There’s something we love about catching up with friends over a casual breakfast at a cosy cafe. And luckily for us, Dubai is filled with them. From independent restaurants to more opulent options, these are the places serving up avo toast – and all your other favourite breakfast options – designed for the ‘Gram.

Here’s 20 of Dubai’s most Instagrammable breakfast spots…

Brunch & Cake

Brunch & Cake is the cult Instagram-worthy cafe that originated in Barcelona (where there’s queues of people trying to bag a seat every day). Fortunately for us Dubai residents, a brand new branch has just opened in Al Wasl, Jumeirah. From boho-chic interiors to pretty outdoor terrace and brightly coloured acai bowls to their signature brekkie board served on a garden shovel, you’ll be getting snap-happy the whole time you’re there.

Brunch & Cake Dubai, Ground Floor, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Rd, Dubai, 8am to 12am, daily. Tel: (800) 4726362. @brunchandcakedubai

Society DXB Cafe & Lounge

Society DXB is the ultra swanky breakfast spot loved by many across the city for its super-classy setting and varied breakfast menu. They’ve got something for everyone, from a healthy Mediterranean breakfast to some seriously indulgent breakfast waffles, crepes and pancakes.

Society DXB Cafe and Lounge, Jumeirah St, Dubai, 8am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 222 2811. societydxb.com

Cassette

Cassette has been a big hit with people since its grand opening earlier this year. Found in Al Quoz’s cute Courtyard, which deserves an accolade all of its own for Instagramability, the space is unsurprisingly dedicated to music which is evident in its design, carefully chosen playlist and special corner with old vinyls. The breakfast options are healthy, nutritious and creative, although we think you can’t go wrong with their classic avo smash on toast.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 349 1966. @cassettedxb

Vibe

Promising ‘good vibes only’, you’re guaranteed a smile as soon as you walk into this brightly coloured, tropical-style cafe which will have you feeling like you’re in a little roadside spot in the Caribbean. Their breakfast dishes are a work of art and we must give a nod to the cute and creative names of them like ‘I’m benedicted to you’ and ‘scramble, don’t go bacon my heart’.

Vibe UAE, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, 9am to 11pm, daily. Tel: (04) 339 0087. @vibeuae

Two at Symphony

It doesn’t get much more Instagrammable than the stunning dishes you’ll find at Two at Symphony which are almost too pretty to eat. The interior of the cafe has a gorgeous pink and brass palette and we think you’ll be hard pressed to skip the bakery on your way out.

Two at Symphony, The Dubai Mall, Financial Centre Road, Dubai, 9am to 1am, daily. Tel: (04) 874 8672. @twoatsymphony

Social Company

The Social Company (or SoCo as it’s known by its band of loyal followers) provides a cool urban spot for a coffee catch up. You could even head there for a post-workout breakfast after visiting the resident fitness centre, Native Club. It feels like the perfect neighbourhood hangout spot that wouldn’t be out of place on an American sitcom.

Social Company, Ground Floor, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens Onyx Towers, Tower 3, Dubai, 6.30am to 12am, daily. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Myocum

Inspired by the relaxed all-day breakfast vibe of Byron Bay in Australia, Myocum has a passion for community, wholesome breakfast options and a serious love for freshly-brewed coffee. To start off your day with a bang, order the high on acai bowl (Dhs49) with banana, mango, berries, homemade granola, goji and coconut, or the wholesome Myocum porridge (Dhs57) made with quinoa and coconut milk.

Myocum, Unit 43, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Safa, daily 8am to 3pm. @myocum_dubai

The Hamptons

This gorgeous cafe is inspired by the lifestyle of The Hamptons in the USA, and is has such a pretty exterior that you’ll be stopping to snap a picture before you even go inside. The interiors have a beach-house vibe which leads out to an airy conservatory adorned with flowers. If your mum is coming to visit, make sure this is in your itinerary.

The Hamptons Cafe, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, 8am to 11pm, Saturday to Wednesday, 8am to 1am, Thursday and Friday. Tel: (04) 564 5770. hamptonsdubai.com

Arrows and Sparrows

For nutritious and seriously-Instagrammable dishes that are bursting with goodness and flavour, Arrows and Sparrows needs to be on your radar. Their menu is devoted to body-nourishing, nutrient-packed creations and they have no less than four avocado-toast offerings. Bliss.

Arrows and Sparrows Cafe, 4a Street, Emaar Business Park, Building 4, The Greens, Dubai, 8am to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 558 8141. @arrowsparrows

Common Grounds

For some seriously creative acai bowls and delicious breakfast options with a healthy twist, you can always count on Common Grounds. It’s conveniently located in Mall of the Emirates, so makes the perfect pit-stop to fuel up before a busy day of shopping. We love their smashed avo on toasted sourdough, finished off with ricotta, lime, chilli, sea salt and an option of poached eggs, served to your preference.

