Put your teamwork skills to the ultimate test by taking on one of these fun team challenges…

There’s always something to do in Dubai, with plenty of pool days, brunches and restaurants to try on the daily (poor us)…

But if you’re looking for something different to do with your mates this summer, head to one of Dubai’s challenge rooms that are guaranteed to work your body and mind.

These are great for families, friends or work days out…

TEP Factor

TEPfactor takes place in a cave network that’s linked via a series of tunnels and your mission is to complete all the tasks before time runs out. You’ll need to solve puzzles and work your way through obstacle courses (think slippery spinning poles, rotating inflatables and swinging balls), and you’ll learn how to trust your mates and work together closely as a team – if you don’t, you won’t win.

TEPfactor Dubai, Bahar Plaza, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Sun to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 1am, from Dhs79 per hour. Tel: (056) 404 0802. tepfactor.ae

Jumble

The hours will slip away from you at Jumble, the ‘urban maze’, as you navigate the many different rooms and challenges. You will have to work with your team, solving clues, balancing across beams, and testing your strength and stamina all the while figuring out how to get through the doors before the time is up.

Jumble, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, daily 12pm to 12am, 2 hrs, hs129 per person. Tel: 800 586 253. jumble.ae

NoWayOut View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🚷NoWayOut🚷 – Escape Room (@nowayout_dubai) on Jul 21, 2020 at 1:02am PDT Dark-movie lovers will be in their element with escape rooms themed on famous titles such as The Ring (complete with live actor!) and The Da Vinci Code. Our favourite is the gruesome Maniac room – where you’re kidnapped, put into a dark cell with a bag over your head before having to try and escape a maniac’s basement using puzzle solving skills. Definitely not for the faint-hearted and probably not for children either.

NoWayOut Escape Room, LT, Cluster M, HDS Business Center, Dubai, Monday to Saturday 1am to 11pm, Sunday 12.30am to 11pm, from Dhs130. Tel: (055) 929 6750. nowayout.ae

X-Strike

One for the adrenaline hunters, Xstrike is a live-action combat simulation experience that combines paintball and laser-tag. If you were one of those kids who ran around in your combat gear playing army, you’ll get to live it (almost) for real. The set has two playing fields set up like movie sets, a military themed base camp, special effects and loads of lifelike props making you feel like you’re a real life character in an adrenaline-pumping action movie.

Xstrike, Al Quoz, Dubai, open 3pm to 12am daily, from Dhs89. Tel: (800) 9787453. xstrike.com

Deep Dark Dubai

Another one for the horror-movie lovers is Deep Dark Dubai. Scare yourselves silly as you navigate through Dubai’s first escape room set in a pitch black villa, with frightening sounds around every corner. Choose from Paranormal or The Clown for your game’s theme.

Deep Dark Dubai, Al Meydan Street, KML Business Center, Villa 7, Dubai, daily 10am to 2am, prices vary dependent on day. Tel: (055) 954 9282. deepdarkdubai.ae

Phobia

Once again, you have 60-minutes to escape from a variety of rooms, several of which pay homage to big Hollywood movies, including Sherlock Holmes, Mission: Impossible and Harry Potter. Highlights include Vault, where you’re looked in an underground bunker after a nuclear war. Your oxygen is running out and you have to escape before a horde of zombies breaks in. The experiences are pretty intense – get ready for extras to leap out and scare points and in the room called Live, for example (which is based on the horror movie Saw) – you’ll start the game chained and will have to solve the manic Jigsaw’s puzzles to escape.

Phobia Dubai, Cluster X, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, Fri to Sat 11am to 1am, Sun to Thur 11am to 11.45pm, Dhs115. Tel: (052) 7974916. phobia.ae

Escape Reality

Inside are eight different themed rooms, which you and your team need to escape from. Among the highlights are a jungle-themed room, one based on the Saw franchise, a number of horror-themed ones and a Game Of Thrones room. As usual, you’ve got one hour to solve the riddles and escape, but there’s one main point of difference: there’s an iPad that you can resort to if you need a hint. A word of warning, though: taking that hint will add five minutes to your total time.

Escape Reality, Indigo Sky Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun to Thur noon to 10.30pm, Fri and Sat noon to midnight, Dhs110 for four players on weekdays, Dhs130 weekends. Tel: (04) 332777. escapereality.com

