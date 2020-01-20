Pool and beach access, unlimited drinks and free lunch. Girls, you’re welcome…

Free drinks, discounted food and VIP treatment, Dubai is famed for its ladies’ night deals. No longer limited to Tuesday nights, you can now enjoy ladies night deals every night of the week.

But then ladies’ days are the new ladies’ nights, and they come complete with complimentary access to some of Dubai’s best pools, unlimited free drinks and even lunch thrown in.

Here are some ladies’ day deals in Dubai…

La Piscina

The only Monday blues at La Piscina, come from the celestial infinity pool located in Palazzo Versace Hotel. Ladies can enjoy free entry between 1pm and 4pm every Monday and complimentary bubbles too.

When? Every Monday

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai Creek, 1pm to 4pm, Mondays from September 29, free. Tel: (058) 226 6443. palazzoversace.ae

Paradise Beach

Birds of Paradise, Paradise Beach’s new ladies’ day, will launch next week and run every Wednesday thereafter. Girls can enjoy a pool day with wine, sangria, cocktails and a food platter fro Dhs100, while guys can enter for Dhs200 and get Dhs150 in food and beverage credit.

When? Every Wednesday

Paradise Beach, Rixos the Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays 10am to 11pm. Tel: (050) 367 9940. @paradisebeachdxb

Azure Beach

Azure Beach is the hotel pool with an abundance of sun loungers, offering pool and beach-side tanning opportunities. This JBR hotspot offers free pool access to the first 100 ladies through the doors every Monday and Tuesday and the option to purchase five drinks for Dhs100.

When? Every Monday and Tuesday

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Mondays and Tuesdays, 10am to 8pm, free. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

DRIFT Beach Dubai

Located in the swanky One&Only Royal Mirage, DRIFT is described as a destination where “luxury beach chic meets casual simplicity”. Every Monday and Tuesday offers ladies pool access, a cocktail on arrival and a poolside fruit platter for Dhs100.

When? Every Monday and Tuesday

DRIFT, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh. Pool and beach open daily 10.30am to 7pm, restaurant open daily 12.30pm to 7pm, Ladies Day Monday’s & Tuesdays, Dhs100. Tel: (04) 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

White Beach

Flawless Ladies Day runs every Tuesday at White Beach from 12pm to 5pm. With prices starting from Dhs100, ladies are invited to enjoy a day by the pool, sipping on unlimited rose wine and cocktails, or for an additional Dhs50, there’s free-flowing house beverages on offer too. You can also enjoy a special food menu which comes with a 50 per cent discount. There’s no need for guys to miss out on the fun, they can enjoy the pool as well. The entrance for men is priced at Dhs200, but Dhs100 of that will be redeemable against food and beverages.

When? Every Tuesday

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 12pm to 5pm, from Dhs100. Tel: (04) 426 2000. @whitebeach

Zero Gravity

One of Dubai’s longest-standing ladies’ days is Zero Gravity. Get on the guestlist by emailing guestlist@0-gravity.ae for free entry, and arrive early to bag one of the best beds. You’ll get free entry, a welcome drink on arrival, and there’s a selection of four ladies’ day cocktails priced at Dhs37.

When? Every Tuesday

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Free entry with guestlist. Tel:(04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

FIVE Jumeirah Village

Candypants Carnival is a day and night two part party taking place every Thursday at FIVE Jumeirah Village. There’s a pool party brunch running from 12pm to 4pm at the main pool. Priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for guys, it’s a four hour package of unlimited drinks and bites.

When? Every Thursday

Candypants Carnival, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, 12pm to 8pm, Thursdays, Dhs149 girls, Dhs249 guys. candypants.events

Nikki Beach Dubai

One of the stalwarts on the ladies’ day scene is Nikki Beach Club, who serves up a lively atmosphere, live music and some top beats alongside their ladies day deal. Priced at Dhs130, ladies can enjoy six complimentary beverages and take advantage of a complimentary day bed.

When? Every Tuesday

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Tuesdays, 11am to 6pm, Dhs130. Tel: (04) 376 6162. facebook.com/nikkibeachdubai

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Arguably one of the city’s biggest and best ladies’ days, Praia has recently been extended and now runs from 12pm to 9pm. Girls, you can attend Praia Ladies Day from 12pm to 4pm, where Dhs150 will get you pool access, unlimited house drinks and a two course meal or you can opt to come for the Secret Ladies Night Pool Party from 4pm to 9pm where Dhs150 gets you unlimited house drinks. However, if you fancy making the full day of it, you can combine the two to get nine hours of unlimited drinks, pool access and a two course meal for Dhs300. Guys can get in on the action too, with pool access and six beers for a wallet-friendly Dhs250.

