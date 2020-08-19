The dons of dim sum are coming to Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island’s new Mall…

If you’re a fan of Chinese food, there’s a strong chance you’ll already be acquainted with Din Tai Fung.

The brand began its journey in Taiwan, but the appeal was enough to see it spread to 12 countries worldwide. Two separate branches in Hong Kong have even been awarded Michelin stars.

You can already find several Din Tai Fung restaurants in Dubai, at The Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall and Nakheel Mall. But the latest outlet is scheduled for Abu Dhabi’s own Reem Mall, located on Al Reem Island, which is on track for completion by the end of 2020.

Din Tai Fung offers a range of Taiwanese and Chinese food, occasionally with an occidental twist. Their often open-kitchens are probably perhaps best known for a range of flavour-filled dim sum.

Dumpling devotees can knock chopsticks against meat, seafood and veg wontons, potstickers, shumai and juicy Chinese buns.

But really brings the boys and girls to the yard is the signature collection of XiaoLongBao, 18-fold puckered pastry wraps packed with juicy bundles of mutton or chicken and crab, served with a selection of dipping condiments.

One extra note, some of the Dubai outlets offer special delivery combo meals that represent outstanding value. We’re hoping this travels as well as their crispy wontons.

There’s no precise date for the opening yet, but we’ll be waiting, and of course we’ll let you know as soon as we do.

Images: