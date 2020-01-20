The gorgeous Anantara property boasts 174 rooms, suites and overwater villas…

While there’s no shortage of amazing hotels in the UAE, we’re definitely here for a few more, especially when they remind us of an exotic Maldives escape. While Ras Al Khaimah is not traditionally compared to the honeymoon island destination, it soon might be with the addition of Anantara Mina Al Arab.

Set to open later this year, located in the new Mina Al Arab district along the coast of Ras Al Khaimah will be this stunning Anantara eco-resort. Complete with 174 guest rooms, suites and – the part that’s really caught our eye – overwater villas (Maldivan style).

There’ will also be an overwater restaurant serving Thai cuisine, as well as a seafood grill and beach & pool bar. There’s an outdoor swimming pool, as well as mini pools in many of the rooms. Guests are welcome to relax in their sanctuary of keep active at the health club, which includes a gym, aerobics and yoga studios, squash and tennis courts.

For the more adventurous guests, Ras Al Khaimah is a hub of activity from exploring the stunning ocean scape, to climbing mountains and zip lining through Jebel Jais. There will be plenty of water sports to try, as well as a discovery and eco-learning centre which will offer birdwatching and stargazing.

If relaxing is the top of your agenda, you’ll be able to unwind in the stunning luxury Anantara Spa. Designed by acclaimed interior designers, Wilson Associates, the beautiful spa comes with a hammam room that looks fit for royalty.

The following year, Anantara will also open a resort in Sharjah. From late 2021, guests will be able to enjoy the stunning 233 rooms and suites at Anantara Sharjah Resort, complete with beachfront swimming pool and signature overwater restaurant.

Anantara Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, opening 2020. anantara.com

Images: Anantara