Try something new: 15 fun new things to do in Dubai

From long-awaited openings to fresh dining spots, deals, and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai.

1. Check out a famed Mykonos export

Mykonos’ famed beachside restaurant is now open and it looks incredible. The light boho interiors give an authentic Grecian vibe that will transport you to the shores of a faraway island. On the menu you’ll find a mix of European-inspired dishes with a few Japanese influences thrown in. As well as boasting indoor and outdoor seating, Nammos will also offer a selection of sun loungers to soak up the sun while grazing through their Mediterranean cuisine with your toes in the sand.

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah, open from December 23. Tel: (04) 340 1002. nammosworld.com

2. Try an Italian-Emirati fusion menu

Italian restaurant GIA has developed a new menu with an interesting twist, borrowing ingredients from Emirati cuisine. Available until February 12, guests are invited to taste test dishes such as camel lasagne, samosa burrata and rigatoni biryani.

GIA, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, available daily until Feb 12. Tel: (04) 234 9986. facebook.com/gia.dubai

3. Shop till you drop at a huge new mall

The hotly anticipated Nakheel Mall has now opened its doors on the Palm Jumeirah. Set over 4.5 million square feet, Nakheel Mall spans five floors and is home to over 350 retail shops, restaurants and leisure attractions, with underground parking space to accommodate 4,000 vehicles. Highlights include a huge new trampoline park, a new food hall, the first permanent Beach City clothing boutique and a fourth serving of the ever-incredible Din Tai Fung.

Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 10pm weekdays, 10am to midnight weekends. Tel: (04) 390 9999. nakheelmall.ae

4. Enjoy an evening on Burj Khalifa’s new terrace

A terrace belonging to swanky new restaurant 3BK at the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa – and it offers visitors the largest alfresco space in the iconic building. Situated on the third floor, you’ll be able to drink and dine al fresco under the stars with prime views of the legendary Dubai Fountain shows that come on every half hour in the evening.

3BK, Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, Friday to Tuesday 6pm to 1.30am, Wednesday & Thursday, 6pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 888 6333. 3bkdubai.com

5. Gather your friends for a big group getaway in Hatta

Craving a little escape from the city? Four gorgeous new farmhouses are now available to book in Hatta, an hours drive out of Dubai. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Hajar mountains, you can choose from four differently-styled villas, from the rustic to the more modern. Each one sleeps between 8 to 15 people and come with their own private swimming pools, making it the perfect staycay for large families or a big group of friends. We know what we’re doing next time we fancy a little holiday…

Hatta Farmhouses, Hatta, prices vary. visithatta.com

6. Salsa on down to a new ladies’ night

Head down to Breeze on a Tuesday for there new ladies’ night where sangria, tapas and even salsa (the dancing kind) all on the menu. From 7pm, you can sip on unlimited red or white sangria for two hours (you can pick your slot) and nibble on three tapas dishes for Dhs100. If the guys want to join, they can get three beers and three dishes for Dhs200. Bring your dancing shoes – you can expect some impromptu salsa classes too.

Miss Havana, Breeze, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Tuesday, 7pm onwards. Tel: (04) 568 3000. facebook.com/breezebeachdxb

7. Navigate your way out of a huge urban maze

Looking to mix up your weekends of adventure? Why not try the Wonder Maze, the world’s largest mobile maze, which is now open at Riverland Dubai. The impressive 30,000 square foot attraction takes maze running to the next level with its moving walls that change the route every time you visit. If you think finding your way through a mystery maze will be too difficult, there are clues along the route to help you. Start off at the central tower, where you’ll be given a card with maze games, then solve the puzzles to help you find the exit.

The Wonder Maze, Riverland Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, daily 2pm to 11pm, Dhs35. Tel: (055) 949 5787. thewondermaze.com

8. Check in for a staycation at a brand new hotel

The long awaited Address Sky View proudly flew open its doors last month, welcoming guests to enjoy the stunning Downtown views of the new hotel. Guests can enjoy a range of luxury options, from premium rooms to the presidential suite. The incredible rooftop pool offers an unbeatable view of Burj Khalifa, so get ready to capture the perfect ‘Gram shot. The soon to open CÉ LA VI is also an exciting reason to book into this luxe new property.

Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, now open. addresshotels.com

9. Explore a new VR Park

A brand new virtual reality park is now open in Mall of the Emirates. Dreamscape VR has branches in LA and Dallas and this outlet is the first of its kind in the region. You’ll be able to find it on Level 2 of Mall of the Emirates, next to the Apple Store. There are three experiences available for VR fans: Alien Zoo, Blu Deep Rescue and Curse of the Lost Pearl. Alien Zoo will offer a journey into a galactic universe where endangered wildlife roam the planet.

Dreamscape, Level 2, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Sunday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Saturday 10am to 11pm, Dhs75. dreamscapeimmersive.com

10. Check out a new gym

New year, new you. That’s what they say isn’t it? Fitness First have just opened up a brand new gym in Nakheel Mall on the Palm Jumeirah. Sign yourself up and start the year as you mean to go on. The state-of-the-art studio has tons of classes including box, kube and yoga so you’ll find something to suit.

Fitness First, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 572 6168. fitnessfirstme.com

11. Celebrate Mexican spirit with this brand new brunch

Chingón, the sophisticated new Mexican eatery in Business Bay has launched a new Saturday brunch. From 1pm to 5pm, you’ll be able to enjoy tasty dishes including duck quesadillas, king crab nachos and slow-cooked Wagyu short ribs. Prices start from Dhs295 for the non-alcoholic package and Dhs395 with alcohol including signature cocktails, house spirits and beer.

Chingon, Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay, Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (04) 873 3377. chingondubai.com

12. Get your fix at an oh-so-Instagrammable new cafe

If your favourite way to spend the weekend is sampling some of Dubai’s most Insta-worthy breakfast spots, you need Brunch & Cake on your must-visit list. Each dish is a work of art, bursting with colours and different textures making them perfect for that artsy food shot. Brunch & Cake hails from Barcelona and the cult cafe is so popular there that there are often queues out of the door for more than an hour to bag a seat at the coveted-spot. Menu highlights at the Dubai branch include mouthwatering dishes like chili scrambled eggs with avo-feta smash, corn and halloumi pancakes and caramelized red peppers.

Brunch & Cake Dubai, Ground Floor, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Rd, Dubai, 8am to 12am, daily. Tel: (800) 4726362. @brunchandcakedubai

13. Head to the capital for a gravity-defying new attraction

Abu Dhabi’s brand new, $100 million (Dhs367,000,000) sports facility, CLYMB, is now open, bringing the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber and world’s tallest indoor climbing wall to Yas Island. The facility boasts four indoor climbing walls of varying difficulty, plus the “SUMMYT”, the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall. So whether you’re a first time climber or seasoned professional, there’s something for all abilities at the new facility. Thrill seekers will also be able to mimic the experience of skydiving at the flight chamber, which boasts an unmatched width of 32 feet (10 metres) and height of 82 feet (25 metres).

CLYMB, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 9pm Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm Fridays and Saturdays from Friday November 29, indoor skydiving from Dhs215, indoor climbing from Dhs120. clymbabudhabi.com

14. Dine at a beautiful new restaurant

Nassau is the new Mediterranean restaurant now open in Jumeirah Golf Estates. The concept is the brain child of celebrity chef and Masterchef Bulgaria judge, Silvena Rowe, who also owns sugar, dairy and gluten-free cafe, Omnia Gourmet. The new restaurant has a focus on locally sourced Mediterranean food, drawing inspiration from Chef Silvena’s European-Arabian heritage. Many of the dishes on the menu are sugar and gluten-free, offering a guilt-free dining solution to Dubai’s foodies.

Nassau, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Sunday to Wednesday 6pm to 10.30pm, Thursday to Saturday 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 6pm to 10.30pm. dubaigolf.com

15. Be pampered at a luxe new salon

Ladies, there’s a brand new beauty salon to check out in Dubai, and it’s a treat for the eyes as well as your locks, cuticles and brows. The oh-so-Instagrammable salon is aptly called Pretty WOW Hair and Beauty Bazaar, and is located in Gold Crest Views tower in JLT’s Cluster V. The British-run salon specialises in bouncy blow-dries, nails, brows and hair and make-up for special occasions. As well as boasting salon chairs and stations for treatments, you’ll even find a merry-go-round in the centre, perfect for those post-pamper snaps.

Pretty WOW, RO-2, Gold Crest Views, Cluster V in JLT, 9am to 9pm Sun to Thurs, 7am to 4pm Fri, 9am to 6pm Sat. Tel: (04) 572 6437. @prettywow.ae

