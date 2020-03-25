It’ll be a little longer until we can return to restaurants and malls…

Dubai Department of Economy Development (DED) announced that the suspension of commercial activities, including retail stores, nightclubs, restaurants and theme parks has been extended.

The decision is effective today, Wednesday March 25, until Wednesday April 8, and the DED made it clear that this notice should overrule any previous announcements made prior to today.

Included in the closures are shopping malls and commercial closures, open fish, meat and vegetable markets, all shisha cafes and coffee shops serving shisha, body building and fitness gyms, theme parks and spring camps.

Restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, coffee shops, massage parlours and spas, cinemas, amusement games and electronic games centres are also included in the suspension.

All commercial shops in open markets should remain closed until April 8, excluding bakeries, car workshops, launderettes, technical and electrical service providers.

Restaurants and cafes within hotels can stay open to serve in-house hotel guests only. Delivery and food transportation services are permitted to continue operation.

The decision excludes pharmacies and supermarkets (which can now stay open for 24 hours), cooperative societies and groceries stores, whether inside or outside a mall.

The DED also took the opportunity to remind everyone to ‘kindly adhere to the prevention guidelines, including sanatisation and social distancing’. It also confirmed that these establishments will be subject to inspection to ensure that they are complying with the rules.

Remember you can still order your essentials to be delivered to your home. Deliveroo has now added an ‘essentials’ tab which will allow you to have groceries delivered by one of its drivers.

Image: Unsplash