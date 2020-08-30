Thirty capital reasons to crack that smile…

The majority of us probably aren’t sitting on wads of cash at the moment. Drip has all but dried out, and spare cheddar just a pre-pandemic memory.

To help you make the most of your money, and still head out on the campaign to live your very best life — we’ve collected our pick of the best cash-saving deals available in Abu Dhabi’s bars and restaurants right now.

Appaloosa

This atmospheric sports bar is dishing up some huge savings. The menu features international gastro pub classics (and a full English breakfast for just Dhs59), and there’s a daily 3pm to 6pm happy hour.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City, open daily noon to 3am. Tel: (02) 201 4131

Relax @ 12

You and your rave-up squad can enjoy daily happy hours at this trendy lounge bar. From Sunday to Thursday get cut-price purchases from 5pm to 8pm, and on weekends — the savings go into extra time with a massive noon to 8pm sip sale session.

Relax @ 12, Aloft Hotel, Adnec, open Sat to Tue 5pm to 2am, Wed to Fri 5pm to 3am. Tel: (02) 654 5138

PJ O’Reilly’s

If happy hours seem to fly-by too quickly — PJ O’Reilly’s has a solution. Their Sunday to Wednesday ‘Happy Days’ promotion lasts from noon to 1.30am and offers select beverages (including some Irish favourites) at just Dhs25.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Sun to Wed noon to 1.30am, Tel: (02) 695 0515, @pjsabudhabi

Lemon & Lime

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa’s chic soiree spot, Lemon & Lime has a daily 2pm to 8pm happy hour where you can pair the rolling fairway vistas with offers on a big range of house beverages and cocktails.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Lemon & Lime opening hours 2pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 616 9999, WestinAbudhabi.com

The Warehouse

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas bar is a sophisticated dining spot, located in the ADNEC end of town. They have a few promotions running throughout the week, including Smashing Sundays, where there’s 50 per cent off house beverages between 4pm and closing. Perhaps the most exciting deals is ‘Cheese and Wine not?” Two hours of free-flowing grape, cheese and cold cuts, all for just Dhs 140 per person. It’s available every night of the week, at any time between 4pm and closing time.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, 4pm until 1am. Tel: (02) 307 5552.

NRG

There’s a daily happy hour between 4pm and 8pm where selected beverages are just Dhs25. But gents heading down on Wednesday get access to a full day of Dhs25 happy hour prices. And with sports back on the TV, it’s a great excuse to meet up for some midweek bro-nding time.

NRG, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi ,Tourist Club Area,Al Zahiyah, Wednesday to Saturday 4pm to 2.30am. Tel: (02) 644 6666

Hakkasan

Cantonese sensation, Hakkasan, has returned from furlough with the popular Hakkatini Night deals. Discerning dumpling fans should know there’s a special selection of dim sum and cocktails available Wednesday to Saturday, 6pm to 11.30pm, for just Dhs96.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Wednesday to Saturday, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs96. Tel: (02) 690 7739

Hemmingway’s

With dark timber beams, tiled floors and craft hops, Hemingway’s has the ‘write’ stuff to be considered slightly more sophisticated than the average pub. Named after famed American pensmith, Ernest Hemingway you can get a tasty range of international cuisine alongside a daily happy hour (with select drinks for Dhs23) which starts at 4pm and doesn’t stop until 7pm.

Hemingway’s, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Khubeirah, 4pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 681 1900

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge

Every Friday between 7pm and 10pm the watch stops at ‘Cocktail O’Clock’ in Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan’s Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge. That means three hours of unlimited cocktails for just Dhs149 in the breezy atmosphere of the bohemian terrace bar.

First floor of Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed st corner Rabdan st, open daily 11am to 1am. Tel: (050) 898 3698 or (02) 501 6086.

Up & Below

To celebrate its return, lofty Caribbean-themed bar, Up & Below is offering a wild daily Dhs1 drink promotion. The offer relates to house beverages and in the interest of full transparency, does require you to buy a food item from the menu. It’s a pretty low bar to set though, their snacks start at just Dhs30 — and who doesn’t enjoy pairing their apero with a few cheeky nibbles?

Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 3pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Andaz Pool Bar

The recently updated and upgraded Andaz Pool Bar is located on the 19th floor of Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, and offers panoramic sea and city views. There’s a nonchalant seven-hour long (4pm to 11pm) Happy Hour daily with 50 per cent off house beverages.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, 9am-11pm. Tel: (02) 596 1234, hyatt.com

W Lounge

There’s a daily ladies’ night deal at W Lounge between 5pm and 8pm, with an added bonus for the gents. Hedonistic sisters get two free drinks and the option of a spirit (Dhs89) or bubbles (Dhs169) free-flow drinks package. Over the same period, epicurean misters get 50 per cent off select beverages.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Sacci

True pizza connoisseurs know that Sacci’s pizza has something special. It’s authentic Napoletana pizza, made with dough prepared 48 hours in advance, scattered with the finest, most aromatic ingredients and then fire-baked in a wood oven. And you can sample it, along with a pint of Italian hops for just Dhs49 Monday to Wednesday.

Sacci, Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Mon to Wed, 5pm to 7pm. Tel: (02) 616 9999, marriott.com

Library Bar

This venue is a tribute to both tall tales and well-crafted cocktails. Sit amongst the tomes and indulge in tantalising tipples. Follow the white rabbit with two hours of literary-inspired cocktails between 5pm and 9pm, daily for just Dhs150 person.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Open from 5pm to 12am daily. Tel: (02) 208 0000

Tavern

Legit Brit rub-a-dub, Tavern presides over more than just a cosy atmosphere and extensive happy hour. For instance – you can wrap your chops round a stonking little dine and drink deal. Just Dhs69 connects you with a burger, a pint and the perfect sign-off to a working day.

