Try something new: 15 fun new things to do in Dubai

From long-awaited openings to fresh dining spots, deals, and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai.

1. Treat yourself with a new spa deal

Waldorf Astoria DIFC Spa has launched an unbelievable new ladies’ spa deal, and it’s just Dhs199. Every Saturday from February 29, between 3pm and 7pm, ladies who visit the spa will enjoy a 30-minute foot, hand, head neck & shoulders, back & shoulders massage (or a combination of two 15-minute massages) or a 30-minute holistic experience, using either the sway bed with Tibetan singing bowls or the floatation tank. Plus you’ll get two complimentary glasses of sparkling wine as well as free and unlimited use of the stunning spa relaxation areas and gym.

Ladies Afternoon at Waldorf Astoria DIFC Spa, Dubai, every Saturday from February 29, 3pm to 7pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 515 9818. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

2. Slip ‘n’ fly at Hatta’s new attraction

Located at the Hatta Wadi Hub adventure area, it’s been aptly-named the Drop-in, because you literally have to drop in, head-first into a pool after shooting down a huge slide that will see you soaring through the air at speeds up to 40 to 80km/h. There are several slides to choose from, each different and offering a unique, thrilling experience. While some slides will bounce you across the surface of the water, others will make a huge splash as you get launched off a crazy slide. Strike a pose before you hit the waters for extra cool ‘Gram shots. Both children and adults are welcome to give the Drop-in a go. Adults above the age of 12 will pay Dhs75 for 30 minutes of fun. Children above the age of six are allowed to access the slides for Dhs45.

Hatta Wadi Hub, located off the Dubai-Hatta road, 8.30am to 6pm, Tel: (800) 637227. visithatta.com

3. Find your zen at a new yoga studio

Latest on Dubai’s ever-growing list of yoga studios is the beautiful Shimis, located in Alserkal Avenue, which is now open for yogis of all abilities. The stunning studio has a ‘beach house’ feel, using soft natural textures and a calming neutral colour palette throughout. Lush green foliage pours out of the walls, while cosy wicker chairs are lined with cushions to create an ambient welcome area. Once you’re feeling suitably zen, head over to the cafe where you’ll find a range of tasty and healthy treats to indulge in. Fill up on a fresh açai bowl or grab a bottle of cold-pressed Shimis juice to refresh yourself. Your first class will be Dhs70, plus there’s an offer on at the moment where the more you book the more you save, after-which there’s a variety of memberships available.

Shimis, Warehouse 42, Alserkal Avenue, Street 8, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily, various times, from Dhs70. Tel: (04) 284 2077. shimis.com

4. Check out a new beach brunch

WHITE Beach has launched its hotly-anticipated brunch, and in a fun twist, the Friday brunch will start with a couple of breakfast dishes, so you can enjoy a lie-in without skipping the most important meal of the day. With three different drinks packages available (from Dhs245 to Dhs525), guests can accompany their meal with an extensive range of house drinks, hops, spirits and a weekly-changing special cocktail. Look out for a drinks trolley being wheeled about by bar staff, for fun tableside theatrics.

WHITE Restaurant, Atlantis, The Palm, Fri noon to 4pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs525 with sparkling. atlantisthepalm.com

5. Step back in time with a tour of QE2’s captain command room

Until now, one of the most exclusive parts of the QE2 has remained underwraps. The captain’s command room, known at ‘the bridge’, remained a private area for crew and VIPs back in the day. You can now place yourself in the captain’s seat with the launch of QE2’s Bridge Tour. The tour will see you explore the depths of the bridge, including the captain’s day room, the Chart Room and the Flag Room, as well as the Chief Crew Captain’s offices and entertaining area. For passengers staying onboard, the tour will be Dhs60, otherwise its Dhs135.

The Bridge, QE2, Port Mina Rashid, daily 10am, 12pm and 4pm, Dhs135. qe2.com/offers

6. Head down to a new Full Moon Party

Zero Gravity is bringing a Full Moon Party to you, right here in Dubai. Get ready to dance barefoot on the beach under the full moon, with Thai-style drinks, live cooking stations, DJs, fire performers and UV face painters. The first one will take place on Tuesday, March 10 and will be the initial instalment of a series of three ‘Full Moon’ parties happening at Zero Gravity in the coming months. The party kicks off at 8pm and runs through till 3am with free entry for ladies and entry for gents priced at Dhs100, inclusive of two drinks.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tuesday March 10, 8pm to 3am, free entry for ladies, Dhs100 entry for guys, inclusive of two drinks. Tel: (04) 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

7. Camp under the stars at Laguna Waterpark

Laguna Waterpark has launched a new concept, The Camp, which is open to visitors every Thursday and Friday. Live out your childhood dreams, tackling the waterpark at night, enjoying a huge barbecue feast and even toasting marshmallows round the campfire. Perfect for young families or groups of friends, you’ll be able to check in from 5pm, where you’ll be free to go off and enjoy the various slides and WaveOZ 180 FlowRider as the sun sets over the Arabian Gulf. The BBQ will be open until 10pm so you can stop to refuel whenever you like.

