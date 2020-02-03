Try something new: 15 fun new things to do in Dubai

From long-awaited openings to fresh dining spots, deals, and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai.

1. Check out a new rooftop restaurant

South-East Asia’s famed luxury export, CÉ LA VI Dubai, is now ready to officially open its doors, and What’s On has been to have a sneak peek at the exciting new hotspot. Boldly placed atop the newly-opened Address Sky View, the iconic bar sits 54 floors high, with views stretching out across the city. The iconic restaurant has also launched a new brunch, called Brunch on 54. For Dhs495 you’ll be able to enjoy a set menu with the restaurant’s new signature dishes plus unlimited champagne and house beverages between 1pm and 4pm.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (04) 582 6111. facebook.com/celavidubai

2. Clinton St. Baking Company has a new branch

Fans of delicious New York-style baked goods will be pleased to know that Clinton St. Baking Company has opened an additional branch in The Dubai Mall. The new restaurant serves up all of your favourite American treats, including fried chicken & waffles, pancakes, and as well as, blondies, brownies, brookies and cookies.

Clinton St. Baking Company, The Dubai Mall, Sunday to Thursday 10am to midnight, Friday & Saturday 10am to 1am. Tel: (04) 294 4729. clintonstreetbaking.ae

3. Find your zen at a new yoga studio

Latest on Dubai’s ever-growing list of yoga studios is the beautiful Shimis, located in Alserkal Avenue, which is now open for yogis of all abilities. The stunning studio has a ‘beach house’ feel, using soft natural textures and a calming neutral colour palette throughout. Lush green foliage pours out of the walls, while cosy wicker chairs are lined with cushions to create an ambient welcome area. Once you’re feeling suitably zen, head over to the cafe where you’ll find a range of tasty and healthy treats to indulge in. Fill up on a fresh açai bowl or grab a bottle of cold-pressed Shimis juice to refresh yourself. Your first class will be Dhs70, plus there’s an offer on at the moment where the more you book the more you save, after-which there’s a variety of memberships available.

Shimis, Warehouse 42, Alserkal Avenue, Street 8, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily, various times, from Dhs70. Tel: (04) 284 2077. shimis.com

4. Spend the day at a new beach club

A fun new beach club has just opened on Palm Jumeirah, taking the place of Playa Nomade at Rixos The Palm. You’ll find it all the way at the end of the East Crescent, with great views of Dubai Marina and Burj Al Arab. Called Paradise Beach, the venue is now under new management and has had a colourful makeover – swapping the Balaeric design for a bright Mexican theme. Play in Paradise, the beach club’s new ladies’ day brought to you by Secret Parties, launching on February 3 and running every Monday thereafter. Between 12pm and 5pm, girls can enjoy a pool day with wine, sangria, cocktails and a food platter for Dhs100, while guys can enter for Dhs300 and enjoy the same deal.

Paradise Beach, Rixos the Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday to Friday 10am to 11pm, Saturday 10am to 7pm. Tel: (050) 367 9940. @paradisebeachdxb

5. Jump, jump, jump around

Street Maniax is the brand new concept brought to Dubai by the people behind Air Maniax – the hugely successful indoor adventure park in Al Quoz. It will open near to its sister venue in the same area. So, how does the new indoor park differ from Air Maniax? Well, whilst Air Maniax is aimed at every age, from toddlers to adults, Street Maniax has been designed with older kids and adults in mind, and combines freestyle parkour and trampolining amongst other things. Over ten adrenaline-filled activities await you at Street Maniax. As well as cool challenges like Jump Tower (where you fling yourself onto a huge beanbag), dodgeball and zip-lining, there are also some cool new-technology activities to try.

Street Maniax, 19/Al Khail Street, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, opening end of January, from Dhs80. Tel: (04) 348 8981. facebook.com/airmaniax

6. Head down to a stylish new ladies’ night

Batafurai Ladies Night is the new Sunday night offering at Akira Back. For Dhs250, ladies can enjoy a stream of premium Japanese dishes to share as well as unlimited beverages between 7pm and 11pm. Expect a tasty array of freshly hand-rolled sushi and stunning skyline views.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays 7pm to 11pm, Dhs250. Tel: (04) 245 5800. wdubaithepalm.com

7. Navigate your way out of a huge urban maze

Looking to mix up your weekends of adventure? Why not try the Wonder Maze, the world’s largest mobile maze, which is now open at Riverland Dubai. The impressive 30,000 square foot attraction takes maze running to the next level with its moving walls that change the route every time you visit. If you think finding your way through a mystery maze will be too difficult, there are clues along the route to help you. Start off at the central tower, where you’ll be given a card with maze games, then solve the puzzles to help you find the exit.

