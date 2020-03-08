There is a brilliant Thursday night deal and a daily happy hour…

Gin-based cocktails have become something of an art form. Topped up with infused tonics and finished with a flourish of fruit, they’re considered, by many, as Instagrammable as they are delicious.

If you’re a fan, we know of just the place in Dubai for you to visit in the coming weeks. A botanical gin garden has popped-up at The Ritz Carlton, JBR Dubai. The Twilight Garden will be open until April 22, with a brilliant ladies’ night and daily happy hour deal.

You’ll enter through a huge white archway adorned with flowers, into the lush green space encased by a white picket fence, giving it a quintessential British garden feel. Tables and chairs are grouped in a relaxed setting, from where you’ll enjoy incredible views over the Arabian Gulf.

A central pop-up bar will serve gin-based drinks from Dhs39. While music drifts over the scene, you could opt to chill out or play on the specially designed mini golf course or mini beanbag toss. As day turns into night, the scene will be illuminated by fairy lights.

The ‘Pop Up Ladies’ Night’ handily runs every Thursday from 8pm to 10pm, so it’s the perfect excuse to get together with your friends and say cheers to the end of the working week. The two-hour package is inclusive of unlimited selected gin and tonics, plus tapas, priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for men.

Happy hour runs every single day from 4pm to 6pm, so you’re free to visit on a whim. Even better, when you buy two G&T’s, you’ll get two more absolutely free. Sounds like a girls’ night in the making.

See you there…

Twilight Garden, The Ritz-Carlton JBR, Dubai, daily 4pm until late, open until April 22. Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Images: Provided