Common Grounds, Mall of The Emriates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 8am to 10pm Sunday to Wednesday, 8am to 11pm, Thursday to Saturday. Tel: (050) 478 1094. @_common.grounds_

Make ART Cafe

Looking for a super chilled place to relax and let your creative juices flow or just to simply sit and read? Make ART Cafe will let you do just that, with a number of events and classes on for you to take part in. The breakfast menu is simple but will keep you fuelled for a day of creativity.

Make ART Cafe, Alserkal Cultural Foundation Building,Al Fahidi Street,Bur Dubai, Dubai, 9am to 7pm, daily. Tel: (04) 388 9134. makeartcafe.ae

Mitts & Trays

We’d go back to Mitts & Trays time and time again just for their oh-so-beautiful iced coffee that’s almost too good to drink. With a spot on the picturesque Bluewaters Island, they keep things very 2019 with their entire menu available on iPads offering a range of nutritious options. Don’t forget to save room for a cake or pastry from their patisserie which will strike you as soon as you walk in.

Mitts & Trays, Bluewaters, 8am to 11.30pm Sun to Weds, 8am to midnight Thurs to Sat. Tel: (04) 388 3999. mittsandtrays.com

Friends Avenue

The perfect spot to catch up for breakfast in JLT, Friends Avenue is always busy, so don’t be surprised if you have to wait a few minutes to bag a seat. Their breakfast (and all other) offerings are plentiful, colourful and satisfying and they serve up great coffee. Looking for a good cafe to take your laptop? Put this one on your list.

Friends Avenue, Fortune Executive, Ground Floor, Cluster T JLT, Dubai, 8am to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 554 5813. @friendsavenue

Boston Lane

Another leaf from the branch of Al Quoz’s pretty Courtyard is the equally stunning Boston Lane. The actual cafe is quite small but with alcoves filled with clothes, trinkets and books, it rocks the concept store feel. If you can, try and bag a seat outside for the ultimate sunshine experience.

Boston Lane Cafe, 25 4 B Street, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily, 8am to 7pm. Tel: (058) 517 2131. bostonlane.com

Bounty Beets

With a botanical setting that spills right out from the pretty cafe into the outdoor terrace, Bounty Beets is well-known amongst the city’s health conscious crowd and for good reason. They’ve got something for everyone, from vegan to vegetarian or gluten-free so you’ll find something to suit your palette.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 8am to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 511 7373. @bountybeets

Veganity

One for the vegans out there, food-prep service Veganity recently opened their very first restaurant offering in City Walk and it’s definitely one for the ‘Gram. They’ve got literally hundreds of vegan options on the menu so you’ll can go back time and time again and always have something different.

Veganity, City Walk, Dubai, 7am to 12am, daily. Tel: (04) 880 7454. @veganity

Saya Brasserie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saya Caffe (@sayacaffe.ae) on Feb 27, 2020 at 3:24am PST

Saya Brasserie cafe is every Instagrammer’s dream, with plush pink-paradise interiors and a picture-perfect setting. Flowers and plants adorn every part of the space, from the walls to the tables and even the light shades. Pull up one of the baby pink shell-shaped chairs grouped around white tables, and settle in for an afternoon. Dining there takes on an Alice in Wonderland-tea party sort of vibe, with dainty teacups and saucers serving tea and cake. There’s also cool iced drinks served in metallic-tinted glasses and speciality coffees served in cute milk jars with a helping of baked brownies. They’re open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and, as well as the original cafe in City Walk, an outpost has now been opened on Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall.

Saya Brasserie Cafe, City Walk, Dubai, 9pm to 1am daily. Tel: (050) 541 8373 @sayacaffe

Saya Cafe, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 12am daily. @sayacaffe

Soulgreen

Soulgreen is the brand new kid on the block when it comes to Dubai breakfast spots. You’ll find it at the chic new Vida Creek Harbour, with unbelievable views of the Dubai skyline from the relaxing terrace. There’s a massive focus on plant-powered eating, with 80 per cent of the menu plant-based and the other 20 per cent seafood. The 100-strong menu is also gluten- and dairy-free, loaded with colourful bowls packed with superfoods, vegan burgers served with crisps and dip, and luscious plant-based desserts, such as the mango cheesecake made with cashew cream.

Soulgreen Dubai, Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: 050 7476678. soulgreendubai.com

Tom & Serg

One of Dubai’s best-loved cafe’s, Tom & Serg serves up classic breakfast dishes with a twist every day. Expect an avo toast layered with tomato, lemon oil, mint, zataar, pine nuts and black salt, fried eggs with pumpkin seeds and chimichurri and granola made with cashew milk and coconut yoghurt. The vibe of the cafe has that industrial-chic design that makes it a cool urban weekend hangout.

Al Quoz, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, daily 8am to 5pm. Tel: (056) 4746812. tomandserg.com

Walnut Grove

This South African cafe in City Walk and The Dubai Mall will never be a wasted trip, even if you’re visiting specifically for their breakfast. Their dishes are healthy, extensive and oh-so-pretty, and we bet you’ll find yourself going back for lunch and dinner too.

Walnut Grove, The Walk, Downtown Dubai, daily 9am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 344 4441. walnutgrove.ae

