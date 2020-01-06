DJ duo Stanton Warriors are headlining new event Underground…

Do you consider yourself part of Dubai’s underground crowd? If the answer is yes, keep Friday January 31 free in your diary as a super cool pop-up music event is coming to Dubai – and it’s free to attend.

Underground is brought to you by cool pop-up concept group #DXBExperiments and party-goers can expect an epic night of live music with old school breakout DJs, live art installations, food stations and some cool brands around during the one-off event.

It will take place within the edgy, graffitied walls of Dubai’s only licensed car park – the P7 Arena at Media One Hotel, which will be transformed into the ultimate underground party venue. To avail the free access, all you have to do is register your attendance here.

UK-based DJ duo Stanton Warriors are headlining the event. They’ve performed at some of the world’s biggest festivals, including Glastonbury, Coachella and Burning Man, and those in the know will recognise them for some epic mixes for big names like Fatboy Slim and Gorillaz.

Other performers on the night will include DJ Rutherford, Echo Vessel and rock band, Bahookie. There’ll be food and drink stations dotted around the venue and a local graffiti artist will be designing t-shirts throughout the night for you to purchase.

#DXBExperiments are responsible for a number of innovative one-off events around the city. Previous ones include the WTF Music Rebels brunch at Weslodge Saloon and Escape In – an escape room-style party at ON42.

We can’t wait to check it out…

#DXBExperiments presents Underground, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Al Falak Street, Dubai, Friday January 31, 8pm onwards, free entry. Tel: (04) 427 1000. urbanevents.events.idloom.com

Images: Supplied