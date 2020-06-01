Get meat delivered for your weekly meals or special BBQ…

Ever get tired of visiting the supermarket to find good-quality meat to cook with at home? Or organised a last-minute BBQ but don’t have the time to get to the shops to get what you need?

Well, now you don’t need to worry as UAE-based digital butcher shop, CarniStore, is on hand to deliver you everything you need for a carnivorous meal, meaning you barely need to lift a finger.

The online eat retailer prides itself on offering customers raw, smoked and cooked products, easily ordered via its online platform. Quality, freshness and competitive pricing are all of the highest standards.

Whether you’re ordering your weekly load for daily meals or ordering for a special occasion, you’ll find the reliability and delivery of ordering with CarniStore a breeze, with customisable options online.

Especially with the current restrictions happening across the city, you might prefer to stay home and let your food come to you. Using the platform, you’ll be able to select meats, meat grades, cut sizes, seasonings and marinades.

Promising quick delivery all over the UAE, your order will be customised to you, with selectable options to debone, deskin, dice, season or marinade, every protein. Any special requests can be requested via the comments section of the website.

Options include:

Raw meats

Burgers, sausages and grills: the sausages are all made in-house, no preservatives and no fillers

Marinades, rubs and sauces

CarniBox: bespoke weekly boxes bringing together some of the platform’s best-selling items

Smokehouse: lamb shoulder, smoked brisket pastrami, buttermilk brined chicken products

Ready-to-eat sides

Organic

If you’re following a strict keto diet, you can even order special Keto Carniboxes which have been designed by CarniStore and certified Keto coach, Shirley D’Souza @ketocoachdxb. Find it here.

Even better, during these unprecedented times, delivery and payment is contactless, online or with card payments upon delivery.

Same day delivery is available in Dubai, whilst other emirates in the UAE will take a little longer. Next day delivery is also available however it’s best to order in advance to avoid disappointment.

Any smokehouse orders will need a minimum of 24 hours’ notice to order. Don’t forget, the Instagram page is @carnistore

CarniStore, UAE, orders can be placed online any time. Tel: (04) 3313337 Tuesdays through to Sundays (Monday not available). carnistore.com @carnistore facebook.com/carnistore YouTube.com/carnistore

Images: Provided