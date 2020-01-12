Tuck into a succulent steak at one of these hotspots…

Got a special date night coming up or just a need to satisfy your inner carnivore? With many high-end restaurants in Dubai serving the very best cuts of beef from Wagyu to US Prime beef, going out for steak can often pull on the wallet strings.

Fortunately, there are some top deals out there, from all-you-can-eat, to steak for two and a bottle of wine.

Here’s some of our top picks…

Monday

Al Grissino

They keep it simple with their steak night at Al Grissino. Tuck into a 1.6kg t-bone steak, served with Western-style beans and french fries with a bottle of wine, priced at Dhs599 for two people.

Al Grissino, DIFC, Dubai, Mondays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs599. Tel: (04) 352 4000. algrissinodubai.ae

Garden on 8

For a chilled out British pub kind of evening (especially if you’re watching sport) look no further than the cool terrace at Garden on 8. On Mondays you’ll get a mouthwatering steak for Dhs99.

Garden on 8, 8th floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Mondays, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Prime 68

If you’re looking for fine dining and some stellar views of Dubai, Prime 68 is the place to go. With a sleek and sophisticated atmosphere, it’ll be sure to impress, for a date night or that important client meeting. On Mondays, you’ll discover a 21-day beef aging program, with 1kg of Australian Grass Fed Tomahawk, two sides and a bottle of house wine, Dhs750 for two people.

Prime 68, JW Marriot Marquis, Dubai, ‘Dry Aged Beef Mondays’, from 7pm to 12am, Dhs750 for two. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/dining

Reform

British gastropub favourite, Reform, serves up their steak with a side of wine every Monday evening. From 5pm, choose any steak from their menu and you’ll get half a carafe of house wine to wash it down. Steaks start from Dhs125.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Mondays from 5pm. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Plantation Brasserie, Bar and Terrace

Every Monday night, for Dhs199 per person, Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach are serving up unlimited cuts of meat. You’ll be able to munch your way through tender cuts paired with delicious sides, sauces and you’ll also get a glass of house wine with it too.

Plantation Brasserie Bar & Terrace, Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, Mondays 7pm ’til 11pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 448 4848. sofitel-dubai-jumeirahbeach.com

The Grand Grill

This South African steakhouse in the Marina doesn’t mess around when it comes to their steaks – keeping it simple but not compromising on taste. They have some excellent deals like on a Monday, where couples can get two starters, two 300g Rib-eye steaks and a bottle of house wine for Dhs359, or their ‘Thursdate’ offer – where you’ll get a choice of starter, 500g African prime rib, a bottle of wine and your choice of cheesecake for Dhs549 for two.

The Grand Grill, Habtoor Grand Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Dubai, steak night deals Monday, Dhs359 for two and Thursdays Dhs549 for two, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (050) 150 6870. thegrandgrillsteakhouse.com

Wednesday

McGettigans Madinat Jumeirah

For a chilled out steak night, check out McGettigans at Madinat Jumeirah where, on Wednesdays, you can get a single steak meal for a bargain Dhs99. Choose from a 200gram fillet, rib-eye or sirloin and a sauce, then add any additional sides for just Dhs25. Fancy a house beverage to wash it down? They’re priced at Dhs32.

McGettigans, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, butchers block Wednesdays, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 447 0219. facebook.com/mcgettigansmadinatjumeirah

The City Grill

If you’re looking for a fabulous new steakhouse or date night go-to, The City Grill is definitely one to add to the list, with its cushty brown leather chairs and studded tables bringing South-African style right here to Dubai. Every Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm or Saturday from 4pm to 11pm, enjoy a 250g fillet or rump steak served with fries and a bottle of wine to share for Dhs285

The City Grill, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Wednesdays 5pm to 8pm or Saturdays 4pm to 11pm, fillet or rump steak and a bottle of wine, Dhs285. Tel: (04) 437 0088. thecitygrillsteakhouse.com

