Expect 18 days of food, fun and family-friendly events…

Dubai Food Festival is set to return for another year on Wednesday February 26, 2020. The city-wide event will take place until Saturday March 14 and see many of your favourite restaurants, street food vendors and chefs come together for a celebration of all things culinary.

It will be the seventh time the annual festival has taken place in Dubai, with each year offering increased exciting opportunities to try new cuisines, learn new skills and hear from expert culinary stars.

The much-loved Beach Canteen will also be making a welcome return, offering fun, free foodie experiences to residents for the seventh year in a row. With an expected 175,000 visitors, Beach Canteen offers a place to hangout with friends and family thanks to its dedicated areas including kids play zone, gaming zone, live music programme.

Dubai Restaurant Week will also be making a return, with a range of exciting venues offering their signature dishes for less over a seven-day period. While we don’t have details on the official selection yet, we’re already excited for the opportunity to taste test some new restaurants.

You can also expect a new list of Hidden Gems for 2020. Sure, Dubai is a place where big name restaurants open almost every other day – but there are also hundreds of lesser-known eateries, just waiting to be discovered. Dubai Food Festival has made finding these secret spots a little easier, and the new list will be release on the Zomato app.

Dubai Food Festival, across Dubai, Wednesday February 26 to Saturday March 14. visitdubai.com/dff

Images: Provided