If you’re still mulling over your weekend plans, you can never really go wrong with a roast dinner, can you? The hearty British classic dish with carved meat, delicious sides and lashings of gravy, was made for the weekend.

Roast dinners can get a little on the pricey side in Dubai, but we’ve rounded up 5 cracking Dubai roast dinners that include drinks too.

McGettigan’s

Best for: Watching the sport

For a chilled afternoon, McGettigan’s is always a safe bet (especially if the football is on). Whether you’re visiting the popular JLT branch or the one at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, enjoy an Irish take on a roast dinner, washed down with a pint of house beer.

McGettigans, JLT, and Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Saturday and Sunday, timings vary, Dhs119. McGettigans.com

Lock, Stock & Barrel

Best for: Getting two different meats

Enjoy the roast of the day, with all the trimmings, at cool Dubai sports bar, Lock, Stock & Barrel, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday (plenty of time). Choose not one, but two, meats from chicken, beef and lamb, priced at Dhs100, inclusive of a house beverage.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR The Walk, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays 2pm to 9pm, Sundays 4pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

The Rose & Crown

Best for: A seriously traditional Brit-style pub

It doesn’t get much more traditional ‘British-style pub’ than The Rose and Crown, with its dark woods, exposed brick, TV screens and pool tables. Choose from chicken, beef, lamb or roasted rainbow vegetables with all the trimmings. It’s Dhs250 for two roasts and a bottle of wine or a bucket of beer.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 12am, Dhs90 for roast, Dhs250 two roasts and drinks. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

Tap House

Best for: A sophisticated Sunday roast

Tap House on Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare offers its visitors a sleek gastropub vibe, with cosy booths and great views across the waters surrounding the Palm. Visit for ‘Nan’s British Roast’, and choose from chicken priced at Dhs99, beef for Dhs125 or lamb for Dhs135, which includes a glass of house wine. Oh, there’s unlimited sides, too.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. thetaphouse.ae

Turn Up

Best for: Unlimited sides

Turn Up at the popular FIVE JVC, is cool, airy and spacious, with light flooding in from the glass panelled walls offering its visitors some awesome views. Roast dinner is served every Saturday, with a glass of house wine and unlimited sides, priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs99.

Turn Up, FIVE JVC, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

