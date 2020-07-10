It’s all about the ladies on these fabulous nights…

Ladies’ nights are something of a Dubai institution. With some fantastic deals around the city, it’s the perfect excuse to catch up with your girlfriends to enjoy drinks and nibbles. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite Dubai ladies nights for you to hit up.

1. Americano

Best for: Unlimited drinks for four hours

When: Mondays

For a cool night down by the waterside (or maybe inside) at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah, check out the ultimately speakeasy bar, Americano. It’s set out like a chic American diner with edgy cocktails and great music. On Mondays ladies can sip on unlimited drinks from 7pm to 11pm, with the purchase of one food item.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Mondays, 7pm to 11pm, unlimited drinks when buying one food item. Tel: 04 584 6475. @americanodubai

2. Antika Bar

Best for: A seriously eclectic venue

When: Wednesdays

A fairly new venue, Antika Bar is a fantastic place to visit if you live or work around DIFC (and even if you don’t). Inspired by 1950’s Lebanon, Antika Bar offers oriental cuisine fused with Arabic inspired dishes. Every Wednesday evening, girls can enjoy three complimentary beverages as well as 30 per cent off the food menu.

Antika Bar, Floor 1, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Wednesdays, from 8pm. Tel: (050) 735 9177. @antikabardubai

3. Babiole

Best for: A stunning restaurant, lounge and outdoor terrace

When: Sundays and Thursdays

Set over three floors, Babiole is super-chic, boasting a glamorous restaurant, a brand new Moroccan-style lounge and a stunning terrace, offering visitors some incredible views out across the city. On Sundays, ladies can enjoy a three-course dinner, plus free flowing beverages for Dhs145 or add oysters for Dhs195. On Thursdays, you can avail the same deal for Dhs195 or with oysters for Dhs245.

Babiole, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 4pm to 12am, Friday & Saturday 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)56 515 4665. babioledubai.com

4. Certo

Best for: Gents can avail the same deal

When: Tuesdays

If you’re in the mood for a ladies’ night with a bit of an Italian flair, check out the brand new deal that’s just launched at Certo in Dubai’s Media City. Between 6pm to 11pm, you can choose three hours to sip on unlimited house wine, which comes with ‘cicchetti bites’ which are the Italian version of tapas. They vary each week, but expect dishes such as cold cuts, Italian cheese, toasted bread with different Italian topping and arancini. It’s priced at Dhs149 and the same deal is available for guys too.

Certo Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tuesdays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 366 91 87. @certodubai

5. Hanami

Best for: Panoramic views

When: Mondays

Ultra cool new Japanese inspired spot, Hanami, found in Andaz Dubai The Palm is launching a brand new ladies’ night on Monday, July 27. The nighttime spot boasts panoramic views of the Palm, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah, and ladies can enjoy three drinks and a platter of fine Asian cuisine for Dhs150.

Hanami, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mondays, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 581 4037. @hanamidxb

6. Mama Zonia

Best for: Amazing views from Pier 7

When: Tuesdays

Pier 7 remains arguably one of the most popular destinations in Dubai for a ladies’ night, and Insta-worthy restaurant Mama Zonia will tick all the boxes. The ladies’ night runs every Tuesday from 6pm to 9pm, with four complimentary house drinks for every girl that buys a main course, with 40 per cent off a special menu.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tuesdays, 6pm to 9pm, four drinks when purchasing a main course. Tel: (04) 240 4747. @mamazoniadxb

7. McGettigan’s JLT

Best for: A casual catch up with friends

When: Mondays and Wednesdays

If you’re looking for some good old Irish ‘craic’, there’s no place better than McGettigan’s JLT. Ladies’ night runs on a Monday, with three free drinks included in the purchase of a Dhs50 meal voucher. If that wasn’t enough, they’re launching the same ladies’ night deal at McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah on Wednesdays from August 5.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Mondays, 6pm to 10pm, 3 free drinks with purchase of meal voucher. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

8. Marina Social

Best for: Stunning Dubai Marina views

When: Tuesdays

For unbeatable views of the Dubai Marina, Marina Social as always a good spot to head to. Every Tuesday, it’s ladies night which includes three complimentary house beverages, along with a two-course meal for Dhs200. If you can handle the heat, make sure you bag a spot outside on the terrace. Trust us, it won’t disappoint.

Marina Social, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tuesdays, 6pm to 12am, three complimentary beverages and two course meal, Dhs200. Tel: (04) 446 6664. @marinasocialdubai

9. Seven Sisters

Best for: Old-school RnB tunes

When: Tuesdays

It’s a ‘Vibes and Views’ ladies’ night at cool urban spot Seven Sisters on a Tuesday. Kick back and relax with old-school RnB tunes playing all night. Between 6pm and 3am, ladies’ can avail three complimentary drinks and a mixed food platter for Dhs100. Or, opt for unlimited drinks and the food platter for Dhs200. There’s an a la carte menu for guys, if they want to join.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, 6pm to 8pm, priced from Dhs25. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. @sevensistersdubai

10. Trader Vic’s JBR

Best for: Value

When: Tuesdays

Head to Trader Vic’s on a Tuesday for their brand new ‘Hoooooola Ladies Night’. For a wallet-friendly Dhs99, ladies will get three house beverages, which include cocktails, wine and spirits, plus a ‘juicy tidbits platter. If you’re still hungry, there’s 30 per cent off all food served at the popular Dubai hotspot.

Trader Vic’s JBR, JBR, Dubai, Tuesdays, 7pm to 12pm, Dhs99 three drinks and bites. Tel: (04) 318 2319. @tradervicsjbr

