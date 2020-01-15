A new brunch, a crafty workshop and a barbecue on the beach…





Thursday January 9

Indulge in oysters for less

Seafood Kitchen is celebrating its first anniversary this month, and what better way to say happy birthday than with oysters? The fish-focused eatery is offering freshly-shucked Dibba Bay oysters for just Dhs5 daily throughout January. You can get your hands on the tasty molluscs every day between 5pm and 8pm.

Seafood Kitchen, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, 5pm to 8pm, daily throughout January, Dhs5. Tel: (054) 309 4520. facebook.com/SeafoodKitchenDXB

Create beautiful paper flowers

Flowers, while they are beautiful, they never seem to last no matter how much you care for them. At this ladies only workshop taking place at the Soul Art Center in Dubai, you will learn how to craft huge flowers out of paper. You will learn how to perfectly cut and paste different sizes of petals to give a 3D effect which can be used in your home decor (or probably to adorn a really big gift.) The class is on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 7pm to 9.30pm. It’s will cost you Dhs150 and bookings are required as the workshop has limited slots.

Soul Art Center, The Residences 1 Tower 1, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai, Thur Jan 9, 7pm to 9.30pm, Dhs150, Tel: (04) 551 7440/ (056) 757 4455 soulartcenter.com

Get healthy with Zero Gravity’s new menu

On a health kick at the moment? That shouldn’t mean you have to miss out on going to your favourite places. Zero Gravity has launched a new menu with a focus on organic, vegetarian and plant-based dishes. You can expect vegan favourites including the meat-free Beyond Burger, as well as green papaya, asparagus tofu salad and organic kale and quinoa salad.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to midnight. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Check out a new happy hour deal

Chic DIFC hotspot, Spark by Caramel, has launched a new happy hour deal which will get you drinks for just Dhs28. From Sunday to Thursday, make Spark your new after-work spot as between 4pm and 8pm you’ll be able to save on their house drinks. There’s also an aperitivo deal on dishes such as TNT shrimps, calamari popcorn, crab rolls and chicken lollipop.

Spark by Caramel, Level 2, Gate District 3, DIFC, Sunday to Thursday, 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 425 6677. @sparkbycaramel

Welcome the weekend with a new evening brunch

If you’re on the hunt for a new five-hour evening brunch to check out this weekend, you’re in luck. The Loft at Opera has just launched a Glam Brunch, taking place every Thursday night. There’s a Hollywood-inspired drinks list, with cocktails named 007, Carrie Bradshaw and Poison IV. Dishes include tuna tartare, chicken wings, wagyu sliders, fresh salads, truffle risotto and more. Prices start from Dhs299 for soft drinks, Dhs499 for premium beverages and Dhs799 including champagne.

The Loft, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Thursdays, 9pm to 2am, Dhs299 soft, Dhs499 premium, Dhs799 champagne. Tel: (04) 362 7312. loftatopera.com

Friday January 10

Attend the Middle East’s largest LEGO festival

The biggest LEGO festival the region has ever seen kicks off on Wednesday January 8. Running until Saturday March 14, visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall will be able to meet a series of their favourite LEGO characters. The mall’s popular IMAGINE show has been given a LEGO makeover which will be accompanied by a firework display at 8pm on January 8.

Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City, daily from January 8 to March 14, 8pm onwards. dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Check out a new outdoor market

As part of the 25th annual Dubai Shopping Festival, City Walk is hosting a futuristic themed outdoor market daily until February 1. Every weekend, visitors will be able to find a futuristic interactive area, VR and AR zones, futuristic performers, a digital art wall, an LED tunnel, a mirror maze and so much more.

Al Mustaqbal Street, City Walk, Dubai, daily, 3pm to 11pm, free. mydsf.ae

Have a barrel of laughs

The Laughter Factory, the Middle East’s longest-running comedy club, will be at Studio One Hotel on Friday January 10. This month sees Stephen Grant, Matt Reed and Peter White providing the humour guaranteed to tickle your funny bones from Thursday January 9 to Friday January 17, 2020. See the full line-up here.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Friday January 10, 9pm onwards, Dhs160. Tel: (050) 878 6728. thelaughterfactory.com.

Party from day to night

Soho Brunch is back and this time it’ll be followed by a major after-party. From 1pm to 5pm you can drink and dine to your heart’s content while the resident DJ warms up the crowd in time for Glitterbox. From 5pm onwards you can enjoy a full line up of Defected DJ’s until the early hours. DJ’s include The Shapeshifters, Dimitri From Paris and Melvo Baptiste so you can expect a huge Ibiza-style atmosphere. Brunch is priced at Dhs350 for house beverages and Dhs450 for bubbly.

Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Friday January 10, 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (052) 388 8849. sohogardendxb.com

See an Elrow DJ spin the decks

Head down to Industrial Avenue this weekend to see Elrow’s regular DJ Marc Maya take the stage. Taking time away from his Space Ibiza residency, Maya will be making his Dubai on Friday January 10. Warming up the crowd for him will be Billy Sherif and Adam Cotier.

Industrial Avenue, Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 9pm to 4am. Tel: (052) 912 9271. @industrialavenuedxb

Saturday January 11

Detox with a spa and pool day

From now until March 31, AWAY Spa at W Dubai – The Palm has a tempting offer which is sure to leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. For Dhs599, you can enjoy a 60 minute massage, delicious main course and access to the pool and beach for the whole day.

AWAY Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily until March 31, Dhs599. marriott.com.

Try an unusual new dessert

Bored of the usual dessert offerings around town? Give this one a go. Scoopi is known for its gold laden drinks and bites and now they’ve announced a new addition. The edible gold ice cream burger can be created with any flavour ice cream and is topped with white and dark chocolate sauce before being layered with a 24-carat edible gold leaf. The price is Dhs199.

Scoopi Cafe, Jumeirah Beach Road, Sat to Weds 1.30pm to 12.30am, Thur 1.30pm to 2am, Fri 2pm to 2am. Tel: (050) 113 8497. scoopicafe.com

Feast on dim sum

Every Saturday Zhen Wei has a dim sum brunch that you have to try. From 12pm to 3pm, indulge in the much-loved bundles of joy in a range of varieties. You can also pick a delicious main course to choose from and enjoy either unlimited soft or house beverages.

Zhen Wei, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, Saturdays, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs288 soft, Dhs388 house. caesars.com

Get down with a beach party

This Saturday, Cove Beach brings you a special edition of JMRCK with special guest Baby Cham. Expect a beach party on the sand with food and drink stations, live music and plenty of dancing until dark. The party kicks off at 12pm but the brunch will run from 4pm to 8pm with prices from Dhs199.

Cove Beach, Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, Saturday January 11, 12pm til late, Dhs199 house drinks, Dhs249 soft drinks and food, Dhs349 house drinks and food. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com

Downward dog under the full moon

Stretch on the beach under a full moon with a moonlit ‘new year new you’ themed yoga session at Fairmont The Palm. The 90-minute session will include 60 minutes of vinyasa flow yoga followed by 30 minutes of meditation. Melanie Swan will be the yoga instructor and the class is open to both men and women. Guests will be supplied with yoga mats, and will also take home a beauty hamper as the hotel is partnering with Ritual Cosmetics.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday January 11, 8pm to 10pm, Dhs80 or Dhs150 for two. Tel: (04) 4573388. fairmont.com/palm-dubai