Sponsored column: Animals in Distress is a new What’s On column profiling the amazing animal shelters, veterinary clinics, carers and passionate team at Royal Canin UAE working together to save the lives of stray animals in the UAE. Every month, Royal Canin UAE has pledged to cover the costs of vet bills for select animals in need. These are their stories…

A tough start on the streets

Mercy was found on the streets with a serious wound over his back and hips. He was immediately taken to Pets Health Veterinary Clinic by Adopt-A-Friend to be assessed by Dr Kathleen Leguin.

The large wound on his back had taken its toll and he was left weak, dehydrated and struggling to fend for himself in the middle of a harsh Dubai summer, and during those initial examinations, his future looked uncertain.

Initial treatments

Mercy was stabilised and given emergency treatment with intravenous fluids, temperature regulation and pain management. He was sedated to take radiographs to see images of his tissues, organs, bones, and vessels.

Luckily, this revealed no fractures or damage to the spine or hind legs which meant Mercy could have his large wound cleaned and dressed with possibilities to have a skip flap surgery done in the future.

Mercy was also found with multiple strains of bacteria and was given appropriate antibiotic therapy to help treat it.

At the moment, he is also receiving daily dressing changes to keep the area clean, hydrated and to optimize conditions to encourage healing. And this is all thanks to the assistance of Royal Canin UAE who are covering his medical bills.

Thankfully, Mercy tested negative for feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus – a virus that is common within the street cat colonies.

Fighting spirit

After three weeks of intensive care at Pets Health Veterinary Clinic, Mercy’s condition has improved dramatically, much to the delight of Dr Kathleen and her team. “The size of his wound has already shrunk, he’s responding extremely well to all the treatment, and he’s put on weight. These are all fantastic signs,” explained Dr Kathleen when we paid a visit to Mercy earlier this week.

“Despite going through so much, we are delighted with his progress,” she added.

Forever home

What’s On will continue to visit Mercy and track his progress. For now, though, he will need to stay in the hospital for another three to four weeks to complete his treatment.

As always, Royal Canin UAE will continue to pay for Mercy’s treatment until he is ready to go to his forever home which will be handled by the team at Adopt-A-Friend. If you wish to adopt Mercy, send an email to adopt.a.friend.uae@gmail.com

Images: What’s On