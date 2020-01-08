Don’t forget to pack your swimwear…

These beach clubs, hotels and restaurants have just given you another reason to brunch (like we needed it), by throwing in the use of their pool or beach free of cost.

So while brunch may be the standard answer for the question ‘what plans you have this weekend?’, you can now add ‘…get some lengths in’ too.

Here are 15 places to enjoy brunch with pool access in Dubai.

FIVE Jumeirah Village

JVC’s newest hotspot, FIVE Jumeirah Village, has just launched a new Friday brunch deal that will have you reaching for your bikini. Brunch takes place in Soul Street, where you’ll be treated to an around-the-world culinary journey and bottomless house beverages for Dhs299. Live entertainment with afrobeat vibes will help you get the party started. On top of that, guests are invited to join the pool party to keep the party going until late.

NOMAD Brunch by Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @soulstreetdubai

Villa Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Pristine sandy beach? Check. Up close views of Burj Al Arab? Check. Unlimited food and drink? Check. Villa Beach at Jumeirah Beach Hotel has a weekly brunch that we consider to be one of Dubai’s best kept secrets (don’t tell anyone). Brunch runs from 3pm to 6pm every Friday but you can start using the beach from 10am, before wandering to your table for a lazy late lunch. Prices start from Dhs349 with soft drinks and Dhs449 with house beverages.

Villa Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah, Fridays, 3pm to 6pm (beach access from 10am), Dhs349 soft, Dhs449 house. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

La Piscina

Chic pool club La Piscina, located in Palazzo Versace, has an alfresco buffet brunch every Saturday. Dishes include an array of Mediterranean favourites such as garlic prawns, mushroom truffle risotto, crispy calamari and an assortment of handmade cannoli. It will set your back Dhs250, including unlimited house beverages and access to the stunning pool.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, every Saturday, Dhs250 per person. Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Wet Deck

Palm Sugar Brunch takes place every Friday at the Wet Deck. The buffet, which stretches along the length of the poolside, brimming with stations of lamb chops, beef brisket, colourful burgers, tender ribs and super-stretched hot dogs – it’s a meat-lover’s dream. There’s also a nacho station with guac made fresh in front of you, towers of tortilla chips and gooey melted cheese. Drinks include large jars of refreshing fruity cocktails, sparkling is included as standard, and cheerful waiters distribute bottles of beer directly to the beds.

Palm Sugar Pool Brunch, The WET Deck, W the Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeriah, Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, Fridays, Dhs395. Tel: (04) 245 5555. facebook.com

Villamoré

Enjoy a slower pace of life at the Villamoré Barefoot Lunch every Friday and Saturday. The four-course brunch comes with pool and beach access for the whole day, as well as Mediterranean dishes such as roasted sea bream, lemon risotto and sirloin tagliata.

Barefoot Lunch, Villamore, Emerald Palace Kempinski, Palm Jumeirah, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays, Dhs375 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs575 sparkling. Tel: (04) 248 8890. villamoredubai.com

The Penthouse

Candypants throw a pool party brunch at The Penthouse every Saturday. For Dhs149, take advantage of access to Penthouse and unlimited wine and frozen cocktails at the bar, for Dhs249, ladies can enjoy unlimited wine, frozen cocktails and a food platter of light bites with seating included, and for a more premium offering it’s Dhs349, which includes prosecco and spirits on top of the standard package. Guys are invited to join for a minimum spend of Dhs249 for seating, or take advantage of free entry to the standing bar.

Candypants at Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 8pm, Saturdays, from Dhs149. facebook.com/CandypantsEvents

Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity hosts a Tropical Brunch every Friday poolside that includes unlimited food and beverages from 1pm to 5pm. Enjoy the tropical & tribal sounds from Dubai’s finest DJs as you unwind from the long stressful work week. It’s Dhs295 for the ladies and Dhs345 for the gents. Access to the pool is included and starts at 8am. Better be there early to grab a sun lounger before they’re all taken though.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina,1pm to 5pm, every Friday, Dhs295 ladies and Dhs345 gents inclusive of unlimited food and beverages. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Cafe Nikki at Nikki Beach Resort

Away from the bolder, brasher parties that take place at Nikki Beach Club, Cafe Nikki’s Saint Tropez brunch is a more laid-back affair. A five-course menu, served to the table, is backed up by a multi-station buffet, where plates are layered with fresh salads, cold cuts of meat, freshly baked bread and pre-prepared seafood including oysters, mussels and giant prawns, showcased on a mountain of ice. Once you’ve had your fill, pop on over to the pool and soak up the last of the evenings sun.

