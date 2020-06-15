We can’t wait to visit…

One thing we really love about Dubai is the roaring restaurant trade. Whilst it’s admittedly been quiet for the last few months, things are starting to return to normal and that means we can look forward to some incredible new restaurant openings in 2020.

Here are the new Dubai restaurants that are still set to open in 2020…

Brass Monkey

Where: Bluewaters Island

If you love arcade games, bowling, food and fun, then keep your eyes peeled as a new player is in town. Brass Monkey is set to open on Bluewaters Island, and it looks set to be massive, in more ways than one. Set over two floors, this is going to be an entertainment destination like you’ve never seen before.

Brasserie Boulud

Where: Sofitel Dubai Wafi

One of the biggest names on the New York restaurant scene, Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud is making his Middle East debut in September. The award-winning chef will throw open the doors to Brasserie Boulud in the fresh-faced Sofitel Dubai Wafi.

sofitel-dubai-wafi.com

Clap DIFC

Where: DIFC

This brand new restaurant is an outpost of the original Clap Beirut, which is hugely popular in its home town. Get ready to enjoy some spectacular Dubai views as it’s expected to occupy the roof spot at Gate Village 11 in the cosmopolitan DIFC district. Expect ‘contemporary Japanese cuisine’.

Note: Image is Clap Beirut

@clapbeirut

Dinner by Heston

Where: Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences on the Palm Jumeirah.

Meat Fruit is a real dish, and it’s one you’ll be able to try in Dubai this year. One of celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal’s wow-worthy dishes, at the third outpost of his culinary concept, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. It’s opening at the Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences on the Palm Jumeirah.

dinnerbyheston.com

Phileas Foggs

Where: Address Montgomerie

Spanning an impressive 32,000 square feet, Phileas Foggs will occupy a big space at the Address Montgomerie. Set to become the go-to neighbourhood hangout, it’s split into five bespoke spaces; The Orangery (restaurant), sports pub, garden, amphitheatre and kids area. Designed as both a family-friendly space by day and idyllic date-night spot by night, guests can look forward to an array of seasonal community events throughout the year.

phileas-foggs

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

Where: Address Downtown

Calling all sushi lovers. Famed Japanese restaurant 99 Sushi Bar is set to open its doors in Dubai, around July 2020. Originally made famous in Spain, the high-end eatery opened another restaurant in Abu Dhabi in 2017. Get ready for fine-dining Japanese cuisine, a plush setting and stunning views of the Burj Khalifa from the spacious terrace.

99sushibar.com

Sushisamba

Where: Palm Jumeirah

One of the hottest restaurants in London, Miami and Amsterdam – Sushisamba – is set to open its doors in Dubai sometime in 2020. The stunning restaurant and bar will open on the 51st floor of The Palm Tower, which is currently still under construction. When you finally visit, expect to feast on Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisine.

Note: Image is Sushisamba London

sushisamba.com

Taiko

Where: Sofitel WAFI

One of Amsterdam’s more popular concepts, Taiko is found inside the Conservatorium hotel, housed in an old music school. While in Amsterdam, upscale Japanese restaurant Taiko has transformed the drum room of the old music school, in Dubai, it’ll bring flavours of the Far East to the Sofitel WAFI.

taikocuisine.com

The Arts Club

Where: DIFC

Known as one of the most prestigious private members’ clubs in the world, The Arts Club is set to open its second location in Dubai’s DIFC this year. The new spot will occupy more than 65,000 sq ft, and spread over four floors when it opens later this year. Under its roof will be an impressive roof terrace and three restaurants, as well as private dining rooms, lounges, bars, a nightclub, cigar lounge, library and dedicated exhibition spaces.

@theartsclubdubai

The Tea Terrace

Where: The Beach, JBR

Dubai has firmly established itself as a home to some of the most Insta-worthy cafes around. Looking to assert themselves on that list is The Tea Terrace (well-known in London), which is looking to open in October 2020 at The Beach, JBR. Think pink, with luxurious velvet chairs, pretty foliage adorning the ceiling, and even a Cinderella carriage or two.

Note: Image is of The Tea Terrace, London.

theteaterrace.com

The Pangolin

Where: Sports City

Located at The Els Club, Dubai Sports City, The Pangolin will be a two-floor ‘lifestyle complex’ complete with a gym, pool, restaurant, bar, lounge and outdoor terrace. On the menu you’ll find dishes inspired by nostalgia and telling stories around the dinner table. There’s a European focus, which has been given a unique African twist. The beautiful restaurant will be located on the ground floor and open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

commercialinteriordesign.com

Top Golf

Where: Emirates Golf Club

Famed American-born entertainment destination, Top Golf, is set to open up a branch at Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club later on this year. Fun for everyone, this is a celebrity-loved sports-entertainment concept that combines friendly competition with music, drinks, food and loads more.

dubaigolf.com