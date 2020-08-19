Going out doesn’t mean breaking the bank…

In the current climate, many of us may be feeling a little pull on the purse-strings of late. If you want to go out and socialise but not fear the impact on your bank account, there are some great dining deals to be found in Dubai.

We’ve rounded up some top Dubai dining deals for Dhs99 or under…

Breakfast

Bistro Des Arts

What: Breakfast buffet for Dhs99

Perched on the corner of Dubai Marina Mall you’ll find Bistro Des Arts, a cosy French restaurant that serves up a great value breakfast brunch on the weekends. For Dhs99, you’ll get to help yourself from the buffet to start, where there’s a selection of fresh juices, pastries, cheese and cold cuts. Then, pick your main from a collection of hearty breakfasts, a made-to-order crepe and a hot beverage.

Bistro Des Arts, Address Dubai Marina, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 2pm, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 55 11 576. bistrodesarts.ae

Circle Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Circle Cafe 🍽 (@circlecafe) on Aug 14, 2020 at 10:00pm PDT

What: All-you-can-eat Dhs60

Circle Cafe is one of the city’s most popular breakfast spots thanks to its incredible wallet-friendly deal. For Dhs60, you can enjoy unlimited breakfast dishes from a wide range of options plus a coffee of your choice. Pick from a cheese toastie, Nutella pancakes, shakshouka, avocado on toast, eggs any style and so much more. Who wants to choose when you could have it unlimited?

Circle Cafe, various locations including Media City, Studio City and Business Bay, Fridays and Saturdays 8am to 5pm, Dhs60 adults, Dhs25 children. circle-cafe.com/locations

Ella’s Eatery

What: All-you-can-eat for Dhs65

Palm Jumeirah’s new neighbourhood cafe, Ella’s Eatery offers a tempting breakfast deal every Friday and Saturday. For Dhs65, you’ll be able to feast on over 18 different dishes, including beetroot avocado toast, blueberry pancakes, truffle scrambled eggs and so much more. You’ll also get a tea, coffee or juice to enjoy with your food. If you have a little one, they can enjoy the same deal for Dhs32, with dishes such as eggs and soldiers, blueberry pancakes, mini egg muffin and an ice-lolly.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm Views East (same slip road as Club Vista Mare), Palm Jumeirah, Friday and Saturday, 8am to 12pm, Dhs65. Tel: (04) 557 0984. @ellaseatery

Dinner offers

Fajita Night

What: Fajitas for Dhs99.9

If you’ve got that craving for fajitas, head to Zoco on Friday for ‘Fajita Friday’. Choose from chicken, beef or vegetarian fajitas served with sour cream, cheese and guacamole, plus a side of your choice for Dhs99.9. If you want a pitcher of sangria, the whole thing is priced at Dhs135.

Zoco, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 437 0044. zocodubai.com

Cheese Night

What: Cheese platter for Dhs95

Is your ideal of the perfect meal, not a meal itself, but lazily grazing on a platter full of cheese? If the answer is yes, check out the wine and cheese night at The City Grill. A cheese platter by itself, featuring a range of different cheese, is available for Dhs99. Two hours’ unlimited red or white wine plus cheese is Dhs160.

‘Wine & Cheese Night’, The City Grill, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, from 5pm. Tel: (04) 437 0088. thecitygrillsteakhouse.com

Pizza and Pasta Nights

What: All-you-can-eat for Dhs99

Hungry? How does all-you-can-eat pizza 0r pasta sound? You’ll get just that at cute Italian restaurant Trattoria at the beautiful Souk Madinat Jumeirah which offers you some incredible views. On Sundays, you can tuck into unlimited pizza for Dhs99. On Wednesdays, it’s unlimited pasta for Dhs99. For an additional Dhs10, you can create your own gelato bowl, or add cocktail pitchers for an extra Dhs99.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: 800 666353. @trattoriadubai

Unlimited dim sum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAH LAH (@lahlahdxb) on Jul 12, 2020 at 6:20am PDT

What: Unlimited dim sum for Dhs79

Calling all fans of dim sum. We know just the place that you should visit. Popular pan-Asian restaurant Lah Lah is offering unlimited dim sum, inclusive of chicken, vegetable and wagyu beef, for two hours for just Dhs79. It runs from 12pm to 4pm, between Saturday and Thursday.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday, 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Drinks included

Curry Night

What: Curry and a house beverage for Dhs99

If a curry is the only thing to satisfy your taste buds, check out the Argy Bhaji curry night at The Scene. Choose from a range of curries, including Thai green curry or a tikka masala and more, prepared in-house, plus a selected house beverage for Dhs99. Tuck in with amazing views of the surrounding Dubai Marina.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Mondays 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenebysimmonrimmer.com

Pizza or a burger and a beverage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by garden on 8 | Restaurant | Bar (@gardenon8) on Jul 19, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

What: Dining deals inclusive of house beverage for Dhs99

For an evening spent feeling like you’re in an English pub garden, visit Garden on 8 in Dubai’s Media One Hotel. Every day from 4pm, you can tuck into one of their delicious pizzas and wash it down with a selected beer for Dhs99. On Tuesdays, a burger and a drink is Dhs99 from 6pm onwards.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm until late. Tel: (04) 427 100o. mediaonehotel.com

Ladies’ night deal

What: Three house beverages plus a main meal for Dhs99

For some serious bang for your buck, you can visit Lucky Voice on a Tuesday, where ladies will receive three house beverages, plus a main meal of their choice for Dhs99. Mains include salads, burgers, pizzas and more. Don’t forget to have a go on the karaoke.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel, Hessa St, Dubai, Tuesdays. Tel: 800 58259 facebook.com/LVDXB

Roast Dinner

Rose & Crown

What: Roast dinner Dhs90

It doesn’t get much more traditional ‘British-style pub’ than The Rose and Crown, with its dark woods, exposed brick, TV screens and pool tables. Choose from chicken, beef, lamb or roasted rainbow vegetables with all the trimmings. It’s Dhs90 for a roast on its own, or 250 for two roasts and a bottle of wine or a bucket of beer.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 12am, Dhs90 for roast, Dhs250 two roasts and drinks. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

Tap House

What: Roast dinner Dhs99

Tap House on Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare offers its visitors a sleek gastropub vibe, with cosy booths and great views across the waters surrounding the Palm. Visit for ‘Nan’s British Roast’, and choose from chicken priced at Dhs99, beef for Dhs125 or lamb for Dhs135, which includes a glass of house wine. Oh, there’s unlimited sides, too.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. thetaphouse.ae

Turn Up

What: Roast dinner Dhs99

Turn Up at the popular FIVE JVC, is cool, airy and spacious, with light flooding in from the glass panelled walls offering its visitors some awesome views. Roast dinner is served every Saturday, with a glass of house wine and unlimited sides, priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs99.

Turn Up, FIVE JVC, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR

What: Roast dinner with drink for Dhs100

Okay we cheated a bit here as it’s Dhs100, but this roast dinner deal includes a house drink. Enjoy the roast of the day, with all the trimmings, at cool Dubai sports bar, Lock, Stock & Barrel, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday (plenty of time). Choose not one, but two, meats from chicken, beef and lamb, priced at Dhs100, inclusive of a house beverage.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR The Walk, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays 2pm to 9pm, Sundays 4pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

Images: Social