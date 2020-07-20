Craving a pool day? Here’s a great new deal to check out…

Drift Beach Dubai has announced a new Wednesday pool deal which gives guests complimentary access for the day when they have breakfast in the morning. Launching July 22, the new offer will run every Wednesday, with breakfast starting from 9am.

The stunning beach club has earned a level of exclusivity thanks to its premium day packages but the launch of ‘Chic Wednesdays’ has us reaching for our SPF. Spaces at Drift tend to fill up quick so we recommend making a booking in advance to ensure you bag your sun lounger for the day.

Breakfast is available in the Drift Restaurant every day from 9am to 12pm. Each weekday if you have breakfast then you can get 50 per cent off pool access, but on Wednesdays you’ll now be able to enjoy complimentary pool and beach pass. Dishes include scrambled eggs, omelette, avocado toast, power food açai bowl and fresh fruit.

For the ladies, there’s also a deal on Mondays and Tuesdays where entrance is priced at Dhs75 including a welcome cocktail and sun lounger for the day. Normal entrance prices are Dhs150 for a single sun lounger on weekdays and Dhs200 on Fridays and Saturdays.

You’ll find Drift on the shores of One&Only Royal Mirage, located on the Dubai Marina coastline, close to the Palm Jumeirah bridge.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai