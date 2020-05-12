Get ready for the ultimate challenge…

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to move more at the moment, start planning towards November, as Desert Warrior Challenge is returning. Taking place in Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, the famous obstacle course will be testing people to their limits.

On Friday November 20, Ultimate Warriors will be able to take on more than 22 obstacles over the course of the 10km race, either solo or in a team. For Fearless Warriors there’s a 5km race with 12 obstacles to tackle.

Even the little ones can get involved, making the day a full family affair from start to finish. Children aged six and over are also welcome to take on the 1-2km Junior Warrior course, with eight obstacles to conquer.

Obstacles on the Ultimate course include The 1/4 Pipe, The Beast, Brain Freeze, Boot Camp, Twin Peaks, Stacks On, The Monster, Cargo, Bell Climb, Monkey Business, Claustrophobia and Tired Yet.

Each of the adrenaline-filled challenges are designed to test your fitness, strength, agility and speed. Desert Warrior Challenge isn’t supposed to be easy, but it is created to be a lot of fun, so bring your game face and get ready for the ultimate day out.

Registration for solo participants and teams is open now, with prices starting from Dhs125 for the Junior Warrior, Dhs455 for the Fearless Warrior and from Dhs514 for the Ultimate Warrior.

Desert Warrior Challenge, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, Friday November 20, 7am to 4pm, prices start Dhs125. desertwarriorchallenge.com

Images: Facebook