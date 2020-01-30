Here are all the music megastars coming to Dubai in 2020…

2020 is well-underway and after a stellar number of music performances in the UAE already from world-famous artists, we’re excited to see who will visit over the next few months.

We’ve rounded up all the stars with confirmed gigs coming up – mark these dates in your diary and be sure to keep your eyes peeled as we’ll add more as soon as we know!

These are the artists set to perform in the UAE in 2020…

JANUARY

John Legend

Calling all of Dubai’s Ordinary People: Get ready as megastar John Legend is coming to Dubai to perform a one-off concert this month. For one night only on Friday, January 31, 2020 the All Of You hitmaker will be taking to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are priced from Dhs195 and are on sale now via the Coca-Cola Arena’s official website. The show will start from 8pm, but make sure to get there early. John Legend live at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, January 31 2020, 8pm, tickets from Dhs195. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

February

Martin Garrix

Martin Garrix, considered by many as one of the world’s best DJ’s, will headline the at the 2020 edition of RedFestDXB. He’ll be performing on day one, Thursday February 6, with support from rapper Young Thug and Brit indie pop band, Bastille.

RedFestDXB, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Thursday February 6, 2020, tickets priced from Dhs395. redfestdxb.com

Bastille

Smash-hit Pompeii hitmakers, Bastille will be taking to the stage at RedFestDXB on Thursday, February 6. Fans of the Brit band will be able to sing along to some of their biggest hits including Doom Days, Joy, Those Nights and Can’t Fight this feeling, which was made an instant success when it provided the backing for John Lewis’ Christmas advert in 2019.

RedFestDXB, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Thursday February 6, 2020, tickets priced from Dhs395. redfestdxb.com

Young Thug

American rapper Young Thug will be making his way from Atlanta, USA to Dubai Media Amphitheatre for his performance at RedFestDXB. He’s collaborated with the likes of Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame and Richie Homie.

RedFestDXB, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Thursday February 6, 2020, tickets priced from Dhs395. redfestdxb.com

Stormzy

There’s no denying that British Grime rapper Stormzy is huge in the music scene right now so his Dubai fans will no doubt be thrilled to know that he is headlining RedFestDXB on Friday, February 7, 2020. Famous for songs like Blinded By Your Grace, Pt.2 he also featured on Ed Sheeran’s hit track Take Me Back To London.

RedFestDXB, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Friday February 7, 2020, tickets priced from Dhs395. redfestdxb.com

Machine Gun Kelly

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly has found great success since bursting onto the music scene back in 2012. He’s perhaps most famous for smash-hit song Bad Things on which he collaborated with Camilla Cabello. You’ll see him onstage at RedFestDXB on Friday, February 7 2020. Band Cheat Codes and DJ Dany Neville will also take to the stage that night.

RedFestDXB, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Friday February 7, 2020, tickets priced from Dhs395. redfestdxb.com

a-ha

35 years after the release of their debut album, Norwegian pop trio a-ha are set to bring their Hunting High And Low tour to the UAE. The pop band, who enjoyed worldwide success during the 1980s, will perform on February 10 and 11, 2020 at Dubai Opera. Most famous for their classic hit, Take On Me, a-ha have sold more than 55 million albums worldwide, and remain one of Europe’s best loved pop bands from the 80s. Tickets are priced from Dhs250.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Tuesday 10 and Wednesday February 11, 2020, from Dhs250. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Maluma

Superstar performer Maluma will be taking to the stage on Friday February 14, 2020, bringing his MALUMA 11.11 WORLD TOUR – to Dubai. Tickets are on sale now, priced from Dhs295. Maluma burst onto the scene back in 2015 with his breakthrough album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy and is now considered one of the biggest concert-selling Latin artists in the world. Malumba, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Friday February 14, 2020, from Dhs295. coca-cola-arena.com

Sandi Thom

Socttish platinum selling singer-songwriter Sandi Thom is best known for her 2005 single I Wish I was a Punk Rocker. The noughties hitmaker is still gigging and will soon be making her way to Dubai. You can catch her at The Irish Village, Studio One Hotel on Friday February 21 and Saturday February 22. The Irish Village, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Friday February 21 8pm and Saturday February 22 7pm, free. facebook.com/IVDubaiStudioCity Lauryn Hill

Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival is back for its 18th year on Wednesday February 26, 2020 to Friday February 28, 2020. Opening the show, legendary singer Lauryn Hill, famous for the smash-hit song Killing Me Softly, will perform at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Wednesday February 26. Expect to hear some of the former-Fugees band member’s biggest songs like Doo-Wop (That Thing) and Everything is Everything.

Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai, Wednesday Feb 26, 2020 to Friday Feb 28, 2020, from Dhs350. dubaijazzfestival.com

Lionel Richie

Get ready to say Hello to Lionel Richie, The second artist to perform at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival 2020. The All Night Long hitmaker will be taking the stage at the 18th edition of the award-winning festival on Thursday February 27. Best known for producing countless easy-listening soulful hits such as Three Times A Lady, My Love and Easy, fans can expect to hear all of these iconic tunes and more when he heads to Dubai early next year.

Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai, Wednesday Feb 26, 2020 to Friday Feb 28, 2020, from Dhs350. dubaijazzfestival.com

One Republic

We’ll be Counting Stars when American pop-rock band, One Republic perform at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival in February. They’ll take to the stage on Friday February 28, closing the three-day festival that will also see performances from Lionel Richie and Lauryn Hill. Sing your heart out to some of their biggest songs like Apologize, Rescue Me and Stop and Stare. They’ll be supported by Jazz band Sammy Miller & The Congregation.

Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai, Wednesday Feb 26, 2020 to Friday Feb 28, 2020, from Dhs350. dubaijazzfestival.com

March

Madness

British ska band Madness will be heading to Dubai next year to perform at The Irish Village, Garhoud. The legendary group will be turning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium into their House of Fun to perform all of their biggest hits on Thursday March 5, 2020. The band formed in Camden, London in 1976, with six original members still in Madness to this day. The One Step Beyond hitmakers were most prevalent in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but many of their songs have remained popular throughout the decades. If come next March, you’re putting on your best pair of Baggy Trousers and start Driving In My Car as you make your way to The Irish Village to see Madness, then we think It Must Be Love.

Madness at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, The Irish Village, Garhoud, Dubai, Thursday March 5, Dhs275 seated, Dhs315 standing. Tel:(04) 239 5000. theirishvillage.com

Gipsy Kings

Back by popular demand, one of France’s most famous musical exports, Gipsy Kings, will be returning to Dubai in 2020 with a performance at Dubai Opera. If you’re a fan, you better snap up your tickets fast as they will be on stage for one night only. Never heard of them? We bet you’ve heard of Bambaleo, one of their most famous tracks. Although they hail from France, they actually perform in Andalusian Spanish with influences of flamenco, salsa and pop.

Gipsy Kings, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Thursday March 12 2020, from Dhs195. dubaiopera.com

Super Junior and other K-Pop stars

Some of the biggest names in K-pop will descend on Dubai on Friday March 20 for the eagerly anticipated ‘Super Concert’ headlined by Super Junior. Alongside Super Junior on the line-up are a series of other K-pop bands including RGP, NCT 127, Laboum and Jun who will all be making their way to Coca-Cola Arena on March 20. Super Junior, which debuted in 2005 with 13 members, remains one of K-pop’s best-selling acts after gaining international stardom with hit songs including Sorry, Sorry and Mr Simple. Kpop Super Concert featuring Super Junior live at Coca-Cola Arena, Friday March 20, 8pm onwards. coca-cola-arena.com

Russ

American rapper, singer and record producer Russ is set to make his return to Dubai in 2020. The hitmaker behind tracks including Losing Control and What They Want will perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for the first time on Friday March 27. The 27-year-old rapper has released 13 studio albums to date, and saw his twelfth studio album, There’s Really A Wolf certified platinum. Tickets are available now, priced from Dhs250.

Russ live in Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Friday March 27, from Dhs250. doneevents.com/russ

April

Louis Tomlinson

Former One Direction star, Louis Tomlinson, will be performing live at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday April 18, 2020. His performance in Dubai will be in the middle of his 43-date world tour and fans can expect to sing along to some of his biggest hits including Just Like You, Back To You and Just Hold On as well as some new material from his upcoming debut album, Walls. Tickets are on sale from Dhs295.

Louis Tomlinson, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Saturday April 18, 2020, from Dhs295. coca-cola-arena.com

May

Iron Maiden

British heavy metal band Iron Maiden are set to bring their worldwide Legacy of the Beast tour to Dubai next year. The legendary band will take to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk on Wednesday May 27, 2020. A stalwart band on the heavy metal scene, Iron Maiden formed in 1975 and have been performing and releasing music for more than 40 years. They began their Legacy of the Beast tour back in 2018, and it’s already been seen by more than 2 million heavy metal fans around the world.

Legacy of the Beast tour by Iron Maiden, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Wednesday May 27, 2020, from Dhs250. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Social/Getty