Saint Tropez Brunch, Cafe Nikki, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, 1pm to 4pm, Fridays, Dhs345 soft, Dhs435 house. Tel: (04) 376 6000. nikkibeachhotels.com/dubai

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Take advantage of the Ocean Brunch at Moana in Sofitel Dubai The Palm to enjoy a full day at the resort’s pool. Enjoy a fully-fledged seafood lunch with shrimp cocktails, pan seared sea scallops, grilled king prawns and spinach ricotta ravioli as well as plenty of other seafood favourites.

Ocean Brunch, Moana, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 4pm, Fridays, Dhs320 soft, Dhs470 premium. Tel: (04) 455 5656. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Fairmont the Palm

Offering selections of Mediterranean and European-inspired signature dishes, Seagrill Bistro located at Fairmont the Palm will have you digging into sharing seafood platters, market fresh fish, grilled meats while you take in the gorgeous views of the Dubai Marina skyline at their Friday brunch. The restaurant is located right next to the beach – and guests can take advantage of it for free pre and post brunching.

Seagrill Bistro, Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, pool and beach access from 10am to 7pm, every Friday, Dhs345 per person soft, Dhs495 per person alcoholic beverages. Tel: (04) 456 3457. palmdining.com

Nikki Beach

Rosé Saturday is the lively pink-themed brunch party hosted at Nikki Beach every Saturday. It runs from 1pm until 4pm, with the three-hour package coupled with live entertainment, poolside beats and Mediterranean dishes. Brunch prices start from Dhs265 for the soft package, Dhs395 for house and Dhs465 for cocktails.

Nikki Beach Club, Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs265 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs465 cocktails. Tel: (04) 376 6290. Nikkibeach.com

Lapita

The Daycation Brunch at this Polynesian themed hotel offers an international buffet that includes dishes such as a BBQ grill station and tuna poke, a live roasting station, sushi counter and more. The best part, you can bring along your entire family, as the brunch includes access to the Mahi Mahi lagoon-style pool, lazy river and the kids pool.

Lapita Hotel, Dubai Parks and Resorts, 1pm to 4pm, every Friday, prices start at Dhs295 per person. Tel: (04) 810 9421. marriott.com

Doubletree by Hilton JBR

Brunch at Gastro Kitchen every Friday and receive complimentary pool and beach access at Hilton Doubletree Summer Splash Pool Party. The three and a half hour buffet brunch includes a variety of international dishes such as steak, salmon, chicken, sushi and seafood.

Gastro Kitchen, Doubletree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach, 12.30pm to 4pm, Fridays, Dhs310 soft, Dhs345 house. Tel: (055) 166 8092. dubaijumeirahbeach.doubletree.com

Swissotel Al Ghurair

Friday is fun-day at this kid-centred brunch at Liwan, Swissotel Al Ghurair. Children can enjoy pizzas, mini burgers and steamed or grilled chicken breasts and frozen yoghurt with fresh fruits for a more healthier option. Meanwhile parents can sit back and relax and take your pick from a choice of international dishes and regional favourites, free flowing drinks and a selection of desserts. The brunch includes pool passes at no extra cost for both adults and kids, and other activities such as face painting, balloon bending and arts and crafts.

Swissotel Al Ghurair, Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm, every Friday, Dhs160 per person, Dhs80 children 6 to 15, under 5s free. Tel: (04) 293 3000. swissotel.com

Melia Desert Palm

Epicure, the poolside restaurant located at Melia Desert Palm is where you can enjoy a lazy Saturday afternoon feast. Adults can dig into BBQ bites and Spanish paellas, but the restaurant also serves nachos and cheese balls which the kids will love. The resort’s infinity pool is covered by the shades of palm trees – a perfect way to end your brunching experience.

Melia Desert Palm, Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm, every Saturday, Dhs75 children 5 to 11 years, Dhs120 with soft drinks, Dhs245 with house drinks. Tel:(04) 602 9303. melia.com