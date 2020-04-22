The restaurant is also launching a new Saturday sports quiz…

Living in Dubai, we’ve got our favourite tried-and-tested Dubai roast dinners down to a T. If you haven’t tried it already, The Duck Hook’s version is a bonafide contender – and now it’s available for delivery.

Choose from beef, chicken, lamb or a vegan option, all of which are accompanied by a delicious range of sides, such as potatoes, honey roasted parsnips, buttered carrots, steamed broccoli, braised red cabbage and gravy.

Prices for the roast start from Dhs265 for two people, or you can add desserts like sticky toffee pudding, apple crumble and baked lemon cheesecake to be included, with prices from Dhs325.

The Duck Hook is also launching a brand new Saturday night quiz ‘The Big Sports Quiz’ on April 25, with six interactive rounds and prizes up for grabs, including a roast delivery or Iftar kit for two people.

The quiz will take place every Saturday from 5pm, via video-calling app, Zoom, and entry will be provided upon the order of a roast dinner, to enjoy whilst taking part.

In support of Dubai’s recently launched ‘1o Million Meals’ campaign, The Duck Hook will be donating meals to the less fortunate on a buy one, give one basis.

To summarise, if someone orders two roast dinners, they will donate two. If four are ordered, they’ll donate four and so on. Roast dinners are available for delivery daily, with a 48-hour pre-order requirement.

The campaign is dubbed “the nation’s biggest community campaign to provide meals or food parcels to support vulnerable individuals and families in collaboration with Social Solidarity Fund Against Covid-19″.

Roasts do arrive par-cooked so you just need to bung them in the oven to finish them off. If six people order a roast, they themselves will receive six homemade scones.

Cosy night-in sorted…

The Duck Hook, roast for two Dhs265, for four Dhs495, for six Dhs665. Tel: 800 666 353 or email restaurants@saroodhospitality.com.

Images: Provided