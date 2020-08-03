From long-awaited re-openings to fresh dining spots, deals, and things to do, we bring you our monthly round-up of new things to do in Dubai.

A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. With the country reopening to its former glory, we couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.

Here’s 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:

1. Discover a new food hall

A brand new dining destination has opened in Dubai’s cosmopolitan DIFC district. Called South Market, the urban food hall has 15 gourmet kitchens and ‘rotating artisan food kiosks’ offering cuisine from around the world. From authentic Thai dishes to healthy, wholesome offerings or Texan burgers to hearty German pizza, there’s plenty to suit every taste.

South Market, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, now open daily, various timings. @DIFC

2. Escape to a reopened resort

W Dubai – The Palm has finally reopened its doors ready to welcome guests again. The lively property returned with a bang on Thursday July 29 just in time for the Eid Al Adha break. If you didn’t manage to check it out yet though, don’t worry as its here to stay, along with its much loved restaurants, including Akira Back and all day dining spot LIV. The pool and spa have also reopened, however you’ll have to wait a little longer for rooftop bar SoBe and Italian hotspot Torno Subito.

W Dubai – The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, now open. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

3. Check out a new animal attraction

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is now home to 16 Antarctic Gentoo penguins. They can be found in the newly reopened ‘Penguin Cove’, which has been adapted with smart technology to mimic their natural habitat, around the Antarctic Peninsula. To visit the Penguin Cove, you can opt to go for the Aqua Nursery, Explorer package or VIP Experience tickets. A ‘Penguin Encounter’ is also expected to launch in ‘early August’, which will allow visitors to understand Gentoo penguins better.

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Z00, Dubai Mall, Dubai, tickets from Dhs120 (inclusive of Penguin Cove). thedubaiaquarium.com

4. Tuck into Turkish delights at Asil

There’s a new Middle Eastern hotspot in town, taking pride and place on the ground floor of Rixos Premium hotel in JBR. You might remember it as District but now the new venue, called Asil, has been transformed into a ‘modern majlis’. On the menu you’ll find dishes inspired by Morrocan, Turkish and Lebanese cuisines. Dishes include fried cubes of aubergine in a buffalo yoghurt dip with a candied tomato, ottoman lamb shank and the Asil kebab as well as much-loved Turkish dessert, Kunefe.