Tavern, Sheraton, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, open daily from 4pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 677 3333

C.mondo

This laidback venue has a number of nifty, thrifty promotions running. There’s a daily happy hour running 5pm to 9pm with 50 per cent off selected beverages, and daily snacks & hops combos from Dhs89.

Centro Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, noon to 1am daily. Tel: (02) 409 6514

Benjarong Restaurant Authentic Thai restaurant, Benjarong at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi is supplying happy hour vibes straight from the land of smiles, from 3pm to 8pm daily, where drinks start at Dhs25. Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), bar from 12.30pm to 2am daily. Tel: (02) 698 8888, @benjarongabudhabi

Marco’s New York Italian

This trendy restaurant features a menu created by Marco Pierre White, and on Mondays, there’s unlimited Prosecco between 6pm and 9pm for just Dhs159. Chin chin.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, open noon – 4pm, 6pm to midnight daily. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

Belgian Cafe

You can enjoy all the delights of Europe’s secret weapon, at the InterContinential’s Belgian Cafe. Pro hack: Do it for less with the daily happy hour between 4pm and 9pm, giving you 50 per cent off selected beverages.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St – Al Bateen, open daily from noon to 1am. Tel: (800) 423 463.

Fifth Street Café

Fifth Street Café has a daily happy hour which offers 50 per cent off select beverages between 5pm and 8pm. The light and airy contemporary setting is the perfect place for those “remember when we…” catch-ups with friends. Or if you want to keep your socialising a little more distant, there’s a cool sharing library to get lost in.

Fifth Street Café, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, open daily 7am to 11pm. Tel: (02) 698 2255, @courtyardabudhabi

Captain’s Arms

An unashamedly British pub, complete with dark timber framing and red-cushioned stools, serving up traditional pub fare. There’s a massive noon to 8pm daily happy hour with selected drinks for only Dhs25.

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, open daily noon to 2.30am. Tel: (02) 644 6666

Mr Miyagi’s

There’s a set menu available from Saturday-Wednesday that lets you tuk-tuk into two hours of free-flow drinks and three Asian dishes for just Dhs149. Applicable to both ladies & boys.

Yas Marina West, open Sun to Mon 5pm to 1am, Tue to Thu 5pm to 3am, Fri to Sat noon to 3am. Tel: (02) 565 1150

The Scene

There are a couple of packages on offer at The Scene’s Wednesday Flashback ladies’ nights. For just Dhs149 chicas can get two courses and three drinks, or for Dhs179 they can get three courses and three drinks. Gents shouldn’t feel left out either with a Sunday to Thursday, 3pm to midnight, and a Friday to Saturday noon to midnight happy hour.

Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island Yas West, open Sun to Thu 3pm to midnight, Fri and Sat noon to midnight. . Tel: (02) 565 1330, @thescenebysimonrimmer_auh

Velocity

MVP trendy sports bar hang-out, Velocity, jogs on to the pitch with big happy hour swagger, offering select beverages for just Dhs24 between 3pm and 10pm. There are goals to be scored on dining too, with a ‘burger and hat-trick of hops’ deal for just Dhs99. Back. Of. The. Net.

Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St, daily 3pm to 10pm (closed Tuesday). Tel: (02) 304 7777

Escape

Having a cheeky tipple beside the pool always puts us in a good mood, and this resort’s beach bar has its own happy hour where you can dive into select drinks for just Dhs23, daily from 6pm to 8pm.

Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi, open 24 hours. Tel: (02) 681 1900

Dragon’s Tooth

Dragon’s Tooth is a riddle wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. Or more accurately, it’s a super-chic cocktail lounge, hidden in Chinese eatery Dai Pai Dong, which is itself inside Abu Dhabi’s Rosewood hotel. And there’s currently a two-for-one on draught beer deal every single day.

Dragon’s Tooth, Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, open 6pm-1am on weekdays, 6pm to 2am weekends. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Hidden Bar

Soak up Abu Dhabi skyline views in this ginspiring lounge. There’s a double daily happy hour 6pm to 8pm, and midnight to close. They also have a ‘Gin O’clock’ promotion available between 12 noon and 9pm every Friday and Saturday, where you can enjoy a set three-course menu alongside three hours of free-flow cocktails, bubbles and grape.

Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, open Thu to Sat noon to 4am, Sun to Wed 6pm to 3am. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

B Lounge

There are strong bohemian vibes at this breezy alfresco hang-out. There’s also a Sunday to Wednesday happy hour from 5pm to 9pm.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, open Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu to Sat 10am to 1am. Tel: (02) 677 3333

St. Regis Bar

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi’s lobby bar has its own 5pm to 8pm daily happy hour, a perfect location for people watching, and checking out those checking in.

St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Corniche, Open 10am to 9pm. Tel: (02) 694 4444.

Viewz

There’s a three-hour free-flow package available daily at Viewz Bar. Dhs150 gets you unlimited sips of all house pour, bottle hops, and selected draught beverages between 3pm and 6pm.

Cristal Hotel, Zayed the First st, near Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, open noon to 4am daily. Tel: (02) 652 0132

Travelling from outside the emirate?

Those travelling into Abu Dhabi from outside the emirate still need to supply a negative Covid test certificate, obtained within 48 hours of intended entry.

