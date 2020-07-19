The former One Direction star will now take to the stage on June 10, 2021…

Formerly one fifth of superstar boy band ,One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, is set to perform in Dubai. If you were expecting to see him in October 2020, you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer, as it’s just been announced that his performance has been postponed.

The singer will now take to the stage at Dubai’s Coca Cola arena on June 10, 2021. Ticket holders for the original date will receive a full refund, and new tickets will go on sale in the next few days. Prices start from Dhs406.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena) on Jul 16, 2020 at 6:13am PDT

When it was first announced that Tomlinson would be performing in Dubai, back on October 24, 2019, the musician took to Instagram to announce his upcoming world tour, captioning the post, “Been waiting for this moment since I started my solo career. Can’t wait to see you all on tour.”

When he takes to the stage in Dubai, fans can expect to hear tracks from his debut album, Walls, as well as a string of his solo hits such as Just Like You, Back To You and Just Hold On.

Tomlinson rose to fame as one fifth of One Direction, one of British reality TV show The X Factor’s most successful exports.

Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena has already played host to a number of stars including comedian Russell Peters and bands such as Maroon 5, Westlife and The 1975.

Louis Tomlinson, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, June 10, 2021, tickets on sale, priced from Dhs406. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Getty