Do you fancy yourself as a bit of an action-person? A thrill-seeker? A challenger? Well, if the answer is yes, there’s something for you coming up in September. The 11th annual ‘DXB Ice Warrior Challenge’ is back, and you can take part.

The ‘Ice Warrior Challenge XL’ will take place on Friday, September 25 on the world-famous Ski Dubai at the Mall of the Emirates. It’s a huge commando-assault course, with 22 to 24 different challenges, including obstacles like monkey bar swings, tyre runs and net crawls in below-minus temperatures.

Think you’ve got what it takes? The challenge invites participants, male and female, between the ages of 15 and 60 to take part. There will also be a special ‘ladies only’ challenge too. Participants will get a certificate, medal, refreshments and a T Shirt.

Two other categories include an ‘Elite division’, for men and women deemed ‘extremely fit’. They will be required to complete the course in under 25 minutes. Following that, the ‘Just for Fun’ category of men and women will take place.

Registration is now open, and you can sign up here. Places are offered on a first-come-first-served basis and the closing date for registration will be September 19. If spots sell out, the registration closing date could come sooner.

According to a statement from Dubai Media Office: ‘Like every year, part of the proceeds from the DXB Ice Warrior Challenge will go to a charity for their on-going mission to provide assistance to individuals, specifically children who are less fortunate and who were born or have developed a disability.’

No spectators will be permitted in the venue, however, if you’ve got supporters, they can sip on a hot chocolate at North 28 cafe in the mall as they watch you through the windows that look out onto the ski park.

Ice Warrior Challenge XL, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, September 25, from 6.30am, timings vary on categories. premieronline.com