When? Every Thursday

Secret Parties at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Thursdays, Dhs150. Tel: (058) 870 0708. secret-parties.com

Cove Beach

For Dhs100, ladies can enjoy five hours of free-flowing rose and house beverages from 12pm to 5pm, plus a lunch platter from the buffet selection. Ladies can also take advantage of a complimentary sun bed, although these are given on a first come, first serve basis, so we’d recommend heading down early so you don’t miss out.

There’s also a great deal for girls on Fridays, with free sangria available from 2pm. Ladies will be able to enjoy three hours of the summery Spanish drink – just in time to watch the epic sunset.

When? Every Wednesday

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, 12pm to 5pm, Wednesdays, Dhs100. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com

Riva Beach

At Palm Jumeirah’s Riva Beach, ladies can enjoy half price passes, making it Dhs55 for entry, plus three free drinks. There will be resident DJs spinning relaxing house hits throughout the day, plus it’s open from 7am to maximise tanning time.

When? Every Wednesday and Thursday

Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays & Thursdays, 7am to 5pm, Dhs55. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Andreea’s

Located on the beachfront of the Habtoor Grand hotel in Dubai Marina, the beautiful Andreea’s beach club now features a super-sized swimming pool three times the size of the original. The brilliant bi-weekly Andreea’s ladies’ day runs every Thursday and Saturday. For Dhs125, ladies can enjoy six hours of free flowing frozen beverages and a chef’s selection lunch platter from 12pm to 6pm.

When? Every Thursday and Saturday

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 6pm, Thursday and Saturday, Dhs125. Tel: (058) 693 5778. facebook.com/Andreeas.dubai

Wet Deck

Super-cool hotel W Dubai – The Palm’s weekly Not Another Ladies Day promotion runs from 12pm to 4pm every Sunday. The four-hour package serves free flowing drinks and a selection of bites for Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs250 for guys. The Wet Deck is an adults-only swimming pool with a swim up bar, loungers and cabanas dotted around the swimming pool, and an elevated DJ booth at the back.

When? Every Sunday

Wet Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Sundays, Dhs150 ladies, Dhs250 guys. Tel: (04) 245 5555. facebook.com/WetDeckDubai

Villamore

Available from 12pm to 4pm, Sunday to Thursday, this day-long RoseMore deal includes access to the lagoon-sized swimming pool and beach, unlimited access to the Antipasti Room at Villamore, where guests can tuck into an array of cold cuts of meat, cheese salads and seafood and free flowing Rose wine for Dhs195.

When? Every weekday

Villamore, Emerald Palace Kempinski, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 5pm, Sunday to Thursday, Dhs195. Tel: (04) 248 8890. facebook.com/villamoredxb

Coco Lounge

When you think of Media City, a chilled pool day might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but its what you’ll find at Media One’s chic pool. Every Sunday at the Miami-inspired Coco Lounge, there’s free pool access for ladies all day alongside five house drinks for Dhs50 and 30 per cent off food.

When? Every Sunday

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 12pm to 10pm, free. Tel:(04) 427 1000. facebook.com/CocoLoungeDXB

Barasti Beach

Barasti Beach has its ladies’ day not once, but twice per week. From 10am to 4pm, there’s unlimited Frose and cocktails for ladies as well as complimentary towels and 50 per cent off drinks for everyone between 4pm and 8pm. Expect fun surprises and pop-up treats for the girls.

When? Every Sunday and Monday

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Sundays and Mondays, 10am to 4pm, free. Tel: (04) 399 3333. facebook.com/barastibeach

V Hotel

Running from 12pm to 5pm every Thursday at the V Deck, ladies can enjoy complimentary entry with a towel and sun bed alongside free-flowing frose cocktails. But the deal doesn’t finish when ladies’ day does. From 5pm to 11pm, ladies can enjoy a further three free cocktails with the V Deck’s ladies’ night offering.

When? Every Thursday

V Deck, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, 12pm to 11pm, Thursdays. Tel: (04) 436 6666. facebook.com/vhoteldubai

Penthouse

Part ladies’ day part party brunch, this upscale Saturday party takes place 16 floors up at The Penthouse. Run by party brand Candypants, expect a lively vibe as local DJs spin on rotation, five hours of free flowing drinks as well as regular fashion shows and pop-up boutiques. It’s Dhs149 two hours of drinks 3pm to 5pm, Dhs249 for five, and Dhs349 for the food and drinks package. Guys can get in on the action for Dhs399.

When? Every Saturday

Candypants at Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 8pm, Saturdays, from Dhs149. facebook.com/CandypantsEvents

Images: Supplied/Facebook