The Camp, Laguna Waterpark Dubai, La Mer, Dubai, launches on Thursday February 20, from 5pm, two-man tent Dhs700, four-man tent Dhs1200. Tel: (04) 317 3999. lagunawaterpark.com

8. Check in for a staycation at a brand new hotel

After many months of anticipation, the first stunning ME by Meliá hotel in the Middle East is now open. ME Dubai boasts 93 luxury rooms and suites, which offer guests everything they need for a comfortable stay. As with the rest of the hotel, these rooms were also designed by Zaha Hadid, with the vision of providing a positive energy and calming space for guests. Restaurant options include Central, offering Spanish cuisine with a modern twist, as well as the soon to open ROKA and MAINE Land Brasserie.

The Opus Building, Al Alamal Street, Business Bay. melia.com

9. Explore a new VR experience

A brand new virtual reality experience is now open in Mall of the Emirates. Dreamscape Immersive has branches in LA and Dallas and this outlet is the first of its kind in the region. You’ll find it on Level 2 of Mall of the Emirates, next to the Apple Store. The experience is 100 per cent immersive, as you and your friends are geared up with the state of the art sensors that allow you to enter into the new reality. Dreamscape merges the technique of ‘motion capture’ used in Hollywood movies such as Men in Black and a deep understanding of body mechanics so that it can track six people simultaneously, in real-time, and render them as characters inside the computer-generated world.

Dreamscape, Level 2, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Sunday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Saturday 10am to 11pm, Dhs75. dreamscapeimmersive.com

10. Check out a new outdoor terrace

Habtoor Palace, the stunning luxurious hotel located in Al Habtoor City, has just launched a brand new nightlife destination. Called Le Patio, the space occupies the stunning grand courtyard on the second floor of the hotel. Entirely outdoors, Le Patio is the perfect place to enjoy Dubai winter evenings, and come summer the space will be covered so you can enjoy it year-round. The space is surrounded by vivid pink and purple flower walls, making the perfect Instagram backdrop, and in the middle is a huge futuristic bar.

Le Patio, 2nd floor, Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, daily, 5pm to 2am. Tel: (056) 685 8629. alhabtoorcity.com

11. Party at a brand new club

Soho Beach’s ever-expanding venue recently launched a brand new elevated clubbing area. Called HIVE, it offers incredible Downtown Dubai skyline views from its Meydan location, with enough space for 2,500 party-goers. HIVE comes complete with six huge visual screens and a new state of the art sound system, with panoramic views of the Dubai skyline. Get there for sunset on Fridays, to witness the epic orange skies silhouetting the city.

HIVE, Soho Beach, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Mondays from 11pm, Wednesdays from 10pm and Fridays from 5pm to 4am, free entry. sohogardendxb.com

12. Go glamping during the week

Popular Ras Al Khaimah glamping spot Longbeach Campground will on weekdays, from Sunday March 8. In the current travel climate, residents are less-inclined to travel abroad, so if you’re in desperate need of a short getaway, this could be just what you need. Longbeach Campground is very family-friendly and has beach access, a swimming pool, water sports and lots of fun activities. Half board packages include dinner and breakfast, served from live cooking stations on the beach, with complimentary soft drinks on offer throughout the day and three hours of alcoholic beverages in the evening.

Longbeach Campground, Bin Majid Resort, Al Jazeera Al Hamra, Sundays to Wednesdays from Dhs249, Thursdays to Saturdays, from Dhs599. Tel: (800) 5700. binmajid.com/hotels/longbeach

13. Head to the capital for a gravity-defying new attraction

Abu Dhabi’s brand new, $100 million (Dhs367,000,000) sports facility, CLYMB, is now open, bringing the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber and world’s tallest indoor climbing wall to Yas Island. The facility boasts four indoor climbing walls of varying difficulty, plus the “SUMMYT”, the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall. So whether you’re a first time climber or seasoned professional, there’s something for all abilities at the new facility. Thrill seekers will also be able to mimic the experience of skydiving at the flight chamber, which boasts an unmatched width of 32 feet (10 metres) and height of 82 feet (25 metres).

CLYMB, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 9pm Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm Fridays and Saturdays from Friday November 29, indoor skydiving from Dhs215, indoor climbing from Dhs120. clymbabudhabi.com

14. Dine at a new Japanese bar

Kanteen is the sleek and sophisticated new haunt open in Dubai Marina, offering guests authentic Japanese food, blended cocktails and live entertainment from 7pm to 3am every day. The venue is decorated with dark interiors, glittering ceiling features and flashes of red giving ode to its Japanese roots. There’s seating for diners or late-night tipple-seekers, with closely grouped dining tables and high bar seating facing an open kitchen with fresh seafood on display.

Kanteen, Millennium Place Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, daily, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 550 9114. @kanteendxb

15. Explore the new Japanese food hall on the Palm

Does your idea of the perfect day involve getting lost in a food market, which invariably ends with you leaving laden with bags full of stuff you didn’t really need but just had to have? If the answer is yes, you need to visit Depachika Food Hall which recently opened at Nakheel Mall. This isn’t just any old food hall though, this is a sophisticated foodie’s paradise crammed full of imaginative gourmet food offerings, small boutique eating areas and artisan gifts.

Depachika Food Hall, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumierah, Dubai, 10am to 10pm weekdays, 10am to 12am weekends. nakheelmall.ae