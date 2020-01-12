Discover your inner Picasso or Annie Leibovitz with one of these creative classes…

Ever told yourself to try a new hobby but never quite got round to it?

Now’s the time. There some fantastic things to try in Dubai, from cooking to a pottery class, plus, it’s a great opportunity to meet new people. Even if you only do it once, it’s always fun to explore your creativity.

Here’s our pick of different creative classes in Dubai to try…

1. Get creative with an art class

Sketch Art Cafe & Sketch Studio is a brilliant new spot in Mattar bin Lahej Gallery on Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah. Whether you’re a complete beginner or have always had a bit of artistic prowess, there’s no pressure here, just a relaxing atmosphere to get your creative juices flowing. Choose from drawing, painting, sculpting, mosaics and even printmaking and unleash your inner artist.

Sketch Art Café & Sketch, Mattar bin Lahej Gallery, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, from Dhs70 per hour, open from 9am to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 271 2603 mattargallery.ae

2. Learn new culinary skills

From pizza making to artisan courses, sugarcraft and even gelato making, the International Centre for Culinary Arts has got so many classes to try, whether you’re getting to know the basics, or training to become a professional chef. If you want to master the perfect flat white or cappuccino, you can attend their barista class. They even have a food presenter program, if you fancy making it big on TV.

First Floor, Block 8, Dubai Knowledge Park, Near Main Gate – Dubai, Sat to Wed 8am to 5pm, Turs 8am to 1pm, Fri closed. Tel: (04) 457 8811. iccadubai.ae

3. Try your hand at pottery

If you like getting your hands dirty and crafting something from scratch, then pottery could be for you. There’s a whole studio dedicated to it in Al Quoz, with classes for adults, kids and workshops too. To learn the ropes, book onto their hand building pottery class starting from Dhs180. Clay is sold separately, and you’ll pay Dhs110 per bag for it.

Yadawei Ceramic Studio, Warehouse 30, 8th, Al Qouz Industrial Area 1, Bookworm Bookshop Warehouse, First Al Khail Road, Dubai, daily 9.30am to 5pm, starting from Dhs180 Tel: (04) 379 1312. yadawei.net

4. Capture moments with photography

If you’ve always had an eye for the right shot or perfect landscape, then why not give a photography class a go? Gulf Photo Plus covers everything from beginners courses to mobile photography or DIY product photography. It’s definitely the go to place if you’re an amateur photographer, or even a seasoned expert and just want to learn new skills. If you’re totally new to photography, try the level 1, four-day workshop for Dhs780.

Gulf Photo Plus, Unit #36 Alserkal Avenue, Street 8, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 10am to 5pm, Fri closed, photography level 1 course Fri May 31 and Sat June 1 from 10am to 3pm. gulfphotoplus.com

5. Knit yourself happy

Okay okay, this might seem a bit of a weird one but knitting (along wth sewing and crocheting) has made somewhat of a comeback in recent years, and is a great way to get creative and learn a new skill. Yarns Dubai offers a beginners two-hour knitting workshop which will give you a crash course and give you the core skills you need to knit away.

Yarns Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Dhs149, knitting supplies from Dhs54. Tel: (04) 874 7655. yarnsdubai.com

