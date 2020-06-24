You don’t have to give up your favourite dining spots…

As we reach the dizzying temperatures in the height of Dubai summer, al fresco dining becomes a thing of the past (unless you really can stand the heat).

A number of our favourite dining spots in Dubai however, have handily put up their summer tents, meaning you can still enjoy dining outside, but in the cooler climes of air-conditioning.

Don’t forget, as per new temporary regulations, Dubai’s bars and pubs are only able to serve alcohol with a meal.

Bussola

When you’re in the mood for pizza, one particular Dubai restaurant always hits the spot. Bussola, with its dedicated pizza terrace is ready to welcome you back (after temporarily being closed). Enjoy delicious wood-fired pizzas and calzones, straight from the oven.

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, 12pm to 10.30pm daily. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bussoladubai.com

Carine

If French food is on your mind, Carine at Emirates Golf Club is a beautiful spot. Dishes sure to tempt you include crispy calamari, creamy burrata, citrusy tuna carpaccio, fragrant harissa prawns and a tarte flambée bursting with sweet smoky onions.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, 12pm to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 417 9885. dubaigolf.com

Garden on 8

For a hearty catch up with friends and a great place to watch sport, Garden on 8 is your friendly local. The outdoor garden terrace is covered over in the summer so you don’t have to miss out on any fun. Enjoy great deals like pizza and a pint of beer for Dhs99 or the daily four hour happy hour.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Sun to Thurs 4pm to 11pm, Fri to Sat 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. facebook.com/gardenon8DXB

Fish Beach Taverna

Fish is a top destination to head in Dubai with cool Santorini vibes coming from cobbled pathways, white-washed stone walls and blue accents transporting you to the idyllic Greek island. Their glass cover over the blue-stained terrace lends itself to some fantastic sea views whilst you tuck into a range of Mediterranean dishes.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7139. fish-dubai.com

Seven Sisters

This great canal-side spot is a little known hidden gem tucked away at the back of the JW Marriot Marquis. It’s just reopened to the public and visitors can enjoy the leafy garden section whilst keeping cool as the pergola will be covered over and air conditioned throughout the summer.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sat to Thur 6pm to 3am, Fri 3pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 775 4777. 7sistersdubai.com

UBK

It’s time to chill when you visit cool gastropub-style restaurant, UBK. It’s cool outdoor terrace will be giving you those British beer garden vibes as you enjoy great deals throughout the week. As well as tasty nibbles, there’s often entertainment on too.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sat to Wed 12pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com

Images: Social