, Sat 11am to 10pm, Dhs990 for one month unlimited. Tel: (04) 3217997. uae.9round.com

Physique 57

Full body, barre-based workouts are what to expect from Physique 57. It’s a blend of dance-inspired cardio, strength training exercises, and stretches that are designed to burn fat, and there are three signature classes to choose from, designed for all abilities. After your first class, packages start from Dhs500 for two weeks unlimited.

Al Thanya Mall, Al Thanya Street, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 7am to 8pm, Fri to Sat 9am to 2pm. Tel: 04 321 0577.

City Walk, Al Wasl , Al Safa Roads,Near ENBD, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 7am to 9pm, Fri 9 am to 12pm, Sat 8am to 8pm. Tel: 04 344 8757. physique57.com

Pole Fit Dubai

Tried all the classic fitness classes? Why not give Pole Fit a go, who offer classes in pole fitness, aerial hoop, silks, trapeze and hammock yoga. As well as offering a brilliant workout, it’s also a great way to have fun, and you’ll have as much fun learning the moves as you do burning the calories. Classes don’t exceed groups bigger than 12, and it’s ladies-only.

Dubai Marina Sail Tower – G Floor – Marina Promenade, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to 9pm, Fri to Sat 10am to 4pm. Tel: 04 551 6911. polefitdubai.com

Orangetheory Fitness

Not familiar with Orangetheory? The famed US workout made its way to Dubai in 2018 and is located in Times Square Center on Sheikh Zayed Road, with a second branch coming soon to Mercato Mall. In a 60-minute class, you can go at your own pace and walk, jog, run or cycle your way through the workout, with performance screens to show you when to push yourself. There’s workouts throughout the day from early morning onwards, so you can fit it round your schedule.

Orangetheory Fitness, Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 6am to 9pm, Fri to Sat 8am to 5pm. Tel: 04 324 4424. orangetheoryfitness.com

Fidelity Fitness Club

From yoga, spinning or circuit training there’s a host of free classes to enjoy on your first try at this JLT gym. This weekend, they’re also hosting three days of open days when you can book in and try out some of their classes before you sign up.

First Floor, Almas Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 6am to 11pm, Fri 8am to 8pm. Tel: 04 451 1133. fidelityfitnessclub.com

TK MMA & FITNESS

Pro MMA fighter Tam Khan opened TK MMA, which is a celebration of all things martial arts and it has fast become a Dubai favourite for combat sport lovers. The self-described ‘ultimate training facility’ offers a free one-day membership before you sign up. As well as access to the vast training facilities, you can also take advantage of one of the classes, which include Muay Thai, boxing, MMA, yoga and strength and conditioning training.

TK MMA, Shatha Tower 9th Floor Media City. Tel: (04) 452 3388. tkmmafit.com

