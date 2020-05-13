These pet-friendly cafes are ready to serve you and your pooch in Dubai

If you thought you had this ruff during the pandemic, think of your pet…

If the news about private beaches and public parks reopening gets you excited, here’s something that will perk up your beloved pet’s ears.

While there are several pet-friendly cafes in Dubai, only a few of them are currently open, so we’ve rounded up a small list of cafes that are welcoming pets. Since these pet-friendly spaces are outdoors, however, they will only be open post-sunset during the holy month.

We also strongly urge you to call ahead and reserve a time and a spot for you and your pooch to ensure you’re not turned away.

1. Jones the Grocer, Al Manara Branch, SZR

Famous Australian brand Jones The Grocer has several branches across Dubai. Its Sheikh Zayed Road venue has a small but cute dog-friendly terrace outdoors. Tuck into your bountiful breakfast or lunchtime meal while enjoying a coffee with your beloved pooch by your side. Don’t forget to pick up your gourmet items from the shop once you’re done.

Jones the Grocer, Al Manara Branch, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 12pm to 10pm, Tel: (04) 346 6886. jonesthegrocer.com

2. Breeze

Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah is a predominantly pet-friendly destination and it comes with the whole package – delicious food, amazing views, and family-friendly to include your furry pet. Dig into barbecue cuisine with a Caribbean twist while enjoying the revitalising sea breeze outdoors.

Breeze, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm-10pm daily, Tel: (04) 5683000. breeze.ae

3. The Tap House

Pet-friendly Palm Jumeirah venue The Tap House is opening its terrace doors to pets and their owners, after sunset during Ramadan. Order to your heart’s content from the hearty pub grub affair while you and your pup take in the amazing sea views.

The Tap House, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 10pm (after sunset during Ramadan). Tel: (04) 5683000. thetaphouse.ae

4. Cycle Bistro

Bicycle-themed cafe Cycle Bistro in Dubai Motor City is open for 12 hours a day and lets you and your hound chill and chow outside. The staff love dogs (and humans, of course) and serve up healthy smoothies and a brilliant paleo menu with generous portions.



The Cycle Hub, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai, 10am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 4253000. facebook.com/thecyclebistro

5. Bert’s

Fancy a good coffee or smoothie and a menu filled with bagels, sandwiches and more? You’ll love Bert’s. Sit with your dog outside in the relaxing alfresco setting while enjoying your meal and time with your companions.

The Greens Community Centre, The Greens, Dubai. opened 8am to 11pm, outdoor seating open only after sunset. Tel: (04) 3619292. bertsdxb.com

Places to visit after Ramadan

6. Arrows & Sparrows

Arrows & Sparrows is a cosy cafe in The Greens that sports a sunny, tree-lined patio complete with doggie treats, and freshwater (for both of you). Sit back and relax while sipping a cup of joe or tucking into the cafe’s grub.



Emaar Business Park, Buiding 4, The Greens, Dubai, 9am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 5588141. facebook.com/arrowsparrows

7. The Lime Tree Cafe & Kitchen

This cafe has locations strewn across Dubai, but the three in Jumeirah, Al Quoz and Sheikh Zayed Road have outdoor areas that welcome pets. The Jumeirah location is particularly lovely for four-legged friends, offering up plenty of shade and water bowls in the front garden and seating area in the early morning or late afternoons.

The Lime Tree Cafe & Kitchen, three pet-friendly locations: Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Quoz, timings vary. Tel: (04) 3256325. thelimetreecafe.com

8. 1762 – Stripped

The gourmet deli has three locations around Dubai, but it’s their JLT branch that gets a hearty wag of the tail. It has a big terrace where dogs are welcome to sit out and enjoy the sunshine with their owners. Head here after Ramadan for a breakfast of huevos rancheros, eggs Benedict or a brulee brioche, while your pooch tucks into healthy dog treats courtesy of 1762.

1762 – Stripped, One JLT, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (800) 1762. 1762.ae