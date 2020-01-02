There’s a little while to wait for the next one…

All of the New Year’s celebrations are now over and most of us got a day off work on Wednesday, January 1 due to it being declared a public holiday.

If you’re already dreaming of the next one, you’ve got a few months to wait as the closest is tipped to be in May. It will be celebrate Eid Al Fitr – the end of Ramadan and it’s believed that it will fall around May 23 to May 26

As with a any religious holiday, the official dates will be dependent on sightings of the moon at the time but it looks like we’re likely to get an extra-long weekend.

After that, the public holidays should come a little more frequently, with potential days off work in July, August, October and December.

Eid Al Fitr roughly means ‘breaking the fast’ as it comes at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims take part in fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, April 23 and run for 30 days until Saturday, May 23 but again, this is dependent on the sighting of the moon.

