The world’s tallest observation wheel is due to open later this year…

If you’re curious to know exactly how engineers have built an observation wheel twice the size of the London Eye, wonder no more. A new documentary, which was aired on English channel Yesterday on Thursday January 16, reveals exactly what goes on behind the scenes at Ain Dubai.

The episode is part of a series called Impossible Engineering which reveals the science and planning behind extravagant projects such as Ain Dubai at Bluewaters Island. The 45-minute episode follows project manager Piers Sidey as he explains the process the team of engineers have gone through so far.

If you have access to UK TV channels, you’ll be able to watch the show on catchup, but if not Daily Mail have shared a teaser clip which gives some insight into the documentary’s highlights.

The wheel, which is due to open this year, will be the largest Ferris wheel in the world upon completion. The total height will be more than 250 metres, double the size of 135 metre tall London Eye. Ain Dubai, which translates to Dubai Eye from Arabic, will have 48 passenger pods, allowing it to carry up to 1,900 people at a time.

Details of how the parts of the wheel arrived to Bluewaters are also shared in the documentary. According to the project manager, a barge brought the large pieces to the man-made island. ‘The rim is built in eight sections lifted off the barge, welded together and launched with a special push pull system,’ said Sidey.

Its not yet clear exactly when Ain Dubai will be complete, however its due to open before Expo2020 kicks off in October this year.

You’ll find the full documentary available to watch here.

Image: Getty