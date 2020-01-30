Fall in love with this list of Dubai’s best Valentine’s deals…

Love is in the air, everywhere we look around. And, everywhere we look we’ve found tip top offers and deals for you to share with your better half across Dubai. Here, we’ve rounded up the very best to save you the hassle of searching. That leaves more time to spend searching for the right pressie instead – perhaps some stretchy trousers ahead of a Valentine’s feast?

Here’s 22 places to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai.

Azure Beach

Splash out on a day of luxury with a premium package that includes bubbles, your own pool island sunbed, a sharing selection of sushi and a fresh fruit platter with white and dark chocolate-coated strawberries. Ladies will also receive a special bikini set from La Vie En Rose. The full package costs Dhs1,450, however there are cheaper options including the sushi platter and a bottle of grape for Dhs354, or the choccy strawbs and a bottle of grape for Dhs195. The offers will only be available on February 14.

Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, JBR, Feb 14 10am to 1am (pool open 10am to 7pm), from Dhs195. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

carine

The love-o-meter is already at besotted levels at this restaurant, which is a tribute to the wife of Chef Izu, Carine. He dedicates each lovingly created dish to her and February 14 looks set to be the most delicious taste of adoration yet. The elegant spot’s famed à la carte menu is available plus specially created mixed drinks and desserts for the occasion. There’ll be a live singer and resident DJ on hand for a night of entertainment, too.

Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills, Feb 14 7pm to 11pm, prices vary. Tel: (04) 417 9885. dubaigolf.com/carine

COYA

If there’s no Juan else for you don’t just taco about it, prove it by whisking them off to brunch at the Peruvian favourite. The Friday fiesta will be bursting with specialities including pink bubbles and a party piñata stuffed with Valentine’s Day prizes. There’ll also be a one-off sweet course that will include rose water mousse, strawberry and raspberry flavoured sorbet, raspberry ganache, alfajores and assorted fruits.

Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach, Feb 14 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs419 soft drinks, Dhs619 house beverages, Dhs709 premium bubbly. Tel: (04) 316 9600. coyarestaurant.com/dubai

Doors Freestyle Grill

Does the idea of a hot dinner date to you involve meat and seafood over and over again? Then Valentine’s at Doors Freestyle Grill is for you. The special Valentine’s Day menu kicks off with starters of avocado salad, bread dumplings, dolma and corn on the cob. For the main act, diners will get an array of signature dishes such as beef kaymak, kofta, lamb chops, chicken chops and grilled prawns. Fitting in the surprise dessert may be a struggle, unless you were given stretchy trousers for a V’day pressie.

Al Seef, Dubai Creek, Feb 14 1pm to 1am, Dhs688 per couple. Tel: (050) 700 0375. doorsdubai.com

folly by Nick & Scott

Culinary enthusiasts can look forward to an evening of indulging, cosiness and the ever-glorious Souk Madinat views. The elegant Euro spot will offer two packages to suit both couples and groups of friends. The dining experience comes with a five-course menu and drink pairings for Dhs350 each. While the two-hour bar option includes free-flowing grape and nibbles for just Dhs145 each.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, Feb 14 5pm to 11pm, Dhs350 five-courses and house beverages, Dhs145 bar package. Tel:(04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Ketch Up

Visit Ketch Up on V’day and you’ll get four courses plus a bottle of bubbles for Dhs690 per couple. The Bluewaters spot will serve a set menu that includes oysters, tempura tiger prawns with wasabi mayo and beef medallions. The menu is available for one day only, unlike the views which remain spectacular all year round.

Bluewaters Island, Feb 14 6pm-onwards, Dhs690 bottle of bubbles. Tel: (050) 750 7424. bluewatersdubai.ae/ketch-up

Khyber

To many, a Friday night treat involves dialling your local takeaway, ordering in a chicken bhuna, prawn madras, naan and half rice, half chips plus a couple of cold ones to wash it down with. However, there’s much better than that waiting for you if you swap the sofa for one of the city’s best Indians for a special Valentine’s feast. Chefs will rustle up a set menu of North Indian fare for two. The food is always solid, the service is slick and there are stunning views out across the Palm to soak in, too.

Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Feb 14 5pm to 11pm, Dhs399 per couple includes one glass of bubbles. Tel: (04) 455 1111. facebook.com/DUKESKhyber

MINA Brasserie

It’ll be love at first bite at MINA Brasserie where Chef de Cuisine Rami will craft a bespoke Valentine’s Day menu. Expect three delicious courses accompanied by a glass of bubbles each. Highlights include oysters, filet mignon, lobster thermidor and more. Sweet tooths can share the rich and silky chocolate soufflé with your other half – or don’t, no one would blame you. There’ll be live entertainment long into the night, too.

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai, DIFC, Feb 10 to 15 noon to 1am, Dhs795. Tel: (04) 506 0100. minabrasserie.com

Observatory Bar & Grill

For a casual affair with anything but ordinary views, head up to the 52nd floor restaurant with sweeping scenes out across Dubai Marina and the Palm. Chefs will prepare a special four-course menu that can be paired with a different grape for each.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Feb 14 7.30pm to 11pm, Dhs400 food only, Dhs450 with grape. Tel: (04) 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

Ossiano

This underwater restaurant is a perennial winner of Dubai’s most romantic spot, for excellent reason. So, if you want this Valentine’s Day to be as special as can be, there really is only one option. There will be a lunch and dinner sitting (to give the divers preparing to pop the question to unsuspecting diners a chance to recover in between, we suspect) and a seven-course “spherification” set menu by Chef Gregoire Berger available during both. Expect the finest seafood options including Gillardeau oyster, Alaskan king crab and langoustine with bouillabaisse. There are four premium packages available, alongside the à la carte menu. Diners will also be entered into a draw for a special Ossiano giveaway, which includes a voucher for their next visit.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Feb 14 12.30pm to 2.30pm, 6.30pm to 10pm. Dhs720 lunch menu, dinner packages from Dhs4,000. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantis.com/dubai

Publique

If endless amounts of melted cheese is the true apple of your eye, head to Publique where you’ll find just that. Alongside the raclette, there’ll be plenty of dried Mediterranean meats, salad and more. It comes with two hours of free-flowing house grape plus those always stunning Madinat views.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh,Feb 14 noon to 2am, Dhs250 house beverages. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

Lido family brunch

Share the love with your partner and kids by boarding one of the world’s most famous ships for a blowout Friday brunch. Set on the QE2’s Quarter Deck against the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline and the shimmering waters below, the QE2 brunch will offer a mix of world cuisines with almost 200 dishes forming the extensive buffet. Be sure to save room for the special Valentine’s Day sweet treats while leaving the kids to run around the dedicated playroom complete with bouncy castles, games and more.

The QE2, Port Rashid, Feb 14 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs395 house beverages, Dhs95 kids under 12, free kids under four. qe2.com

Marea

White tablecloths, check. Cosy atmosphere, check. Indulgent seafood and pasta, double check. Marea is set to be one of the most romantic destinations in town thanks to Chef Michael White’s four-course couples’ menu. Start off with a glass of bubbly, of course, and tuck into sea bream, creamy burrata, truffle quill pasta and the signature gnochetti. Meat eaters can savage their way through a wagyu sirloin before finishing up with an oh-so naughty chocolate dessert to share. Each course can be changed for vegetarian diners, too.

Marea, Gate Village, DIFC, Feb 14 7pm to 1am, Dhs650 per couple. Tel: (04) 583 6366. marearestaurant.com

Ronda Locatelli

You might struggle to recreate your own Lady and the Tramp moment over a bowl of spag’ bol’ at Ronda Locatelli, because the food is too good to share. Luckily, there will be a special two- or three-course menu available to avoid any risk of going hungry. Delicious dishes will include a fish or meat option to start, followed by an option of heart-shaped ravioli filled with smoked mozzarella, salt and citrus crusted sea bass or beef tenderloin. The romantic feast ends in style with a white chocolate sphere passion fruit sorbet. There will also be a couple of romantic surprises for all diners.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Feb 14 6pm to 10.45pm, Dhs190 two courses, Dhs240 three courses. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantis.com/dubai

