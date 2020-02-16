Who’s up for a little brainwork?

Looking for an alternative mid-week night out? Gather your group’s best brainboxes, and test your knowledge at one of the city’s top quiz nights.

With one almost every night of the week, you can call your friends and have an impromptu games night when it takes your fancy.

Whether you’re a history buff or mad on music, be sure to bring your A-game…

Sunday: Rose & Crown

The Rose & Crown is a great little spot in Al Habtoor City with a traditional English pub feel – there’s even a red telephone box outside. Their quiz on a Sunday gives you the chance to win some seriously cool prizes like tickets to La Perle or brunch at ZOCO. Even better, it’s free entry to play.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, 8pm onwards, Sundays, free entry. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

Monday: UBK

This urban British spot in JLT gives off a comfortable pub garden type of feel outside, with soft wooden furniture and a relaxed atmosphere. Hit up their quiz night every Monday for some lighthearted fun. It’s free to enter, too.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 8.30pm onwards, Mondays, free entry. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com

Monday: Crown & Lion

The Crown & Lion is unashamedly British, bringing all the traditions of a local pub with it – think brass, brick and wood interiors with dart boards, pool tables and sports screens. Their quiz night ‘Quiz and Play Your Cards’ will test your general knowledge with a chance to win prizes every Monday.

Ground Floor, Byblos Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Tecom, Dubai, 8pm onwards, Mondays, free entry. Tel: (04) 488 8000. bybloshoteldubai.com

Monday: Spike Bar

The city’s longest running quiz night takes place every Monday from 8pm at Spike Bar in Emirates Golf Club. Whilst testing your general knowledge, you can tuck into a roast diner for Dhs78 or enjoy three hours of house beverages for Dhs175.

Spike, Emirates Golf Club, 8pm onwards, Mondays, free entry. Tel: (04) 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

Monday: The Clubhouse, Jebel Ali Recreation Club

The quiz night at Jebel Ali’s Clubhouse is back every Monday, and this season it’s a multi-round, interactive quiz with some top prizes to be won.

The Clubhouse, Jebel Ali Recreation Club, 8pm onwards, Mondays, free entry. Tel: (04) 459 5100. facebook.com/JebelAliClubHouse

Monday: Eloquent Elephant

Perfect for those who work Downtown, you’re in to win some pretty epic prizes at the Eloquent Elephant’s quiz. Every Monday from 8pm you’ll be challenged with numerous rounds of general knowledge and some fun stuff too.

Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Mondays, free entry. Tel: (04) 438 3100. tajhotels.com

Tuesday: McGettigan’s JLT

Get your geek on every Tuesday at McGettigan’s with this free-to-enter quiz night. Hosted by Jono and Rich from Dubai 92, you’ll be tested on general knowledge, pop culture, movies and music and more. The quiz starts at 8pm, with plenty of prizes to be won. Each month it’s a different theme, too.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 8pm, Tuesdays, free. Tel: (04) 378 0800. mcgettigans.com

Tuesday: Stoke House

The Tuesday weekly quiz night at Stoke House offers up redeemable food and drink vouchers for its weekly changing prizes. Entry to the quiz is free, and you can enjoy a dinner deal for Dhs105 of a pie and a pint each week.

Stoke House, Damac Hills, Al Hebiah Third District, Dubai, 8pm onwards, Tuesdays, Dhs105. Tel: (04) 245 3939. stokehouse.ae

Tuesday: Kickers

Sports City’s Kickers bar runs its quiz night every Tuesday evening. Hosted by quizmaster Alistair Sword, the two-hour quiz tests your general knowledge through several rounds, and prizes include tech gadgets and food and drink vouchers.

Kickers, Dubai Sports City, 8pm to 10pm, Tuesdays, free entry. Tel: (04) 448 1001. kickerssportsbar.ae

Wednesday: Publique

Publique is the Alpine-inspired bar and restaurant at Madinat Jumeirah that has made a name for itself for its cool themed quiz nights, having hosted ones on Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Friends in the past. Keep up to date with their social media to find out when the next ones are.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 8pm to 1opm, Wednesdays, Dhs150 for two hours’ unlimited drinks and nibbles. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

Wednesday: Garden on 8

The Garden on 8 quiz takes place every Wednesday and aims to test your general knowledge on everything from politics to music. Head down early to take advantage of happy hour from 4pm to 8pm.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, 8pm to 10pm, Wednesdays, free entry. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Wednesday: Reform Social & Grill

Reform are shaking up their weekly quiz night and will now be focusing on themed quizzes on a monthly basis. On March 4, in partnership with Furchild Pet Nutrition and Dubai’s Stray Dogs Centre, radio star Catboy and his wife Lorra host a special edition of their popular quiz show 4 to help raise funds for dogs in need. The evening includes dinner and drinks for Dhs300 per person and a portion of the proceeds will help to pay for outstanding vet bills.

The Great Dog Rescue Quiz with Catboy & Lorra, Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes, Wednesday March 4, 7pm. Tel: (04) 454 2638 reformsocialgrill.ae

Saturday: Mr Miyagis

Mr Miyagis is the bold, brash hangout at Media One. Their quiz every Saturday night includes fun general knowledge questions, crowd karaoke and live entertainment.

Mr Miyagi’s, Level 9, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 8pm to 10pm, Saturdays, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 4207489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Images: Social