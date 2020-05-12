This is a great way to dress up a wall…

If you’re working from home and need a change in your surroundings, or just want to spruce up a dull-looking wall, consider purchasing a print from these Dubai-based galleries.

Whether you want a landscape, a graphic illustration, a stunning photo of the Dubai skyline, a vintage piece or a pop of street art, one of these galleries is bound to have a piece you’ll fall in love with.

Here are five places in Dubai where you can buy wall art for under Dhs500

Tales of Dubai

Founded by two family photographers based in Dubai, Tales of Dubai has timeless and authentic photography artworks for your home. The e-shop consists of images the duo has clicked at different spots around Dubai and they keep adding to their collection. Pick from a single poster for Dhs185 or a triptych poster board for Dhs285. Want a limited edition? The fine art prints are numbered and signed by the artist, and can be yours for just Dhs425.

talesofdubai.com

Gulf Photo Plus

In an effort to support the local freelancing creative community, Gulf Photo Plus launched an open call for images to be included as part of their Covid-19 Artist Relief Print Sale. Fifty of the best images were selected and are now available for purchase for just Dhs350, including delivery in the UAE. To help support the artist, 70 per cent of each sale goes into their pocket. The prints will be available for purchase only until May 23, 2020. The full line-up of images can be seen here.

gulfphotoplus.com

Artworks

You’ll be spoilt for choice with this Dubai-based online store, with more than a thousand options available across a variety of categories from animals to fashion, vintage, illustrations and much more. There are different sizes available with a large portrait costing just Dhs410. Each print comes with your choice of a black or white frame and when you purchase a painting, the artists featured on the website receive a share for each sale.

artworks.ae

Drawdeck

Drawdeck offers affordable art and illustration from artists around the world at an affordable price. They offer a variety of styles, colours and sizes, so you’ll definitely find a piece to hang on your wall. Not sure what you want? You can sort through their paintings according to themes to find a piece to your liking. Prices start from as low as Dhs74 for a small-sized print without frame. With each purchase, one tree will be planted. Receive 20 per cent off when you purchase during Ramadan this year.

drawdeck.com

Gallery One

Gallery One sell beautiful artworks and creative products from artists and designers from across the world. Not only do they sell prints to adorn your wall, but they also sell greeting cards, handmade stationery and more. You can find colourful canvas prints starting from Dhs79 for a small size.

g-1.com