Royal Beach

Seal your crown as the romantic one in the relationship by booking a candlelit dinner on the beach at the swanky Atlantis The Palm. The hotel’s Royal Beach will be open to just eight starry-eyed couples for dinner underneath the dark skies – so, be quick to book if it’s for you. Diners will be treated to canapés of oysters, foie gras and caviar upon arrival, before feasting on a sumptuous seven-course set menu (plus, bottle of premium bubbles) that includes Boston lobster with king crab, Atlantis beef tenderloin or black cod and a white chocolate fondue for dessert. To ensure the evening hits the right note, a violinist will be on hand to create the perfect ambience.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Feb 14 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs4,200 per couple. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantis.com/dubai

Sea Fu

Lit by glowing candles and a cool sea breeze, Sea Fu will be one of the ultimate spots for a romantic evening come February 14. The Asian-inspired menu will be specially crafted for the occasion and can be enjoyed to both the sounds of soulful live music and the nearby waves. Following dinner, couples can sink their toes into the sand with a walk along the private beach beneath the moonlight.

Four Seasons Resort JBR, Feb 14 12.30pm to 1am, Dhs790 per couple. fourseasons.com

Sonara Camp

Head out into the desert for a Valentine’s Day under the starry sky at Sonara Camp. The one-of-a-kind dining destination is serving up a sharing menu with bubbles and rose bouquets on offer. There’ll be a live saxophonist, singer and the chance to stargaze at the observatory with an astronomer. There is plenty on offer for families, too, including sandboarding, pétanque and a cinema under the stars for kids. For those who wish the night would never end, Nomadic Tents are available to stay in so you can watch the sunrise while enjoying breakfast in the dunes of the nature reserve. The prices include a shuttling service to Dubai – be sure to confirm your pick up location before booking.

Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, off E66 south, Feb 14 5pm-onwards, packages from Dhs860 per couple. Tel: (050) 336 0397. nara.ae/sonara

SPA at Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Take advantage of the weekend to completely destress together with a luxury day of pampering. The special Be My Bubbly Valentine package starts with an aromatic bubble bath followed by a full body massage at the spa’s exclusive quartz bed suite. The package also includes a bottle of bubbly plus dark and white chocolate, which will be served as part of the two-hour experience.

Waldorf Astoria DIFC, DIFC, Feb 14 10am-onwards. Tel: (04) 515 9818. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

Studio One Hotel

For a romantic staycation that doesn’t break the bank, check out Studio One Hotel. For Dhs699 per couple, guests are invited to enjoy an overnight stay, plus breakfast and dinner for two in any of the hotel’s much-loved restaurants. You can choose from Larte, The Maine Street Eatery, El Chapos, Mr Miyagis and Boho. To make your night extra special, the hotel’s private cinema can even be hired for an extra Dhs300.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Friday February 14, Dhs699. Tel: (800) 788346. studioonehotel.com

The Croft

Whisk your partner off for a cosy night dining under the stars on The Croft’s beautiful outdoor terrace. The evening brunch is inspired by a blend of cultures and tastes across the Commonwealth, so expect a variety of different cuisines including British, Indian and Caribbean. Plus, there are those tasty views out across the Marina’s dreamy waterscape.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Feb 14 7.30pm to 11pm, Dhs798 per couple with house beverages. Tel: (04) 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

The Stage

The Cine-manic Brunch will see the very best movie soundtracks from Paramount rom-coms played throughout the day. The production company is behind some of the genre’s best-loved flicks including Runaway Bride, How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days and Clueless. So, expect there to be plenty of feel-good tunes to serenade you along to the sounds of couples lovingly devouring chocolate desserts and free-flowing drinks.

Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Feb 14 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 (house beverages), Dhs275 (soft drinks). Tel: (04) 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Verve Bar and Brasserie

Chefs Nick & Scott will mark the occasion with spectacular Valentine’s Day creations. This one’s for foodies, as the five-course menu promises to take diners on a journey of the British cooks’ favourite dishes. Highlights include Dibba bay oysters, asparagus salad, dover sole and fillet of beef. It’s paired with house beverages and candlelight, of course.

Grand Plaza Mövenpick Hotel, Media City, Feb 14 7pm to 10pm, Dhs300 (house beverages). Tel: (04) 525 7633. vervebrasserie.com

