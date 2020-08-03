Try something new: 10 fun new things to do in Dubai
From long-awaited re-openings to fresh dining spots, deals, and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai.
A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. With the country reopening to its former glory, we couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.
Here’s 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:
1. Discover a new food hall
A brand new dining destination has opened in Dubai’s cosmopolitan DIFC district. Called South Market, the urban food hall has 15 gourmet kitchens and ‘rotating artisan food kiosks’ offering cuisine from around the world. From authentic Thai dishes to healthy, wholesome offerings or Texan burgers to hearty German pizza, there’s plenty to suit every taste.
South Market, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, now open daily, various timings. @DIFC
2. Escape to a reopened resort
W Dubai – The Palm has finally reopened its doors ready to welcome guests again. The lively property returned with a bang on Thursday July 29 just in time for the Eid Al Adha break. If you didn’t manage to check it out yet though, don’t worry as its here to stay, along with its much loved restaurants, including Akira Back and all day dining spot LIV. The pool and spa have also reopened, however you’ll have to wait a little longer for rooftop bar SoBe and Italian hotspot Torno Subito.
W Dubai – The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, now open. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com
3. Check out a new animal attraction
Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is now home to 16 Antarctic Gentoo penguins. They can be found in the newly reopened ‘Penguin Cove’, which has been adapted with smart technology to mimic their natural habitat, around the Antarctic Peninsula. To visit the Penguin Cove, you can opt to go for the Aqua Nursery, Explorer package or VIP Experience tickets. A ‘Penguin Encounter’ is also expected to launch in ‘early August’, which will allow visitors to understand Gentoo penguins better.
Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Z00, Dubai Mall, Dubai, tickets from Dhs120 (inclusive of Penguin Cove). thedubaiaquarium.com
4. Tuck into Turkish delights at Asil
There’s a new Middle Eastern hotspot in town, taking pride and place on the ground floor of Rixos Premium hotel in JBR. You might remember it as District but now the new venue, called Asil, has been transformed into a ‘modern majlis’. On the menu you’ll find dishes inspired by Morrocan, Turkish and Lebanese cuisines. Dishes include fried cubes of aubergine in a buffalo yoghurt dip with a candied tomato, ottoman lamb shank and the Asil kebab as well as much-loved Turkish dessert, Kunefe.
Asil, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, daily 1pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 520 0055. asilrestaurant.com
5. Enjoy a new complimentary pool deal
Drift Beach Dubai has announced a new Wednesday pool deal which gives guests complimentary access for the day when they have breakfast in the morning. Breakfast runs from 9am to 12pm and you can enjoy the pool and beach access once you’re finished. Be sure to book in advance to reserve your spot.
Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Wednesdays from 9am. Tel: (04) 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai
6. Stay up for a new night brunch
Cafe Nikki’s popular Mediterranean brunch at Nikki Beach Resort and Spa has returned with a second helping every Friday evening. While the daytime edition runs from 1pm to 4pm, the fun starts again for a sunset experience between 7pm and 10pm. All of the packages include access to the stunning infinity pool, with the alcoholic package priced at Dhs345 and soft drinks for Dhs245.
Cafe Nikki, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeria, Fridays 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 10pm, Dhs245 soft drinks, Dhs345 house drinks. Tel: (04) 376 6000.
7. Explore a new six-venue ladies’ night
Kicking off on Wednesday, August 5, is a fantastic new offering, taking place at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Happening across six of the popular destination’s amazing venues, ladies can enjoy a total of 18 free house drinks; three in each bar and restaurant. Every Wednesday, between 6pm and 11pm, you can work your way through Belgian Beer Café; Italian restaurant Trattoria; speakeasy bar Americano; Asian dining concept The Noodle House; Irish pub McGettigan’s and American smokehouse Perry & Blackwelder’s.
Ladies’ Night, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays from August 5, 6pm to 11pm. jumeirah.com
8. Feast at a new Friday brunch
A new Friday brunch named ‘Secret Palazzo Versace Brunch’, has launched at Vanitas in the Palazzo Versace hotel. Get ready for an Italian feast, free-flowing drinks and amazing entertainment – Secret Parties style. Running from 1pm to 4pm, it’s priced at Dhs345 for soft drinks, Dhs445 for house beverages, Dhs545 for sparkling and Dhs699 for champagne. For just Dhs350 extra, you can stay overnight in the stunning hotel, which includes breakfast and pool access.
The ‘Secret Palazzo Versace Brunch’, Vanitas, Palazzo Versace, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs345. secret-parties.com
9. Relax with a spa treatment and afternoon tea
Now is the time to look after yourself and Saray Spa at JW Marriott Marquis is helping you do just that. The five-star hotel is offering up a great deal for the ladies which is perfect if you want to spend some time catching up with your friends, relaxing and and indulging in afternoon tea. For Dhs300, you’ll get a relaxing 30-minute back massage, complete with complimentary reflexology session plus a selection of sweet and savoury treats at the La Farine Café and Bakery afternoon tea.
Saray Spa at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (04) 414 6754. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/sarayspa
10. Rediscover an iconic live show
It’s back! The long-awaited return of La Perle by Dragone has finally arrived. You will witness a cast of world-class artists including acrobats, dancers, strongmen and contortionists performing a variety of aqua and aerial feats. All the action takes place in a stage filled with 2.7 million litres of water, which drains within seconds. There’s even a special rate to celebrate with prices starting from just Dhs119 for Bronze seating, including free popcorn and a soda.
La Perle by Dragone, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, from July 30 to Aug 29, Tue to Fri 6pm and 9pm, Sat 4pm and 7pm. Tel: (04) 437 0123. laperle.com