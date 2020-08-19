We’ll keep adding to this page so be sure to bookmark it…

Whether you want to save some more money or are just curious to see the best of what Dubai has to offer for free, this list is one you should check out.

Go for a drive to the desert

Beautiful skyscrapers may line the streets of Dubai, but at the end of the day, the city is built on the desert and there’s plenty of it to explore. All you need to do is pack up a picnic basket, round up your loved ones and grab your car keys. The closest desert to Dubai is located less than an hour’s drive away in Al Qudra. For some adventure, pack the sandboard for some fun on the dunes. It’s not just the sand you’ll see, however, as the spot is also home to Al Qudra Heart Lakes, Al Qudra Cycle Track and there’s even wildlife you can watch out for. Find it here.

Take in some street art…

Some galleries offer up a charge for their art exhibitions, but there’s plenty you can scope out for free without even the need to get out of your car. There are several spots around the city where local artists have painted the town (and it’s not just red) from Karama and Satwa all the way to JBR. Read more about it here.

There’s also some amazing artwork you can scope out at Dubai’s City Walk – it’s also the perfect opportunity to get some cool Instagram photos.

Hit the beach

Dubai has some pretty great beaches you can enjoy for free without the need to pay to get a beach pass. Pack up the spare clothes, towel and mat and head to options such as The Beach at JBR (a perennial favourite), Kite Beach, Al Sufouh Beach which, though tricky to find will reward you with peaceful waters and beautiful views.

Go for a run

Not keen on spending dirhams for a gym membership, running is the next best thing and there are plenty of running tracks available around the city which will make things a bit easier on your feet. For some sea breeze as you run along, head to Mamzar Beach running track or if you want some greenery, try the pond park in Al Barsha. The great news, is that if you get bored, you can always change your track without it having to cost a fil.

Watch the dancing fountains

It’s a classic, and for good reason. The Dubai Fountain is the world’s largest choreographed fountain system, performing mesmerizing watery routines to the likes of Whitney Houston, Enrique Iglesias and Celine Dion. In order to maintain social distancing while watching the show, yellow markers have been placed on the ground, demonstrating exactly where viewers should stand. Temporary fencing has also been erected to help guide the flow of traffic along the promenade. It will now come to life every night of the week.

Learn something new

Don’t want to leave your house? Learn something new thanks to this offer from The British Council who is offering up a chance for UAE residents to get free access to its extensive digital library until March 2021. The library has thousands of resources and hours upon hours worth of content all for free. Whether you’re looking for a new audiobook, keen to catch an Indie film or read up on a huge variety of fiction and non-fiction topics, there’s something for everyone. The resources are free to anyone in the UAE, and easy to sign up for a membership. Visit this link and fill in your details.

Images: provided/Unsplash