The Wonder Maze, Riverland Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, daily 2pm to 11pm, Dhs35. Tel: (055) 949 5787. thewondermaze.com

8. Check in for a staycation at a brand new hotel

The long awaited Address Sky View proudly flew open its doors last month, welcoming guests to enjoy the stunning Downtown views of the new hotel. Guests can enjoy a range of luxury options, from premium rooms to the presidential suite. The incredible rooftop pool offers an unbeatable view of Burj Khalifa, so get ready to capture the perfect ‘Gram shot. The soon to open CÉ LA VI is also an exciting reason to book into this luxe new property.

Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, now open. addresshotels.com

9. Explore a new VR experience

A brand new virtual reality experience is now open in Mall of the Emirates. Dreamscape Immersive has branches in LA and Dallas and this outlet is the first of its kind in the region. You’ll find it on Level 2 of Mall of the Emirates, next to the Apple Store. The experience is 100 per cent immersive, as you and your friends are geared up with the state of the art sensors that allow you to enter into the new reality. Dreamscape merges the technique of ‘motion capture’ used in Hollywood movies such as Men in Black and a deep understanding of body mechanics so that it can track six people simultaneously, in real-time, and render them as characters inside the computer-generated world.

Dreamscape, Level 2, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Sunday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Saturday 10am to 11pm, Dhs75. dreamscapeimmersive.com

10. Check out a new salon

Yin Yang, the British-run hair & beauty salon, recently opened its fourth new salon on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The Salon on The Palm is located at RIVA beach club in Shoreline 8, making it the perfect pit-stop for a beauty fix if you live on or are passing through Palm Jumeirah, with free parking making it even handier.

Yin Yang, The Salon on The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Riva Beach Club, Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 9pm daily. @yinyangsalondubai

11. Party at a brand new club

Soho Beach’s ever-expanding venue recently launched a brand new elevated clubbing area. Called HIVE, it offers incredible Downtown Dubai skyline views from its Meydan location, with enough space for 2,500 party-goers. HIVE comes complete with six huge visual screens and a new state of the art sound system, with panoramic views of the Dubai skyline. Get there for sunset on Fridays, to witness the epic orange skies silhouetting the city.

HIVE, Soho Beach, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Mondays from 11pm, Wednesdays from 10pm and Fridays from 5pm to 4am, free entry. sohogardendxb.com

12. Capture the perfect Instagram shot at Dubai’s new selfie museum

If you’re one of those people who will never skip out on the chance for a good selfie, then this news is for you. The Selfie Kingdom (TSK) is Dubai’s first ever selfie museum specially created for the selfie king and queen and its now open at Dubai Motor City. Per person you will pay Dhs55 if you’re over the age of 12 and children ages three to 12 pay Dhs45, but they need to be accompanied with an adult. A family of four can enter for just Dhs160. It’s important to note that the prices mentioned are on a per hour basis.

Selfie Kingdom, Motor City, Dubai, open daily 11am to 8pm, family of four Dhs160, children ages 3 to 12 Dhs45, 12 and over Dhs55 for one hour, Tel:(055) 526 1188 theselfiekingdom.com.

13. Head to the capital for a gravity-defying new attraction

Abu Dhabi’s brand new, $100 million (Dhs367,000,000) sports facility, CLYMB, is now open, bringing the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber and world’s tallest indoor climbing wall to Yas Island. The facility boasts four indoor climbing walls of varying difficulty, plus the “SUMMYT”, the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall. So whether you’re a first time climber or seasoned professional, there’s something for all abilities at the new facility. Thrill seekers will also be able to mimic the experience of skydiving at the flight chamber, which boasts an unmatched width of 32 feet (10 metres) and height of 82 feet (25 metres).

CLYMB, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 9pm Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm Fridays and Saturdays from Friday November 29, indoor skydiving from Dhs215, indoor climbing from Dhs120. clymbabudhabi.com

14. Dine at a beautiful new restaurant

Award-winning upscale Chinese restaurant, Hutong, is now open in DIFC. If you’re not familiar with the brand, Hutong is an upscale Chinese restaurant that focuses on Northern Chinese cuisine. It’s Hong Kong restaurant was one of the first Chinese restaurants to ever be awarded a Michelin star. The restaurant in Dubai also has a lounge bar, a terrace and a private dining room overlooking the restaurant. Intricate details of the restaurant include a hand-crafted sandstone wall embodying the crossover between the Chinese and Islamic worlds of design.

Hutong Dubai, ground floor of Legatum Plaza, Gate Building 6, DIFC, daily lunch 12pm to 2.30pm, dinner 6.30pm to 12am, bar 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com

15. Explore the new Japanese food hall on the Palm

Does your idea of the perfect day involve getting lost in a food market, which invariably ends with you leaving laden with bags full of stuff you didn’t really need but just had to have? If the answer is yes, you need to visit Depachika Food Hall which recently opened at Nakheel Mall. This isn’t just any old food hall though, this is a sophisticated foodie’s paradise crammed full of imaginative gourmet food offerings, small boutique eating areas and artisan gifts.

Depachika Food Hall, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumierah, Dubai, 10am to 10pm weekdays, 10am to 12am weekends. nakheelmall.ae