Holi is a Hindu Spring festival, also known as the festival of love or the festival of colour. This year, the dates to note are Monday March 9 and Tuesday March 10, but several events are taking place in Dubai over the weekend to celebrate the festival.

From sensational Bollywood singers and the biggest DJs in India, to one thing’s for sure… no matter what you do, if you’re celebrating Holi, expect there to be plenty of colour!

Here are 7 places for you to celebrate Holi festival in Dubai.

JA The Resort

If you want to spend Holi on the beach listening to groovy Bollywood beats, head on over to JA The Resort on Friday March 13, 2020. Some of Dubai’s top Bollywood DJs will be spinning out foot-stomping Bollywood music while you tuck into delicious food and more starting from 10am all the way up to 10pm. Per person you will pay Dhs120, but come with a friend and you will only pay Dhs175. Round up a group of four friends and pay only Dhs200.

Clorox Holi Beach Party, JA The Resort, Dubai, 10am to 10pm, Fri Mar 13, Dhs120 per person, Dhs175 per couple, Dhs200 group of four, under 5s free. Tel: (058) 1781230 facebook.com

Meydan Golf Dubai

Two of India’s most popular stars, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor and DJ Nucleya will be performing together live in Meydan Golf Dubai on the weekend after Holi on Friday March 13. The family event will take place from 11am right up to 9pm and will feature popular foot-tapping numbers from both artists. Apart from plenty of non-toxic colour splash, there will also be Nagada (folk drum that is played with wooden sticks) players, authentic Holi food and drinks including a special lassi and more. There’s also a special kids arena with loads of activities and games. Tickets are Dhs75 per person and can be purchased here.

Holi Masti 2020, Meydan Golf Dubai, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, 11am to 9pm, Fri Mar 13, Dhs75. Tel: (04) 381 3733, facebook.com

JA Lake View

If a magnificent menu of traditional and modern dishes is what your after to satisfy your Holi needs, head on over to Kinara by Vikas Khanna at JA Lake View on Monday March 9 or Tuesday March 10. A vibrant colourful set-menu replaces the colourful powder here, so for just Dhs220 per person you can tuck into an array of mouth-watering dishes. For the vegetarian there’s dahi vada (lentil dumplings with yogurt and tamarind glaze), paneer kurchan (cottage cheese with bell pepper and roasted tomato) and more, and non-vegetarians can tuck into items like fish fingers and murgh ka salan (chicken stew and potato crisps) just to name a few. The restaurant’s à la carte menu will be served too which will feature several other iconic dishes from Vikas Khanna.

JA Lake View, Exit 13, Jebel Ali, Dubai, Mar 9 to 10, Dhs220 per person for set-menu, a la carte menu also available. Tel: (04) 814 5555. jaresortshotel.com

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park is hosting two Holi events, one on Friday March 6, and Friday, March 13, 2020. The beach venue will feature DJ’s, colour splashes, plenty of food stalls, as well as a kids play area. General admission tickets are Dhs20 and there are VIP tickets for Dhs60.

Holi Color Bash, Al Mamzar Beach Park, Dubai, 10am onwards, Fri Mar 6 and Fri Mar 13, Dhs20 general admission, Dhs60 VIP, Tel: (055) 846 5959, facebook.com

Dukes The Palm

This luxury resort will be celebrating this colourful festival at Dukes Beach with a wide range of Holi festivities. Starting from 11am, Colour Bash will see you enjoying a DJ line-up playing all the best Desi and chart-topping tunes, and there’s even a special performance by Nora Fatehi. For the little ones, there’s a kids play area and beachside, you can enjoy smearing colourful powders on each other. Food stalls available on location will help you refuel. It will cost you Dhs75 per person, come as a pair and pay Dhs125, or groups of four pay Dhs200. After a bigger meal? A delectable family-style three-course menu is available at Khyber from 6pm to 11pm for Dhs160. On the menu there are options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians from tender Dhaniya Murgh to Bharwan Tandoori Aloo.

Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 6pm to 11pm on Sun March 8 to Wed March 11, Dhs75 per person for Color Bash, Dhs160 for the three-course set menu at Khyber. Tel: (04) 455 1101. barcelo.com

Ramada Hotel & Suites Dubai JBR

On Friday March 6, Flavours Gardens will be hosting a Colour Carnival Brunch which will feature a medley of South Asian cuisine and international dishes. It will be held alongside a special powder throwing affair so you won’t miss out on the colourful action. They will also provide live entertainment and other activities too. It’s priced at Dhs159 per person, and children ages six to 12 can avail of a 50 per cent discount.

Flavours Gardens,Ramada Hotel & Suites Dubai JBR, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Fri Mar 6, Tel: (04) 399 9979, ramadajbr.com/en/flavours-restaurant

Zabeel Park

Zabeel Park is once again celebrating Holi this year on Friday March 13 from 10am. Apart from a lot of colour splashes, there will also be a DJ, a live band, plenty of food stalls and a kids play area. Tickets cost Dhs30 per person for the fan pit and Dhs60 for the enclosure. Colours will be provided.

Holi Hai, Zabeel Park, Dubai, 10am to 10pm, Fri Mar 13, Dhs30 fan pit, Dhs60 enclosure, under 3s enter free, Tel: (050) 654 9100. facebook.com

Images: Provided/Getty