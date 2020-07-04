Get your caffeine fix…

Amongst the many different cultures in Dubai, one thing remains ever popular; artisan coffee. Lucky for those in need of a caffeine fix, there are so many cool cafes in Dubai to offer just that. Al Quoz is a particularly eclectic district in Dubai, and here you’ll find some of the coolest coffee shops around.

Here’s our pick of four of the best…

1. Casette

For the music lovers, check out ultra-hip cafe, Cassette, in Al Quoz. Unsurprisingly, judging by the name, the cafe is centred around old school cassettes and records, which is evident in everything from the themed decor, to visitors going from sipping their coffees to perusing the records available.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, open 8pm to 6am, daily. Tel: (04) 349 1966. cassette.ae

2. Cafe Rider

You don’t need a motorcycle license to enter this cool cafe in Al Quoz, the friendly staff there welcome everyone. Brush past the slick motorcycles parked outside, and walk into a huge two-storey warehouse space, where you can choose between the leather armchairs or the regular dining area to enjoy a freshly cooked breakfast (check out the Rider’s Breakfast Wrap) and locally roasted coffee.

Cafe Rider, Warehouse 7 14 C St, Al QuozAl Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai, Sun to Wed, 8am to 8pm, Thursday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 321 4411. caferider.com

3. Emirati Coffee Co.

Walking into the large space at Emirati Coffee Co., you’ll be greeted with a scene that screams masculine-chic. Huge mahogany leather sofas are grouped around a worn wooden table, and beyond, cosy clusters of wooden tables and chairs invite you over. A glitzy chandelier hangs from the ceiling. As well as drinking your coffee, you can see the beans being roasted and learn the history of them, as the warehouse spans two floors.

Emirati Coffee Co. 14 9b St, Al QuozAl Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday 9am to 7pm, Friday closed. Tel: (050) 828 3858. emiraticoffee.com

4. Nightjar Coffee Roasters

You’ll find Nightjar in the urban district of Alserkal Avenue. The coffee haunt lives up to its cool location, with a lofthouse-style vibe featuring exposed ceilings, dark woods and a huge wrap-around bar (it’s just for coffee though). Specialities in coffee, there’s taps serving every type of coffee you can imagine.

Nightjar Coffee Roasters, Unit G62 Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, open 10am to 9pm daily. Tel: (04) 330 6635. nightjar.coffee

Images: Social