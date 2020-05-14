Safety measures are in place across these hotels…

This week, Dubai’s hotels and resorts got the go-ahead to reopen their private beaches – with a string of safety precautions in place. If you need a change of scene, take advantage of these staycation deals in the UAE. Don’t forget to pack your beach towels and your face masks.

Dubai

Andaz Dubai The Palm

With news that hotel beaches can reopen to in-house guests in Dubai, a local beach break is suddenly looking very tempting. Enjoy a summer staycation at Andaz Dubai The Palm, and you’ll get access to its 300m private beach on the trunk’s shoreline. You’re also just a short stroll from the shops and eateries of Nakheel Mall. Rates start at Dhs550 a night, including breakfast in The Locale Restaurant.

Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Summer Staycations valid for stays until September 15. Tel: (04) 5811234. Email: andazdubaithepalm@andaz.com. hyatt.com

Jumeirah Al Naseem

UAE residents can snap up exclusive deals at Jumeirah Al Naseem, including access to its newly reopened two-kilometre private beach. The Ultimate Staycation offers savings of up to 30 per cent on room rates, plus daily breakfast, and your choice of lunch or dinner in selected restaurants or the privacy of your room. Dine at a range of restaurants throughout Madinat Jumeirah, including Kayto, Rockfish and Shimmers.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah. Ultimate Staycation, from Dhs750, valid until September 30. Tel: (04) 3647555. Email: reservations@jumeirah.com. jumeirah.com

JA The Resort

Dubai’s longest private beach is reopen, and ready for you to dive right in. JA The Resort is offering an incredible staycation deal for UAE residents, with the full room rate back as resort credit. Rooms at the JA Palm Tree Court start at Dhs396 a night, and the amount is fully redeemable against restaurants and experiences including golf, horse riding and tennis, with strict safety measures in place. If all that sounds a tad too energetic, that 800m beach awaits…

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali. Money-back Staycation Package valid until September 30. Use promo code UAESTAY. jaresortshotels.com

Taj Dubai

For a chic city break, book the Taj Dubai Staycation deal for Dhs525 (inc taxes). You’ll get a complimentary upgrade to a Burj View Room, plus iftar for two people at the awarded Indo-Emirati restaurant, Bombay Brasserie. For Dhs625 (inc taxes, you’ll get all of the above, plus your choice of Suhoor or breakfast for two.

Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa St, Business Bay. Staycation deal not available over Eid. For bookings, email reservations.tthxb@ tajhotels.com or tel: (04) 4383100. tajhotels.com

bnbme

For a week-long staycation in Dubai, check out the range of private properties available on bnbme. Highlights include a stunning Palm Jumeirah villa that sleeps up to 16 guests, and boasts its own beach (Dhs18,000 a week). Or, live it up in Dubai Marina with a choice of penthouse apartments, including a five-bedroom abode with private pool (Dhs15,000) or a two-storey penthouse with outdoor terrace and jacuzzi (Dhs12,000).

Visit bnbme.me

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Treat your family to a mini-break at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. A family of four (two adults and two children) can stay in a Grand Deluxe room for Dhs899, including breakfast. You’ll also get early check-in of 10am and late check-out of 4pm for an extended vacay – you could even catch a drive-in film while you’re there!

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. Valid until June 30, including Eid break. Tel: (04) 3410000. Email: reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com. kempinski.com

Dusit Thani Dubai

Make the most of your Dubai city staycation by enjoying 24-hour check-in and check-out at Dusit Thani Dubai. When you book a stay directly with the five-star hotel, between now and end of September, you can nominate your arrival and departure time (perfect for those who like to linger a little longer in the mornings).

Dusit Thani Dubai, DIFC. Tel: (04) 3433333. dusit.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

This family-friendly beach retreat in Ras Al Khaimah has just reopened its doors. Take full advantage of the 1.5km private beach, or play a round of golf at Al Hamra Golf Club. When you book the Leisure Escapes deal, you’ll get Dhs180 a night back in credit to spend within the resort.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, Al Maareedh St, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (07) 2288844. hilton.com

Fujairah

Fairmont Fujairah

With a private beach, three pools and four restaurants in operation, Fairmont Fujairah promises a revitalising escape. The Fairmont’s new staycation deal starts at Dhs299 (plus taxes and fees), for a maximum of two adults and one child up to the age of five. Food and beverages are currently being served throughout the resort.

Fairmont Fujairah, Mina Al Fajer, Fujairah. Tel: (04) 3118151. Email: cro.uae@fairmont.com. fairmont.com/fujairah

Ajman

Fairmont Ajman

The resort pools and beach are open at Fairmont Ajman, making this the ideal destination to cool off. Midweek staycation deals start at just Dhs239 (plus taxes and fees), and with five restaurants open on-site, there’s really no reason to leave.

Fairmont Ajman, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, Ajman. Weekday Staycation not valid during Eid. Tel: (06) 7015757. fairmont.com/ajman